Follow Fulham vs Liverpool live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Fulham vs Liverpool live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Craven Cottage Stadium.
Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE Stream in USA?
USA DATE: Sunday, April 21th.
USA Time: 11:30 a.m ET.
TV: Peacock.
Online: VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Liverpool live? These are the TV and online transmission options
The transmission will be through streaming platforms for Mexico and Central America through Paramount Plus and Claro Video, for South America Star Plus and for the United States through Peacock.
If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.
Brazil: 12:30 p.m
Chile (Santiago): 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Costa Rica: 09:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 5:30 p.m.
Mexico: 9:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 10:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Key player of Liverpool
Alexis Mac Allister: The Argentine has had a great season, immovable in Klopp's 11, Liverpool's driving force, balance and playmaker, four goals and five assists in the league. He scored two to one in the team's last victory against Sheffield United at Anfield, a goal directly into the top corner.
His level will be essential for the Reds' aspirations.He has had such a good performance that he was chosen as player of the month for April, a reward for the consistency and quality of the Qatar 2022 world champion.
Alexis Mac Allister, el Jugador del Mes.— Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) April 16, 2024
Un escándalo. 🇦🇷🚬pic.twitter.com/lrK7jaPD0o
Key player of Fulham
Andreas Pereira: In his return to English football after his time in Brazil, the commitment has a positive effect with the whites, seven assists and three goals, Fulham's “playmaker”, at least this 23/24 season.
One of the best players in opportunities created not only on the team, but in the league.
Liverpool's latest lineup
A. Becker; A. Robertson, I. Konaté, V. van Dijk y T. Alexander-Arnold; A. Mac Allister D.Szoboszlai, C. Jones; L. Díaz, D. Núñez, M. Salah.
DT. Jurgen Klopp.
Fulham's latest lineup
B. Leno; A. Robinson, C. Bassey, T. Adarabioyo, T. Castagne; A. Pereira, S. Lukic, J. Palhinha, R. Muniz, William, A. Iwobi.
DT. Marco Silva.
Center referee
The match referee is Craig Pawson, with 15 matches coached in the Premier League, he has also been active in the Europa League and EFL Championship.
First game as central referee for both teams.
To dream about the league
The Reds are hurt by being left out of the Europa League in midweek against Atalanta in the quarterfinals, and last day they lost by the narrowest margin against Crystal Palace.
Two wins in the last five games, one victory in the last three games in the Premier, on April 4 against Sheffield United at home. It is currently located in the 3rd. Position with 71 points, three behind the leader, Arsenal, the disadvantage is Manchester City's game less (second).
Irregular tournament
The cottagers have nothing at stake by being in the middle of the table, 12th position, with 42 points, two wins in their last five games, against Tottenham and West Ham (previous day) away from home.
An irregular year for Fulham, one day with the clarity to beat Tottenham and Manchester United as a visitor, at Old Trafford, and other dark days to be exhibited against Nottingham Forest and Burnley.
A new date
This morning matchday 34 of the Premier League will be played, two games in the morning between Crystal Palace and West Ham and Aston Villa and Bournemouth, our meeting closes the activity.
The stadium
The game will be played at the Craven Cottage stadium located in the London neighborhood, England. It has a particularity, it has one of the oldest stands in the world, a unique architecture in the world.
Capacity for 22,384 spectators, one of the historical figures was the entry in 1938 against Millwall for the EFL Championship, 49,335 fans.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Fulham vs Liverpool match, corresponding to Matchday 34 of the Premier League, the match will take place at the Craven Cottage Stadium, at 11:30 am.