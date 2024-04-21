2 I 9:46
Medium hook that Bucks takes advantage of and two more doubles at 38-23
2 I 10:50
Bucks arrived inspired and scored two double baskets, reaching 34-21
The second period begins
The game resumes, Pacers respond with an intense offense
First quarter ends
Milwaukee Bucks prevail in this first quarter, Indiana suffers on defense, in the last seconds Bucks scored a triple to go up 21-30
1 I 1:05
Buckers score from the shooting line 19-27
1 I 1:06
Two consecutive doubles scored by Buckers, they put themselves even further ahead 19-26
1 I 2:00
Pacers tries to recover and scores a basket of two, they are one point away from a 19-20 tie
1 I 3:18
Buckers increases their lead from the one-point line
1 I Timeout
After a defensive foul against the Indiana Pacers, Buckers has a shot from the line but a timeout is called
1 I 3:18
Back and forth game, frequent shots by Buckers looking for another three-pointer
1 I 4:30
Buckers scores a triple on offense
Timeout
The first timeout of the game occurs, Pacers are one score away from tying the game
1 I 7:10
Buckers takes advantage on the scoreboard and enters alone to hit the basket and score a double
1 I 7:50
Shot for the Bucks that takes the opportunity to score and take the lead by three baskets
1 I 8:50
Buckers tie the game with a double, great team play
Start the game!
The match between Pacers vs Buckers begins! Unmatched atmosphere!
Best moments between Bucks & Pacers!
Indiana Pacers ready!
Indiana players meet as a team before jumping into the arena
Don't let go!
We are minutes away from starting the match between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks, corresponding to game 1 of the round of the NBA playoffs.
Injured prior to the Indiana Pacers duel!
Bennedict Mathurin is out with a labral tear in his right shoulder
Photo: Sporting News
The Milwaukee Bucks quintet!
The chosen ones of Indiana Pacers!
Getting ready to shoot!
This is how the Milwaukee Bucks arrived!
What a great style leading up to the start of the playoff series!
Relevant information before the duel!
Giannis is not going to the meeting! The Milwaukee Bucks are starting the playoffs without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a left calf strain that has sidelined the two-time Most Valuable Player for the Bucks' final three regular-season games.
Hard loss for the Milwaukee Bucks team!
Up to the Indiana Pacers building!
Minutes away from starting day 2 of the playoffs!
Fans of both teams are already arriving at the Fiserv Forum facilities, there is no doubt that the excitement and fever of the NBA is increasing more and more. Don't leave and continue with me to learn the most relevant aspects prior to this great match.
Still don't understand the NBA playoffs?
The Playoffs are made up of four elimination rounds with the 16 qualified teams. Each tie is the best of 7 games, which means that the team that wins four games advances to the round.
In each series the 2-2-1-1-1 model is followed:
The team with home field advantage plays games 1, 2, 5* and 7* at home
The rival will be local in games 3, 4 and 6* (*if necessary).
Playoff Stages:
- First Round: The teams face each other according to their classification (1st vs. 8th, 2nd vs. 7th, 3rd vs. 6th, 4th vs. 5th).
- Conference Semifinals: First Round winners compete
- Conference Finals: The two remaining teams from each conference face each other
- NBA Finals: Eastern Conference champion vs. the Western Conference champion
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a player to follow
Giannis has become a fundamental piece of the Bucks, throughout the campaign he led in points, rebounds and assists.
Part of his career:
- 2-time MVP of the NBA Season in 2019 and 2020
- NBA Champion in 2021
- In 2021 he was MVP of the NBA Finals
- He has been an 8-time NBA All-Star.
- He is the leading scorer in the history of the Milwaukee Bucks
- Chosen to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team
Featured Players Milwaukee Bucks
- Damian Lillard is considered one of the best players in the league, with elegant shooting mechanics and a wide shooting range, similar to that of Stephen Curry. In addition, Lillard usually raises his level in the playoffs
- TyTy Washington Jr. is a talented point guard in terms of creation from the pick and roll, although he is not a great three-point shooter, he is effective in shooting off his feet.
- Andre Jackson Jr. stands out for his passing ability and vision on the court, he is also strong in defense and has the potential to specialize in that aspect
- MarJon Beauchamp is a defensive wall, he has ideal physical tools offensively speaking, his profile is more limited, but he contributes in transition and in cuts to the rim without the ball. He must improve his outside shooting to establish himself as a skilled player.
The most notable Indiana Pacers players
- Tyrese Haliburton... maintains a base with an average of 21.3 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game
- Andrew Nembhard... as a guard he averages 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game
- Aaron Nesmith... your forward with 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game
- Pascal Siakam... the power forward with 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game
- Myles Turner... the center with 12.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game
We're back!
We are now ready to bring you the actions of this match between Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of Round 1 of the NBA playoffs. Don't miss the coverage of this great match and share with us the most notable actions of this match.
Don't miss this great duel!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bucks vs Pacers match live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Fiserv Forum. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is the game between Bucks vs Pacers in the NBA?
- Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Bolivia: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and TNT Sports
- Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- USA (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
- Spain: 0:00 PM on NBA League Pass
- Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Paraguay: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Peru: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
- Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Match sheet
Date and Time: The game is scheduled for April 26, 2024 at 05:00 PM (CDMX) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Recent History: These teams know each other well, as they faced each other in five games during the Regular Phase. Now, in the Playoffs, the rivalry will intensify.
Playoff Series:
- Game 1: April 21
- Game 2: April 23
- Game 3: April 26
- Game 4: April 28
- Game 5: April 30 (if necessary)
- Game 6: May 2 (if necessary)
- Game 7: May 4 (if necessary)
Bucks' numbers this 2023-2024 season
- The Bucks averaged 123.3 points per game, ranking first among the 30 NBA teams.
- The average points allowed by the Bucks was 120.2 points per game, ranking them 27th in this category.
- The Bucks played at a pace of 101.7 possessions per game, second-fastest in the NBA.
- Their offensive rating was 121.0, ranking second in the league.
- On defense, they had a rating of 118.0, ranking 24th.
- The odds of winning the championship were +25000, and the betting line for his win total was 38.5.
- They had a total attendance of 677,554 fans, placing them 29th in the league in terms of attendance
Pacers numbers this 2023-2024 season
- The Pacers averaged 123.3 points per game, which ranked first among the 30 NBA teams.
- The average points allowed by the Pacers was 120.2 points per game, ranking them 27th in this category.
- Their SRS was 2.75, which placed them 10th in the league.
- The Pacers played at a pace of 101.7 possessions per game, second-fastest in the NBA.
- Their offensive rating was 121.0, ranking second in the league.
- On defense, they had a rating of 118.0, ranking 24th.
- The odds of winning the championship were +25000, and the betting line for his win total was 38.5.
- They had a total attendance of 677,554 fans, placing them 29th in the league in terms of attendance
Pacers, history and tradition team
- The Pacers are one of basketball's pioneering franchises, founded in 1967 as a member of the American Basketball Association (ABA). It wasn't until 1976 that they joined the NBA as part of the merger with the ABA. The name “Pacers” is inspired by the Indianapolis 500, one of the most traditional sporting events in the United States, held since 1911.
- Throughout their NBA history, the Pacers have failed to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy. However, they came close in the 2000 Finals, where they faced the Los Angeles Lakers and fell in a thrilling series. Before the merger, the Pacers won three ABA titles in 1970, 1972, and 19731.
- The Pacers play at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a venue opened in 1999. Throughout its 30 years of existence, this stadium has witnessed great feats, such as the NBA Finals in 2000 and a FIBA World Cup in 2002 It was also the place where the Indiana Fever were crowned WNBA champions in 2012.
- Throughout their history, the Pacers have had outstanding players. Some of them are immortalized with their retired numbers: George McGinnis (30), Reggie Miller (31), Mel Daniels (34), Roger Brown (35) and coach Bobby Leonard (529).
- The 1999-2000 season was spectacular for the Pacers. They were proclaimed as the team with the best record in the East, with 56 wins and 26 losses. Their path to the Finals was not easy, facing teams like the Bucks, Sixers, and Knicks. In Game 6 against the Knicks, Reggie Miller scored 17 points in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden, leading the Pacers to their first NBA Finals.
The matchups of these playoffs
Eastern Conference
- Boston Celtics (1) vs. Miami Heat (8)
- Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Indiana Pacers (6)
- Philadelphia 76ers (7) vs. New York Knicks (2)
Western Conference
- Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8)
- Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)
- Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)
Do you know part of the history of the Bucks?
- The Bucks were founded in 1968 and, in their inaugural season, finished last in the division. Despite this, they won a coin toss to get the first pick in the 1969 NBA draft. They used that pick to select college superstar Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
- With Alcindor on the team, the Bucks improved their win total in 29 games in the 1969-70 season, finishing with the second-best record in the NBA. The following season, they traded for future Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson and posted a league-best 66-16 record in 1970-71. The Bucks then won the NBA title in just their third season, a record for the four major North American professional team sports.
- Milwaukee qualified for the playoffs in each of the next three seasons, including an appearance in the 1974 NBA Finals, where they lost in a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. After that season, Oscar Robertson retired1.
- In the 1980s, the Bucks had a reconfigured team with players like Marques Johnson, Sydney Moncrief, and Junior Bridgeman. They began a streak of 12 consecutive playoff appearances for the franchise1.
- Nine Bucks players have had their numbers retired: Oscar Robertson, Junior Bridgeman, Sidney Moncrief, Marques Johnson, Bob Dandridge, Jon McGlocklin, Bob Lanier, Brian Winters and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
- Over the past 20 years, the Bucks have been up and down, but with the arrival of Giannis, they have been a regular in the playoffs. One of the most important moments was when in the 2000-01 season they faced Allen Iverson's 76ers, a battle that lasted seven games to find the winner.
Enjoy the NBA playoffs!
The most exciting hour of the NBA season has arrived! The Playoffs are here, and the top 16 teams are ready to compete for the coveted title. The defending champion Denver Nuggets are also eager to defend their crown.
The First Round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs began yesterday, April 20.
The postseason will extend until Sunday, June 23, when Game 7 of the Finals will be played.
Welcome NBA lovers!
Welcome to the broadcast of the NBA playoffs between Bucks vs Pacers in real time, corresponding to the Box 2024 feature. The match will take place at Fiserv Forum at 5:00 p.m.