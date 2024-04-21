Photo: Sporting News

30 minutes away 👀 pic.twitter.com/vZN04tNSxN — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 21, 2024

Hard loss for the Milwaukee Bucks team!

In each series the 2-2-1-1-1 model is followed: The team with home field advantage plays games 1, 2, 5* and 7* at home The rival will be local in games 3, 4 and 6* (*if necessary). Playoff Stages: First Round: The teams face each other according to their classification (1st vs. 8th, 2nd vs. 7th, 3rd vs. 6th, 4th vs. 5th). Conference Semifinals: First Round winners compete Conference Finals: The two remaining teams from each conference face each other NBA Finals: Eastern Conference champion vs. the Western Conference champion

Part of his career: 2-time MVP of the NBA Season in 2019 and 2020

NBA Champion in 2021

In 2021 he was MVP of the NBA Finals

He has been an 8-time NBA All-Star.

He is the leading scorer in the history of the Milwaukee Bucks

Chosen to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team Photo: The Mirror US

Damian Lillard is considered one of the best players in the league, with elegant shooting mechanics and a wide shooting range, similar to that of Stephen Curry. In addition, Lillard usually raises his level in the playoffs TyTy Washington Jr. is a talented point guard in terms of creation from the pick and roll, although he is not a great three-point shooter, he is effective in shooting off his feet. Andre Jackson Jr. stands out for his passing ability and vision on the court, he is also strong in defense and has the potential to specialize in that aspect MarJon Beauchamp is a defensive wall, he has ideal physical tools offensively speaking, his profile is more limited, but he contributes in transition and in cuts to the rim without the ball. He must improve his outside shooting to establish himself as a skilled player.

Tyrese Haliburton... maintains a base with an average of 21.3 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game Andrew Nembhard... as a guard he averages 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game Aaron Nesmith... your forward with 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game Pascal Siakam... the power forward with 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game Myles Turner... the center with 12.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game

Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass Bolivia: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and TNT Sports Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass USA (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass Spain: 0:00 PM on NBA League Pass Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass Paraguay: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass Peru: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass

Recent History: These teams know each other well, as they faced each other in five games during the Regular Phase. Now, in the Playoffs, the rivalry will intensify. Playoff Series: Game 1: April 21 Game 2: April 23 Game 3: April 26 Game 4: April 28 Game 5: April 30 (if necessary) Game 6: May 2 (if necessary) Game 7: May 4 (if necessary)

The Bucks averaged 123.3 points per game, ranking first among the 30 NBA teams. The average points allowed by the Bucks was 120.2 points per game, ranking them 27th in this category. The Bucks played at a pace of 101.7 possessions per game, second-fastest in the NBA. Their offensive rating was 121.0, ranking second in the league. On defense, they had a rating of 118.0, ranking 24th. The odds of winning the championship were +25000, and the betting line for his win total was 38.5. They had a total attendance of 677,554 fans, placing them 29th in the league in terms of attendance

The Pacers are one of basketball's pioneering franchises, founded in 1967 as a member of the American Basketball Association (ABA). It wasn't until 1976 that they joined the NBA as part of the merger with the ABA. The name “Pacers” is inspired by the Indianapolis 500, one of the most traditional sporting events in the United States, held since 1911. Throughout their NBA history, the Pacers have failed to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy. However, they came close in the 2000 Finals, where they faced the Los Angeles Lakers and fell in a thrilling series. Before the merger, the Pacers won three ABA titles in 1970, 1972, and 19731. The Pacers play at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a venue opened in 1999. Throughout its 30 years of existence, this stadium has witnessed great feats, such as the NBA Finals in 2000 and a FIBA World Cup in 2002 It was also the place where the Indiana Fever were crowned WNBA champions in 2012. Throughout their history, the Pacers have had outstanding players. Some of them are immortalized with their retired numbers: George McGinnis (30), Reggie Miller (31), Mel Daniels (34), Roger Brown (35) and coach Bobby Leonard (529). The 1999-2000 season was spectacular for the Pacers. They were proclaimed as the team with the best record in the East, with 56 wins and 26 losses. Their path to the Finals was not easy, facing teams like the Bucks, Sixers, and Knicks. In Game 6 against the Knicks, Reggie Miller scored 17 points in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden, leading the Pacers to their first NBA Finals. Photo: Sporting News

Boston Celtics (1) vs. Miami Heat (8) Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Indiana Pacers (6) Philadelphia 76ers (7) vs. New York Knicks (2) Western Conference Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8) Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7) Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)

The Bucks were founded in 1968 and, in their inaugural season, finished last in the division. Despite this, they won a coin toss to get the first pick in the 1969 NBA draft. They used that pick to select college superstar Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. With Alcindor on the team, the Bucks improved their win total in 29 games in the 1969-70 season, finishing with the second-best record in the NBA. The following season, they traded for future Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson and posted a league-best 66-16 record in 1970-71. The Bucks then won the NBA title in just their third season, a record for the four major North American professional team sports. Milwaukee qualified for the playoffs in each of the next three seasons, including an appearance in the 1974 NBA Finals, where they lost in a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. After that season, Oscar Robertson retired1. In the 1980s, the Bucks had a reconfigured team with players like Marques Johnson, Sydney Moncrief, and Junior Bridgeman. They began a streak of 12 consecutive playoff appearances for the franchise1. Nine Bucks players have had their numbers retired: Oscar Robertson, Junior Bridgeman, Sidney Moncrief, Marques Johnson, Bob Dandridge, Jon McGlocklin, Bob Lanier, Brian Winters and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Over the past 20 years, the Bucks have been up and down, but with the arrival of Giannis, they have been a regular in the playoffs. One of the most important moments was when in the 2000-01 season they faced Allen Iverson's 76ers, a battle that lasted seven games to find the winner. Photo: Sporting News