Stay tuned for live coverage of the Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL Playoffs
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Panthers vs. Lightning live in the NHL Playoffs, as well as the latest information on this important finals game. Can the Panthers return to the finals or the Lightning get back to winning ways?
How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Sunday 21, April
USA Time: 12:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN, SN, TVAS, BSSUN, BSFL
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is the Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL Playoffs?
This is the start time for the Panthers vs Lightning NHL game on Sunday, April 21 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Bolivia: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Chile: 11:30 AM
Colombia: 11:30 AM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
USA: 12:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Paraguay: 1:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 PM
Uruguay: 1:30 PM
Venezuela: 12:30 PM
Possible Tampa Bay Lightning lineup
Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont - Nicholas Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Sheary - Tanner Jeannot
Víctor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Matt Dumba
Calvin de haan
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins
Injured: Haydn Fleury, Jonas Johansson, Mikhail Sergachev, Tyler Motte, Luke Glendening.
Probable Florida Panthers lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Evan Rodrigues
Nick Cousins - Kevin Stenlund - Steven Lorentz/Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola - Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Dmitry Kulikov
Serguéi Bobrovsky
Antonio StolarzScratched: Ryan Lomberg/Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura
*No injuries
Statistics of both teams
The Panthers led the league in goals against with an average of 2.41 per game. At home they surprised by conceding 2.56 goals per game, but playing away they allowed 2.27. In the playoffs they finished 5-1-1 and allowed 1.71 goals per game.
The Rays were a goal scoring machine. They were fifth in the competition and second in the East with 3.51 goals per game. Kucherov, Stamkos and Point will be a test for Florida defensively.
Eastern Conference Playoffs
Game 1: Lightning at Panthers - Sunday 12:30 pm ET (ESPN, SN, TVAS, BSSUN, BSFL) Game 2: Lightning at Panthers - April 23, 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS) Game 3: Panthers at Lightning - April 25, 7 pm ET (TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS) Game 4: Panthers at Lightning - April 27, 5 pm ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, TVAS, SNE, SNW, SNP) Game 5: Lightning at Panthers - April 29, TBD Game 6: Panthers at Lightning - May 1, TBD Game 7: Lightning at Panthers - May 4, TBD
Will they get the Cup?
The Lightning took home the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and reached the Final in 2022. They began this season without goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who missed the first 20 games due to back surgery during the offseason; they went 9-6-5 without him.
Tampa Bay has reached the postseason in 10 of 11 seasons, but this is the first time they have done so as a wild card.
Back to the final
The Panthers will try to make a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final; the goal: take their first step in the Eastern Conference Round against the Lightning. The Florida Panthers edged the Boston Bruins on Tuesday in the final game of the regular season.
Last season they were the second wild card, clinching their spot in the final days. This year they come in as one of the favorites in the East after having their second best season in their history. It is the fifth season in a row that they have reached this stage after doing it 18 times.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the Panthers vs. Lightning live, corresponding to the NHL Playoffs. The game will take place at Amerant Bank Arena at 12:30 pm ET.
My name is Angel Ortega and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pregame analysis, data, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.