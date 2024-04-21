author
Ángel OrtegaLive reporter

Stay tuned for live coverage of the Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL Playoffs

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Panthers vs. Lightning live in the NHL Playoffs, as well as the latest information on this important finals game. Can the Panthers return to the finals or the Lightning get back to winning ways?

April 21, 2024 4:00 AM ET
author
Ángel OrtegaLive reporter

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: Sunday 21,  April

USA Time: 12:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN, SN, TVAS, BSSUN, BSFL

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

April 21, 2024 3:55 AM ET
author
Ángel OrtegaLive reporter

What time is the Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL Playoffs?

This is the start time for the Panthers vs Lightning NHL game on Sunday, April 21 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Bolivia: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Chile: 11:30 AM
Colombia: 11:30 AM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
USA: 12:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Paraguay: 1:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 PM
Uruguay: 1:30 PM
Venezuela: 12:30 PM

April 21, 2024 3:50 AM ET
author
Ángel OrtegaLive reporter

Possible Tampa Bay Lightning lineup

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont - Nicholas Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Sheary - Tanner Jeannot

Víctor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Matt Dumba

Calvin de haan

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Injured: Haydn Fleury, Jonas Johansson, Mikhail Sergachev, Tyler Motte, Luke Glendening.

April 21, 2024 3:45 AM ET
author
Ángel OrtegaLive reporter

Probable Florida Panthers lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins ​​- Kevin Stenlund - Steven Lorentz/Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola - Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Dmitry Kulikov

Serguéi Bobrovsky

Antonio Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg/Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura

*No injuries

April 21, 2024 3:40 AM ET
author
Ángel OrtegaLive reporter

Statistics of both teams

The Panthers led the league in goals against with an average of 2.41 per game. At home they surprised by conceding 2.56 goals per game, but playing away they allowed 2.27. In the playoffs they finished 5-1-1 and allowed 1.71 goals per game.
The Rays were a goal scoring machine. They were fifth in the competition and second in the East with 3.51 goals per game. Kucherov, Stamkos and Point will be a test for Florida defensively.

April 21, 2024 3:35 AM ET
author
Ángel OrtegaLive reporter

Eastern Conference Playoffs

Game 1: Lightning at Panthers - Sunday 12:30 pm ET (ESPN, SN, TVAS, BSSUN, BSFL) Game 2: Lightning at Panthers - April 23, 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS) Game 3: Panthers at Lightning - April 25, 7 pm ET (TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS) Game 4: Panthers at Lightning - April 27, 5 pm ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, TVAS, SNE, SNW, SNP) Game 5: Lightning at Panthers - April 29, TBD Game 6: Panthers at Lightning - May 1, TBD Game 7: Lightning at Panthers - May 4, TBD

April 21, 2024 3:30 AM ET
author
Ángel OrtegaLive reporter

Will they get the Cup?

The Lightning took home the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and reached the Final in 2022. They began this season without goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who missed the first 20 games due to back surgery during the offseason; they went 9-6-5 without him.
Tampa Bay has reached the postseason in 10 of 11 seasons, but this is the first time they have done so as a wild card.

Photo: Scott Audette NHL vía Getty Images
Photo: Scott Audette NHL vía Getty Images

April 21, 2024 3:25 AM ET
author
Ángel OrtegaLive reporter

Back to the final

The Panthers will try to make a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final; the goal: take their first step in the Eastern Conference Round against the Lightning. The Florida Panthers edged the Boston Bruins on Tuesday in the final game of the regular season.
Last season they were the second wild card, clinching their spot in the final days. This year they come in as one of the favorites in the East after having their second best season in their history. It is the fifth season in a row that they have reached this stage after doing it 18 times.
 

Photo: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Photo: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

April 21, 2024 3:20 AM ET
author
Ángel OrtegaLive reporter

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the Panthers vs. Lightning live, corresponding to the NHL Playoffs. The game will take place at Amerant Bank Arena at 12:30 pm ET.
My name is Angel Ortega and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pregame analysis, data, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

April 21, 2024 3:15 AM ET
Update