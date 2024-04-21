Stay tuned to follow the River Plate vs Boca Juniors Superclásico for the Copa de la Liga live!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Superclásico, as well as the latest information.
How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Sunday 21, April
USA Time: 2:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English):
USA TV channel (Spanish): TyC Sports
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is the SuperClásico between River Plate vs Boca Juniors for the Copa de la Liga?
This is the kickoff time for the River Plate vs Boca Juniors match for the Copa de Liga, Sunday, April 21 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM TNT Sports / ESPN Premium
Bolivia: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 1:30 PM
Colombia: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 2:30 PM
USA (ET): 2:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 AM
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Paraguay: 3:30 PM
Peru: 2:30 PM
Uruguay: 3:30 PM
Venezuela: 2:30 PM
Possible alignments
- Boca: Sergio Romero; Luis Advíncula, Cristian Lema, Marcos Rojo, Lautaro Blanco; Jabes Saralegui, Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández, Kevin Zenón; Miguel Merentiel y Edinson Cavani.
- River: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz o Daniel Zabala, Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Rodrigo Villagra; Nacho Fernández, Claudio Echeverri; Miguel Borja o Facundo Colidio y Pablo Solari.
Movements in the Xeneize
Boca is expected to make some changes before the SuperClásico. Lautaro Blanco has already served his suspension and could be part of the starting eleven in place of Marcelo Saracchi.
According to what TyC Sports reports, according to the tactical work proposed by Martínez in training, Jabes Saralegui is preparing to cover the absence of Cristian Medina, who was suspended for a red card received. Miguel Merentiel will continue as Cavani's partner up front.
On the other hand, Blondel reappears after his anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee and will join Exequiel Zeballos in the squad.
Reinstatement
Martín Demichelis called up Paulo Díaz and Miguel Borja for training yesterday and today. Diaz has a discomfort in his left knee, while the striker has a problem in his right adductor. Everything looks encouraging for the Chilean to have more minutes, but the Colombian is not confirmed. River traveled to Córdoba with a full squad.
Boca's last five games
Los Xeneizes had gone six matches without defeat in a row between league and cup; a loss to Estudiantes put an end to that.
April 16: Boca Juniors 1-0 Godoy Cruz (Professional League Cup).
Apr. 12: Estudiantes 1-0 Boca Juniors (Professional League Cup)
Apr 9: Boca Juniors 1-0 Trinidense (Copa Sudamericana)
April 6: Newell's 1-3 Boca Juniors (Professional League Cup)
Apr 3: Nacional Potosi 0-0 Boca Juniors (Copa Sudamericana)
River Plate's last five matches
El Millonario has won four consecutive matches in all competitions; they only lost once in the championship and that was against Huracán away.
Apr 15: Instituto 1-3 River (Professional League Cup)
Apr 11: River 2-0 Nacional (Libertadores Cup)
Apr 7: River 2-1 Rosario Central (Professional League Cup)
Apr 2: Deportivo Tachira 0-2 River (Copa Libertadores)
Mar 29: Huracan 1-0 River (Professional League Cup)
How does Boca arrive?
Diego Martínez's team qualified for the Playoffs in fourth place in Zone B after beating Godoy Cruz 1-0 on the last matchday with a goal by Charrúa striker Edison Cavani. Prior to that, they lost 1-0 to Estudiantes. The Xeneize team achieved seven wins, four draws and three defeats during the championship.
On the other hand, in the Copa Sudamericana they have started with a regular pace, scoring 4 points so far; a draw against Nacional Potosí in their debut and a win by the minimum against Trinidense.
How does River Plate arrive?
The team coached by Martín Demichelis finished the group stage in first place in Zone A after beating Instituto last Monday by a score of 3-1 with a hat-trick by Facundo Colidio. The Millonario team earned a total of 27 points after playing 14 matches, winning seven, drawing six and losing only one.
In the CONMEBOL Libertadores they beat Nacional of Uruguay 2-0 with goals by Claudio Echeverri and Facundo Colidio. So far they are going well in the highest competition of the confederation at club level with two victories.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the Argentine SuperClásico between River Plate vs Boca Juniors in the quarterfinals of the Copa de la Liga. The match will take place at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in the city of Cordoba at 14:30 pm ET.
My name is Ángel Ortega and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, data, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.