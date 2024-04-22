Cruz Azul lineup
These are the XI players who will play today:
Kevin Mier, Carlos Rodríguez, Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Erik Lira, Ignacio Rivero, Alexis Gutierrez, Rodolfo Rotondi, Lorenzo Faravelli, Ángel Sepúlveda and Uriel Antuna.
Up Positions
Matchday 16 of the Liga MX is about to end. If Cruz Azul wins, it could climb to third place in the general table and take the position away from Monterrey. On the other hand, Atlas has the opportunity to climb to twelfth position, taking the place from FC Juárez.
Referees
The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Karen Hernández Andrade.
Assistant Referee 1: Marco Antonio Bisguerra Mendiola.
Assistant Referee 2: José Ibrahim Martínez Chavarría.
Fourth referee: Diego Montaño Robles.
Battle for victory
A great match is coming up between these two Mexican teams. Stay tuned and below we share the statistics of the teams in Liga MX. Cruz Azul stands out in the statistics by having more goals scored and assists than the visiting team.
Last confrontation!
The last time these two teams met was on July 1, 2023 and on that occasion the match ended in a 2-0 victory for Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium with goals from Eduardo Aguirre (5') and Aldo Rocha (72' ). That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams
Atlas and Cruz Azul have faced each other on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, on three occasions the winner was Atlas, there was a tie and once Cruz Azul came out the winner. The Cruz Azul machine since February 2023 that has not been able to beat Atlas, today they want to get back on track and try to steal third place in the general table.
Cruz Azul Arrival
Cruz Azul is already in the stadium and is ready for its penultimate game of the regular season. They do their warm-up exercises, the stadium fills with blue in the stands and for this match Cruz Azul is the favorite to win.
TODOS JUNTOS 💙 pic.twitter.com/CRx1EwjtHh— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) April 21, 2024
Welcome!
We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Atlas and Cruz Azul from the Azul Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Cruz Azul's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Kevin Mier, Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Rodolfo Rotondi, Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira, Lorenzo Faravelli, Carlos Rodríguez, Gabriel Fernandez, Ángel Sepúlveda and Uriel Antuna.
Atlas' latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez, Jordy Caicedo, Brian Lozano and Augusto Solari.
Featured in Cruz Azul: Uriel Antuna, youth and speed
Uriel Antuna (#7) the Mexican forward has stood out for his speed and quick driving in this tournament. He is the leader on Cruz Azul's offense, scoring a goal in the last game against Puebla and has scored three of the last 2 games. In 15 games played he has scored 8 goals and 2 assists, he will have to lead the offensive on Sunday against Atlas in order to take the victory.
Featured in Atlas: Eduardo Aguirre, the face of the team
Forward Eduardo Aguirre (#19) stands out as the team's best forward. He is only 25 years old and born in Mexico and is the visiting team's highest scorer, scoring 5 goals and 2 assists in 12 games played. The success of his team is largely due to the striker's great performance in this tournament and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Sunday against Cruz Azul.
Cruz Azul: steal third place in the general table
The Cruz Azul Machine is doing well in the 2023-2024 season, it is in fourth position in the tournament. With a total of 29 points with 9 games won, 2 draws and 4 lost, they are located in fourth position in the general table. Their objective is to secure their position and push to catch up with Monterrey, which has the same points as them and could surpass them this round. Their last game was on April 12, 2024, they won 1-0 against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with a goal from Uriel Antuna from a penalty in the 90+4 minute and thus achieved their ninth victory in the tournament. They are the favorites to win, they have an advantage by playing at home in the Blue Stadium and that their fans can support them.
Atlas: get into Play In
Atlas is progressing poorly in the 2023-2024 Liga MX season, after 3 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses, they have a total of 13 points, which places them in sixteenth position in the general table. Tomorrow's game is important, it is 4 positions below the last place to be able to play the Play In, these last two days they must achieve victory and sneak into the playoffs. Their last game was on April 14, 2024, they won 2 to 1 against Atlético de San Luis at the Jalisco Stadium with a double from Carlos Robles in the 34th and 76th minutes, thus achieving their third victory in the tournament. They are not the favorites to win the game, they are playing as a visitor against one of the best teams in the league, however, they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Azul Stadium is located in the city of Mexico City, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 36,681 spectators and is the home of Cruz Azul. It was inaugurated on October 6, 1946 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Mexico.
