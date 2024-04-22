Tune in here Milan vs Inter Live Score
This is the start time of the game Milan vs Inter of 22th April in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
April 22, 2024
|
13:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
April 22, 2024
|
15:45
|
Bolivia
|
April 22, 2024
|
12:45
|
Brazil
|
April 22, 2024
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
April 22, 2024
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
April 22, 2024
|
13:45
|
Ecuador
|
April 22, 2024
|
13:45
|
Spain
|
April 22, 2024
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
April 22, 2024
|
12:45
|
Peru
|
April 22, 2024
|
13:45
Watch out for this Inter player:
For this match, do not take your eyes off Alexis Sanchez, the Chilean player is one of the best strikers inside the box in Europe, also, his great ability to get unmarked makes him a totally dangerous player who could tip the balance in Inter's favor.
Inter's last Serie A lineup:
Y. Sommer; Y. Aurel Bisseck, F. Acerbi, A. Bastoni; M. Darmian, N. Barella, H. Calhanouglu, H. Mjitayán, F. Dimarco; A. Sánchez, M. Thuram.
Watch out for this Milan player:
To face Inter's offensive power, AC Milan will have to be ready to resist any kind of onslaught, especially with a player like Theo Hernandez, Milan's left back has proven to be a great defensive player, he wins any hand to hand, he has the ability to go up and down in a matter of seconds and above all, Theo knows the responsibility of being a fundamental player down low, so all these qualities could tip the balance in favor of AC Milan.
Last Milan line-up in Serie A:
M. Sportiello; T. Hernández, M. Thiaw, S. Kjaer, A. Florenzi; Y. Musah, Y. Adli; R. Leao, R. Loftus-Cheek, S. Chukwueze; L. Jóvic.
Background:
Milan and Inter have only met on 204 occasions (63 Milan wins, 61 draws, 80 Inter wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the blue-black side. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 4 of the current season when Inter Milan beat Milan 5-1. In goal history, 260 goals have been scored in favor of Milan and 285 in favor of Inter.
Duel of Roomies
The home of Milan or the home of Inter Milan, San Siro or the Giuseppe Meazza, the home of the rossoneri or the home of the nerazzurri, it is not known, what is certain is that for this match the Stadium will be the mythical San Siro, home of Milan, team of the city of the people that plays there its home matches in Serie A and any competition in which they have to receive the rival, has the capacity to accommodate 75,000 spectators and has the distinction of four stars, the highest category of UEFA.
Let them get the cup
On the other side, the Rossoneri are desperately looking for a victory that will give them the glory to upset their arch-rivals, but Inter Milan are already thinking about how they will celebrate winning the Italian league and the great campaign they had throughout the year, because with a 14-point difference, it is almost a given that no one will take the crown away from the new owners of San Siro. However, even the scenario for this match is very well set for Inter Milan to do whatever they want with the ball, as with only one defeat in the whole season, they will look for their rival to become the 27th victim, sentencing who rules in the city of "Fashion".
Not even to blemish their record
The Rossoneri team returns home to receive their long-time neighbor, but lately has proven to have the upper hand in the house that both clubs share, so Milan must settle accounts and, incidentally, seek to put the foot to the Nerazzurri who are practically waiting to lift the title as it is almost a fact that they will be the kings of Italy, also, Milan has an outstanding debt with their fans after having been left out of the Champions League, so the best gift they can give them is to secure the second position in the general table and try to give them a better participation in the best tournament at club level in Europe next season, of course, that is if they do not leave the best elements that Milan has now because there are already rumors of what will be the next destination of the protagonists and as the end of the campaign approaches, each time they are gaining more strength.
IT'S ALL OR NOTHING IN THE FINAL STRETCH!
The 2023/24 season is coming to an end after having given us many emotions; joy with the great goals scored by the players, sadness with the defeats throughout the campaign, surprises with the goalkeepers' saves and sighs with the balls that went past the post or caressed the line. And the fact is that every great story has a beginning and an end, the same statement that also applies to the current campaign of the Spanish League, because with only 6 rounds left for this adventure to reach its end, little by little we can already glimpse the possible champion of Spain, the teams that will go to the UEFA Champions League, the team that will compete in the UEFA Europa League and another one that will be in the Conference League, in short, things will settle down as the minutes go by, so the only thing left to do is to enjoy the end of the season.
Kick-off time
The Milan vs Inter match will be played at Estadio San Siro, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 pm ET.
