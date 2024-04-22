Follow Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score with VAVEL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers match in the NBA.
How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Monday, April 22
USA Time: 19:00 hours
USA TV channel (English): NBA League Pass
USA TV channel (Spanish): NBA League Pass
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for USA?
This is the start time of the game Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers of 22th April 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
Bolivia: 18:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
Brazil: 19:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
Chile: 18:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
Colombia: 17:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
Ecuador: 17:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
United States (ET): 19:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
Spain: 22:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
Mexico: 17:00 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass.
Paraguay: 19:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
Peru: 17:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
Uruguay: 19:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
How is Orlando Magic coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was 113-88 against Milwaukee, having a streak of 1 win and 4 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tue., Apr. 9 vs. Houston, 118-106
Wed., Apr. 10 vs. Milwaukee, 117-99
Fri. Apr. 12 vs. Philadelphia, 125-113
Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 113-88
Sat., Apr. 20 vs. Cleveland, 97-83
How is Cleveland Cavaliers coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 97-83 against Orlando, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun. Apr. 7 vs. LA, 120-118
Wed. Apr. 10 vs. Memphis, 110-98
Fri. Apr. 12 vs. Indiana, 129-120
Sun. Apr. 14 vs. Charlotte, 120-110
Sat., Apr. 20 vs. Orlando, 97-83
Cleveland Cavaliers player to watch
The 27 year old shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell who was chosen by Denver Nuggets in the thirteenth position of the 2017 NBA draft, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently; going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 26.6, with 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Orlando Magic Player to Watch
The 21 year old Wing or Pivot, Paolo Banchero who selected in the first position of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently; going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 22.6, with 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries:
These would be the players that Miami Heat will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Date of Possible Return Status.
Craig Porter G 25 Apr. Day-to-day
Ty Jerome E 25 Apr. Out
Dean Wade AP 25 Apr. Out
Game 1
In Game 1, Donovan Mitchell had 30 points, Jarrett Allen added 18 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 97-83 last Saturday in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Cavaliers beat a Magic (fifth) that had not played in the postseason since the 2020 'bubble', with young players like Paolo Banchero making his debut that afternoon. Banchero (24 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists) was Orlando's leading scorer but lost 9 turnovers.
Cleveland shot 44.4% from the field, but made only 26.7% of its three-pointers. Worse was the Magic, with 32.6 % shooting and 21.6 % from the perimeter.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 NBA match: Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Updates!
My name is Omar Escalante and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. In addition, Cleveland Cavaliers won the first game, so Orlando Magic will be looking for a pass to the Play Offs, something that at the moment is very far away.