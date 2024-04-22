Stay tuned for more on Philadelphia 76ers vs New York KnicksLIVE
Latest New York Knicks lineup
Josh Hart
Precious Achiuwa
Isaiah Hartenstein
Donte DiVicenzo
Jalen Brunson
Latest Philadelphia 76ers lineup
Daniel House Jr.
Tobias Harris
Paul Reed
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Tyrese Maxey
New York Knicks key player
For this game, the player to follow by the Knicks will be Jalen Brunson, the American basketball player who plays as a point guard of 187 cm in height is one of the most important players on the court for the Knicks and very unbalanced in the offensive work of the set. Jalen Brunson came to the NBA after the 2018 Draft in the second round when he was chosen by the Dallas Mavericks, where he obtained a great participation obtaining in his third season with the Mavericks the fourth place in the voting as the best sixth man in the NBA. For the 2022 season and after signing one of his best performances in postseason, Jalen Brunson arrived with the New York Knicks, team in which he has become a reference and seeks to make history in the NBA.
Philadelphia 76ers key player
Joel Embiid is having one of his best seasons since he came to the NBA. His averages this season are: 36.1 PTS, 11.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.2 ROB, 1.9 TAP, 53.9% TC. His importance to the team is paramount, and the numbers indicate it. In addition, Embiid has the 2nd best "net rating"(difference between offensive and defensive ratio) in the league with 12.5 (among players with +20 games and +20 minutes); the best USG% (usage percentage) with 38.8% (among players with +20 games and +20 minutes); and the best PIE (estimated player impact) with 23.4 (among players with +20 games and +20 minutes).
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks come in after finishing the regular season with a record of 50 wins and 32 losses, and only plan to make a deep run in the playoffs. The New York Knicks finished in second place in the Eastern Conference and come in as favorites against the 76ers in the Play-In matchup for a ticket to the postseason. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the remainder of the season if they want to become champions of the game.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers is clear that its main goal is to lift the NBA championship title, to achieve that they have to work hard for several seasons and this team has done it, being in Playoffs constantly, gives players that competitive experience that only gives you to reach these instances, for this season, the team has a variety of important players who can be instrumental in fighting for the title, currently Philadelphia 76ers has only in his mind to advance in these playoffs victorious and reach the finals.
Arena
Madison Square Garden is a multi-purpose sports arena located in the borough of Manhattan, New York (New York State, United States). It is located at the intersection of Seventh and Eighth Avenues from 31st to 33rd Streets, and above Pensylvania Station. It was inaugurated on February 11, 1968.
It is the fourth building with the same name in the city, the first two MSG Coliseums (1879 and 1890) were located in Madison Square, from where the name comes from. When the second pavilion was demolished, a new MSG Coliseum was built in 1925 at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 50th Street.
