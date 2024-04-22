Thanks
Our coverage of the match Roma vs Bologna of matchday 33 of Serie A 2023-24 comes to an end.
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.
90+6' End of the match!
THE MATCH IS OVER! Great victory for Bologna as visitors. 3-1, final score to move away from Roma by seven points in the table and get closer and closer to the goal of being in the next UEFA Champions League.
90+1'
Goal disallowed to Bologna... The away team keeps looking for more goals and gets closer to give Roma a big blow.
90'
Six more minutes will be played in the match.
86'
ROMA HAD A CHANCE! Sardar Azmoun shot inside the box, but goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski made a save; Lorenzo Pellegrini shot the rebound and the ball went over the goal.
85'
Change at Roma. Joao Costa replaces Bryan Cristante.
80'
Three substitutions for Bologna. Giovanni Fabian, Lorenzo De Silvestri and Victor Kristiansen replace Dan Ndoye, Stefan Posch and Riccardo Calafiori.
77'
Change in Bologna. Kacper Urbanski replaces Oussama El Azzouzi.
75'
Half an hour into the second half. Roma have felt the weight of the third goal and have not reached their opponents' goal again.
72'
Change at Roma. Tommaso Baldanzi replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.
69'
Bologna have made a change. Santiago Castro replaces Joshua Zirkzee.
⚽ 65'
GOOOOOOOOOOAL for Bologna, Alexis Saelemaekers! The midfielder received a pass from Joshua Zirkzee and in front of Svilar's exit he scored over him to increase again the difference to two goals.
🟨 63'
Yellow cards. The referee booked Roma's Diego Llorente for a challenge and Remo Freuler for a foul on Leandro Paredes.
60'
Bologna continue to win at the Stadio Olimpico... Roma have gained more momentum in the last few minutes.
⚽ 56' GOOOAL!
GOOOOOOOOAL for Roma, Sardar Azmoun! The striker scores after Lukasz Skorupski's header was saved by the rebound.
53'
Roma had a chance! Leandro Paredes shot from outside the area, but goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski saved well.
51'
Three substitutions for Roma. Leonardo Spinazzola, Rick Karsdorp and Sardar Azmoun came on in place of Tammy Abraham, Angeliño and Zeki Celik.
50'
Roma had a chance! Stephan El Shaarawy's powerful shot was saved by Stefan Posch, who got his head to the ball.
48'
First minutes of the second half. Not much for Roma to do yet to look for an equaliser.
Second half begins
The match resumes at the Stadio Olimpico. There have been no changes to the teams.
45+2' End of the first half!
End of the first half. Bologna wins 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico against Roma, who have not had a good performance.
45'
Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
⚽ 45' GOOOAL!
GOOOOOOOOOAL for Bologna! Joshua Zirkzee! The forward scores with a shot that Mile Svilar could not contain and the defense could not reach to prevent the ball from entering.
42'
BALL TO THE POST! Alexis Saelemaekers shot the free kick and the ball hit the crossbar. Roma are saved.
🟨 40'
Another yellow card for Roma. This time it was Stephan El Shaarawy who was cautioned. Free kick for Bologna.
35'
Final stretch of the first half. It is more what is fought in the midfield than what is played in the areas. It has been a very tight game.
🟨 32'
Yellow card. Lorenzo Pellegrini was cautioned at Roma... That's three for the home team.
30'
Half an hour into the match. Roma can't find the way to get the equalizer and now lost the ball control, which was what they had gained in the last minutes.
25'
Bologna is not very aggressive, but when it takes the ball it is a team that generates danger. Now they have a more passive attitude, taking advantage of the advantage on the scoreboard and leaving the responsibility to Roma.
21'
Leandro Paredes missed it! The Argentinian entered the area leaving several opponents, but he shot and the ball went just wide of the right post.
17'
The clock is ticking and Roma are trying to take control of the ball. For now, Daniele De Rossi's team is not doing much damage.
⚽ 14' GOOOAL!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Bologna, Oussama El Azzouzi! Spectacular acrobatic definition of the midfielder after a cross from Riccardo Calafiori and opens the scoring.
🟨 13'
Yellow card. Angeliño was cautioned for Roma.
9'
El Shaarawy missed it! A shot inside the box that went over the goal.
🟨 6'
Leandro Paredes for Roma and Joshua Zirkzee for Bologna are cautioned after a small altercation. The referee did not want to complicate things.
5'
Well, first minutes of the match and the mood is already heating up among the players.
Match starts
The game between Roma and Bologna is underway.
Teams on the field
Roma and Bologna players take the field at the Stadio Olimpico.
Match officials
Referee: Fabio Maresca
Assistant No.1: Alessandro Constanzo
Assistant No.2: Mateo Passeri
Fourth Official: Juan Luca Sacchi
VAR: Massimiliano Irrati
Assistant VAR: Daniele Chiffi
Substitutes - Bologna
23. Nicola Bagnolini (GK), 34. Federico Ravaglia (GK), 4. Mihajlo Ilic, 6. Nikola Moron, 10. Jesper Karlsson, 15. Victor Kristiansen, 16. Tommaso Corazza, 18. Santiago Castro, 22. Charalampos Lykogiannīs, 29. Lorenzo De Silvestri, 80. Giovanni Fabbian, 82. Kacper Urbanski.
Starting XI - Bologna
| 11. Dan Ndoye | | 56. Alexis Saelemaekers |
Coach: Thiago Motta
Substitutes - Roma
1. Rui Patricio (GK), 63. Pietro Boer (GK), 2. Rick Karsdorp, 3. Dean Huijsen, 6. Chris Smalling, 17. Sardar Azmoun, 20. Renato Sanches, 22. Houssem Aouar, 35. Tommaso Baldanzi, 37. Leonardo Spinazzola, 43. Rasmus Kristensen, 52. Edoardo Bove, 59. Nicola Zalewski, 67. Joao Costa.
Starting XI - Roma
Coach: Daniele De Rossi
N'Dicka continues to improve his health condition
Without a doubt, all eyes have been on the situation of Evan N'Dicka, who collapsed in the previous match against Udinese. The player has evolved satisfactorily. The team explained that he suffered a thoracic trauma following examinations at the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.
Some controversies have arisen regarding the match, due to the fact that the organization of the competition proposed to restart the match to play the missing minutes and also the questioning of the Lazio president on whether the match should continue to be played. This is how coach Daniele De Rossi responded to these two situations:
"I join the club's words to contest the League's decision to resume the match against Udinese on April 25. It prevents us from having enough time to prepare for the Europa League semi-final. Our requests were legitimate and yet they were dismissed."
"Lotito's words? Unfortunately I was prepared for that. I have a good relationship with him, but Lotito was wrong for that. No one should hold what happened in the match with Udinese against us. There are people who see a conspiracy everywhere and usually you think it's 15-year-olds on social media, but it turns out that it also affects people who work in the world of soccer. Those of us who work in soccer must be sensitive in order to grow and move forward."
This is how Roma players were greeted for their warm up
There is a great atmosphere at the Stadio Olimpico. This is how the Roma players came out to warm up.
Warm-up ready! 📈#ASRoma | #RomaBologna pic.twitter.com/NhFWdkIRMv— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 22, 2024
Bologna fans did not fail
There they are, Bologna fans attended the Stadio Olimpico to accompany their team. Regardless of the conditions, highlight the felsienos on their social networks.
Con la pioggia o con il sole 👏❤️💙#RomaBologna #ForzaBFC #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/MT50vZxEcM— Bologna FC 1909 (@Bolognafc1909) April 22, 2024
Statements - Thiago Motta (Bologna Coach)
"There is no obsession. We are very realistic about our current situation. There is no pressure here, that's on others, those whose ambitions were the highest goals."
"The pressure is on other teams like Roma. Pressure on those who aspire to great goals: because we were not expected to be in this position.... We just have to feel the responsibility to do our job well, as always."
"About Rossi? I have great admiration for him. He's a fantastic guy, intelligent, and we share good memories from when we were together in the Azzurri. He deserves everything he has now.
"Lewis Ferguson is unique. All the guys have their own characteristics, but everybody loves him, he does well off the field too, his teammates wanted to visit him in the hospital, Sam Beukema brought him ice, there's real love and brotherhood there.
"I hope to see him soon, as he has a strong mentality, although he is clearly sad now. We are not looking for another Lewis. I'm sure whoever comes in will do well with his own characteristics."
Statements - Daniele De Rossi (Roma Coach)
"Lukaku had a small muscle problem, nothing to worry about. Abraham or Azmoun will start and then they can play together as the match progresses,"
"Bologna are creating a masterpiece, I congratulate Thiago Motta and the club for the incredible team they have built. They are fascinating to watch and difficult to study and deal with beforehand,"
"I would like to see Dybala as a false nine, sometimes I have thought about it. To play with a false nine like Paulo you need great players on the wings, explosive players. Even in midfield we need players who fit in. I would love to, but we also need a deep attack and that's not one of our great characteristics."
"I haven't seen enough of Abraham, but he has incredible strength and energy that I have to channel to get him to give his best. He has already understood what I want from a center forward, he can become devastating like Lukaku."
"Pellegrini surprises me tactically, my staff and I didn't think he was so intelligent, and athletically he is also an incredible player."
Bologna also at the Stadio Olimpico
The visiting team is also already present. It has been one of the best seasons that have had the felsineos in recent years. The dream of reaching the Champions League is very close.
🌧️🙃#RomaBologna #ForzaBFC #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/SApEZrr8Br— Bologna FC 1909 (@Bolognafc1909) April 22, 2024
How Roma arrived at the Stadio Olimpico
The home team is at home! Daniele De Rossi's men have an important appointment at the Stadio Olimpico.
Arriving for tonight’s test! ⏳#ASRoma | #RomaBologna pic.twitter.com/TypPYWBukU— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 22, 2024
Last five matches - Bologna
April 13 - Serie A: 0-0 vs Monza
April 7 - Serie A: 0-0 vs Frosinone
April 1 - Serie A: 3-0 vs Salernitana (Won)
March 15 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Empoli (Won)
March 9 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Inter (Lost)
Last five matches - Roma
April 18 - UEFA Europa League: 2-0 vs Milan (Won)
April 11 - UEFA Europa League: 0-1 vs Milan (Won)
April 6 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Lazio (Won)
April 1st - Serie A: 0-0 vs Lecce
March 17 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Sassuolo (Won)
All set at the Stadio Olimpico
El escenario que recibe este partido está más que listo... Eso sí, se espera también que haya algo de lluvia durante el partido.
Welcome back
We are ready to bring you the actions of the match Roma vs Bologna on matchday 33 of the Serie A 2023-24. We invite you to follow along with us the actions of this match.
Preparation for this game
April 21, 2024
🏃♂️💨💨#ForzaBFC #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/DrsPlbRS7X— Bologna FC 1909 (@Bolognafc1909) April 19, 2024
Tune in here Roma vs Bologna Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Roma vs Bologna live match, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Roma vs Bologna Live Stream on TV and Online?
Roma vs Bologna will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes, Universo NOW and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Roma vs Bologna match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Roma vs Bolonia of April 22nd 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Zapping, Claro TV+, ESPN 4, Star +, Sky +
Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on Paramount +
Spain: 8:30 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico
The AS Roma vs Bologna will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, located in the city of Rome, Italy. This venue, inaugurated in 1953, has a capacity for 72,700 spectators.
This is one of the most emblematic venues in the history of soccer, hosting in other occasions the Italian national team and in other occasions, the finals of some competitions such as the European Champions Cup and the Coppa Italia, the latter every year.
Key player - Bologna
In Bologna, the presence of Riccardo Orsolini stands out. The 27-year-old Italian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has 10 goals and three assists in 28 games played, starting 18 of them. He has 1611 minutes in total.
Key player - Roma
In Roma, the presence of Paulo Dybala stands out. The 30-year-old Argentine striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has 12 goals and eight assists in 23 games played, being a starter in 21 of them. He has 1635 minutes in total.
Roma vs Bolonga history
These two teams have met 155 times. The statistics are in favor of Roma, who have emerged victorious on 55 occasions, while Bologna did so on 53 occasions, leaving a balance of 47 draws.
In Serie A...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 151 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Roma with _ victories, while Bologna has won 52, for a balance of 45 draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Roma have been at home to Bologna in Serie A, there are 75 matches, where the wolf has the advantage with 33 matches won over the 12 that the felsinei have achieved, and the 23 draws that have been given.
Bologna
Bologna is coming from a four-game unbeaten streak and good results in the last four matches. The Felsinese have won two and drawn two of their last two matches. However, last April 1, when they won at home against Salernitana, was the last time they celebrated, as they have now had two consecutive draws and the fight for a place in European competitions is very close.
Roma
Roma come into this match with air in their jerseys after sealing their qualification to the UEFA Europa League semifinals last Thursday. The team coached by Daniele De Rossi defeated Milan 3-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals. The most recent match to that had been the game against Udinese, which was suspended. Meanwhile, la loba continues trying to get into the European competition zone.
A great fight for a place in the Chamions League
Roma and Bologna meet in a match that will keep one closer to fighting for a place in the next UEFA Champions League. The Felsinese occupy fourth place in Serie A with 59 points, five points behind Juventus, while Roma are just below with 55 points, one ahead of Atalanta, three behind Lazio and six behind Napoli.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Roma vs Bologna Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.