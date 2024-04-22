Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

Referee: Fabio Maresca Assistant No.1: Alessandro Constanzo Assistant No.2: Mateo Passeri Fourth Official: Juan Luca Sacchi VAR: Massimiliano Irrati Assistant VAR: Daniele Chiffi

23. Nicola Bagnolini (GK), 34. Federico Ravaglia (GK), 4. Mihajlo Ilic, 6. Nikola Moron, 10. Jesper Karlsson, 15. Victor Kristiansen, 16. Tommaso Corazza, 18. Santiago Castro, 22. Charalampos Lykogiannīs, 29. Lorenzo De Silvestri, 80. Giovanni Fabbian, 82. Kacper Urbanski.

1-4-1-4-1 | 28. Lukasz Skorupski | | 3. Stefan Posch | 31. Sam Beukema | 26. John Lucumí | 33. Riccardo Calafiori | | 8. Remo Freuler | | 17. Oussama El Azzouzi | 20. Michel Aebischer |

| 11. Dan Ndoye | | 56. Alexis Saelemaekers | | 9. Joshua Zirkzee | Coach: Thiago Motta

1-4-3-3 | 99. Mile Svilar | | 19. Zeki Celik | | 14. Diego Llorente | 23. Gianluca Mancini | 69. Angeliño | | 7. Lorenzo Pellegrini | 16. Leandro Paredes | 4. Bryan Cristante | | 21. Paulo Dybala | 9. Tammy Abraham | 92. Stephan El Shaarawy | Coach: Daniele De Rossi

Some controversies have arisen regarding the match, due to the fact that the organization of the competition proposed to restart the match to play the missing minutes and also the questioning of the Lazio president on whether the match should continue to be played. This is how coach Daniele De Rossi responded to these two situations: "I join the club's words to contest the League's decision to resume the match against Udinese on April 25. It prevents us from having enough time to prepare for the Europa League semi-final. Our requests were legitimate and yet they were dismissed." "Lotito's words? Unfortunately I was prepared for that. I have a good relationship with him, but Lotito was wrong for that. No one should hold what happened in the match with Udinese against us. There are people who see a conspiracy everywhere and usually you think it's 15-year-olds on social media, but it turns out that it also affects people who work in the world of soccer. Those of us who work in soccer must be sensitive in order to grow and move forward."

"There is no obsession. We are very realistic about our current situation. There is no pressure here, that's on others, those whose ambitions were the highest goals." "The pressure is on other teams like Roma. Pressure on those who aspire to great goals: because we were not expected to be in this position.... We just have to feel the responsibility to do our job well, as always." "About Rossi? I have great admiration for him. He's a fantastic guy, intelligent, and we share good memories from when we were together in the Azzurri. He deserves everything he has now. "Lewis Ferguson is unique. All the guys have their own characteristics, but everybody loves him, he does well off the field too, his teammates wanted to visit him in the hospital, Sam Beukema brought him ice, there's real love and brotherhood there. "I hope to see him soon, as he has a strong mentality, although he is clearly sad now. We are not looking for another Lewis. I'm sure whoever comes in will do well with his own characteristics."

"Bologna are creating a masterpiece, I congratulate Thiago Motta and the club for the incredible team they have built. They are fascinating to watch and difficult to study and deal with beforehand," "I would like to see Dybala as a false nine, sometimes I have thought about it. To play with a false nine like Paulo you need great players on the wings, explosive players. Even in midfield we need players who fit in. I would love to, but we also need a deep attack and that's not one of our great characteristics." "I haven't seen enough of Abraham, but he has incredible strength and energy that I have to channel to get him to give his best. He has already understood what I want from a center forward, he can become devastating like Lukaku." "Pellegrini surprises me tactically, my staff and I didn't think he was so intelligent, and athletically he is also an incredible player."

April 7 - Serie A: 0-0 vs Frosinone April 1 - Serie A: 3-0 vs Salernitana (Won) March 15 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Empoli (Won) March 9 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Inter (Lost)

April 11 - UEFA Europa League: 0-1 vs Milan (Won) April 6 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Lazio (Won) April 1st - Serie A: 0-0 vs Lecce March 17 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Sassuolo (Won)

This is one of the most emblematic venues in the history of soccer, hosting in other occasions the Italian national team and in other occasions, the finals of some competitions such as the European Champions Cup and the Coppa Italia, the latter every year.

In Serie A... Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 151 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Roma with _ victories, while Bologna has won 52, for a balance of 45 draws. If we take into account the number of times that Roma have been at home to Bologna in Serie A, there are 75 matches, where the wolf has the advantage with 33 matches won over the 12 that the felsinei have achieved, and the 23 draws that have been given.