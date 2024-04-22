Follow the New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of the New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the PNC Arena Stadium.
Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
How to watch New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes LIVE Stream in USA?
USA DATE: Monday, April 22th
USA Time: 19:30 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch the New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes live? These are the TV and online transmission options
The transmission will be on paid streaming platforms for Mexico and Latin America on Star, for the United States on ESPN and TNT Sports, and for Canada on Rogers Communications.
If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m.
Brazil: 8:30 p.m.
Chile (Santiago): 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 6:30 p.m.
Costa Rica: 5:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m.
Spain: 01:30 hrs Tuesday, April 23.
Mexico: 5:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.
Peru: 6:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.
Key player of New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal: The “playmaker” in the regular season, during the year he managed to reflect his talent in points and team victories, 80 points with 23 goals and 57 assists.
Draft selection in 2015 and winner of the rookie of the year trophy in the 17/18 season.
Key player of Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho: One of the most decisive men, even the best player in the regular phase, 36 goals, 53 assists and 89 points, scary numbers.
Sebby, as he is nicknamed, plays center, chosen in the draft selection in 2016, has accumulated eight seasons in Carolina, 27 years old.
Latest Islanders results
5-4 victory vs. Penguins
4-1 victory at Devils
3-2 defeat at Rangers
3-2 victory vs. Canadiens
4-2 victory vs Rangers
Latest Hurricanes results
6-3 defeat at Blue Jackets
4-2 victory at Blackhawks
5-2 victory in Blues
4-1 victory at Bruins
3-0 victory vs Blue Jackets
Face to face in playoffs
There are two antecedents in the postseason, the balance leans towards Carolina with two series in its favor, sweeping in 2019 and another victory in 2023
The next games, series in favor of the Hurricanes (1-0).
Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 pm: Carolina in New York.
Saturday, April 27 at 2pm: Carolina in New York.
With a new face
When it seemed that they were ending a streak of five consecutive years in the playoffs, Patrick Roy arrived to save the ship, with a 39-27-16 record and 94 points.
On the other hand, one of his weak points is his offense, averaging only two goals per game, a low figure in the league, one of the worst in this area.
“I feel that he’s getting more and more confident out there and playing really good hockey.”— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 21, 2024
Kyle MacLean scored in his playoff debut after making an impact for the #Isles in postseason push. https://t.co/2UYv7p9Xgw
To break the drought
Hurricanes entered the playoffs with the aim of lifting the title, something that has not happened since 2006, it is the 6th time in a row that they have met in the final stages.
With a record of 52-23-7 and a total of 111 points, it is the 7th best offense in the league and the 4th best defense, a totally balanced team in all its lines.
"We definitely didn't play up to our standard. We've got to be a lot better. The great thing is, you get to get right back at it tomorrow."— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 21, 2024
Notes from today's #Canes practice ahead of Monday's Game 2.
🗒️ https://t.co/WWwdus6EWj pic.twitter.com/y9shI1OFlt
Hockey monday
This afternoon the Stanley Cup Playoffs round continues in the NHL, four games this start of the week to enjoy with family and friends, Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins, and our confrontation between New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers
PNC Arena
The game will be played at the PNC Arena, with a location in North Carolina, United States.
Capacity for 18,200 spectators in hockey and 19,700 spectators in basketball. It is the home of the University of North Carolina in basketball, Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL.
Opened in 1999, it is within the sports complex where the Carter–Finley American Football Stadium is also located.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes match, corresponding to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the match will take place at the PNC Arena Stadium, at 7:30 p.m.