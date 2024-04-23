Stay with us to follow the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live from the 2024 NBA Playoffs!
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game in several countries:
Argentina: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 03 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 20 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Lakers absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
LeBron James, player to watch!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team continues the regular season with a record of 42 wins and 33 losses to place itself in tenth place behind the Nuggets, and they want to aspire to get through the Play-In, if the Los Angeles team enters the playoffs, these They could aspire to be one of the big surprises in the postseason by having a very competitive squad. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title the previous season. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers once again entered the Playoffs through the Play-In and could surprise, leaving several favorites for the title on the way to the finals. The Lakers must look to win a game in Denver to go more comfortable to the Crypto.com Arena and keep the series alive.
Nuggets absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Nikola Jokic, player to watch!
The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the Nuggets star He will be able to have less pressure by being able to have a full squad and will have to reduce his responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets squad and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Nuggets get there?
The current NBA champion finished the regular season tied for first place in the Western Conference with the Thunder, however, due to the difference in victories in their conference, they finished in second place with a record of 57 wins and 25 losses. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be at the top of the Western Conference, among these are Reggie Jackson, Justin Holiday and Cancar Vlatko to give a refresh to several pieces of the rotation and the losses that the team had after the previous championship. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets once again became a competitive team that will seek the two-time NBA championship and will start as one of the favorites for the title. Everything will depend on the pace at which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, so that the Nuggets can be a difficult rival in the Western Conference and could leave out one or another favorite team. The Nuggets have already won the first and want to leave home with a two-game lead.
Where is the game?
The Ball Arena located in the city of Denver will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 17,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
