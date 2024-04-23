Tune in here Capitals vs Rangers Live Score
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
April 23, 2024
|
21:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
April 23, 2024
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
April 23, 2024
|
19:00
|
Brazil
|
April 23, 2024
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
April 23, 2024
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
April 23, 2024
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
April 23, 2024
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
April 24, 2024
|
2:00
|
Mexico
|
April 23, 2024
|
19:00
|
Peru
|
April 23, 2024
|
20:00
Let's talk about Jacob Trouba
Jacob Ryan Trouba, born on February 26, 1994, is a prominent American professional ice hockey defenseman, currently serving as the captain for the New York Rangers in the NHL. Originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, ninth overall, during the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Trouba spent the initial six years of his career with the Jets before being traded to the Rangers in 2019.
In 2022, ahead of the 2022–23 season, Trouba was bestowed with the honor of being named the 29th captain of the Rangers, filling a role that had remained vacant since 2018 following Ryan McDonagh's departure to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Let's Talk About Vincent Ioro
Vincent Iorio, a native of Canada, is an outstanding professional ice hockey player. He currently occupies the position of right defenseman for the Washington Capitals of the NHL. His talent was recognized when he was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Since his 2022 debut with the Capitals, he has solidified his presence on the team, accumulating two seasons of experience in the league.
Here will be the guamazos
Madison Square Garden, in the heart of Manhattan, New York, is much more than just a stadium: it's where the passion for sports comes alive. It is home to iconic teams such as the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers and the New York Liberty. It has also been home to WWE's most memorable events, hosting the first Wrestlemania in history.
This was the first encounter
In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Matt Rempe kicked off the scoring spree for the New York Rangers with the first of three goals within a 2-minute and 6-second window during the second period, securing a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.
Jimmy Vesey contributed with a goal and an assist, while Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider also found the back of the net for New York. The Rangers, who clinched the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and claimed the Presidents' Trophy as the regular season's top team with a record of 55-23-4, saw goaltender Igor Shesterkin making 20 saves.
The million dollar question: How is field hockey played?
Games are played in three 20-minute periods. If there is still a tie at the end, a five-minute overtime and, if necessary, penalty kicks are played. The winner of the game receives two points for the victory. One point may be given to the losing team if it is defeated in extra time or penalty kicks. If the team loses in regulation time, no points are awarded.
Don't know the competition format? Here I explain it to you.
During the regular season, each team plays a total of 82 games, divided into 41 home games and 41 away games. This stage of the tournament generally runs from October through April. In the Eastern Conference, each team plays its opponents in the same division in four games, for a total of 30 games. In addition, three games are played against each of the 8 teams from the same conference, totaling 24 games. As for the Western Conference, teams play between 26 and 29 games against their rivals in the same division, depending on the schedule, with one exception of one team playing one less game. In addition, they play each of the 6 or 7 teams in the same conference three times, totaling between 21 and 24 games, except for one team in each division that plays 4 games. All teams also play two games against teams from the other conference.
Here's what's going on with the NHL
Currently, the NHL is comprised of 32 teams, with seven from Canada and 25 from the United States. About half of the league's players are Canadian, while about a quarter are American. The remainder is made up mainly of foreign players, mostly from Russia, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland. The winner of the playoffs receives the Stanley Cup, the oldest professional sports trophy in North America, which was created in 1893.
Kick-off time
The Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers match will be played at Madison Square Garden, in New York, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 NHL Match: Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.