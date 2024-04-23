Stay tuned for more information on Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers LIVE
In a few moments we will share with you the starting rosters for the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings live match, as well as the latest information from arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings live?
If you want to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings , your option is ESPN+.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: Star + and NHL TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NHL TV
Spain: 3:00 AM (April 24) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
First round
This will be the first game of the playoff series between these two teams on their way to the Stanley Cup Final and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated duels of the season. This is expected to be a hard-fought series, although the Oilers are once again the favorites to win. Can Los Angeles avoid a third first-round elimination at the hands of Edmonton?
Edmonton Oilers key player
With the Edmonton Oilers number 37, we have Warren Foegele, the Canadian team's top goal scorer, who accumulates a total of 20 goals in 82 games played between 2023 and 2024 and in his entire career has scored 80 goals, which place him as one of the key pieces of this team to win tonight's game.
Los Angeles Kings key player
The outstanding player of the Los Angeles Kings is Cam Talbot #39, who has achieved a goals against average of 2.50 in a total of 54 played in the season. This 36 year old player has the necessary experience and technical conditions to be considered the benchmark in the Los Angeles Kings team. He will surely be of vital importance for this commitment.
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers come in after finishing the regular season with a record of 49 wins and 27 losses, only planning to make a deep run in the playoffs. The Oilers finished in second place in the Pacific Division and come in as favorites against the Kings in the Play-In duel for a ticket to the postseason. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the rest of the season if they want to become champions of the sport.
Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings are clear that their main goal is to lift the title of champion of the league, to achieve that they have had to work hard for several seasons and this team has done it, being in Playoffs constantly, gives the players that competitive experience that only gives you to reach these instances, for this season, the team has a variety of important players that can be instrumental in fighting for the title, currently the Kings have only in their mind to advance in these playoffs victorious and reach the finals.
Arena
Rogers Place is a multi-use indoor arena in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Construction started in March 2014, and the building officially opened on September 8, 2016. The arena has a seating capacity of 18,347 as a hockey venue and 20,734 as a concert venue.
It replaced Northlands Coliseum (opened 1974) as the home of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers and the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings. The arena is in the block between 102 and 104 Streets and 104 and 105 Avenues. Public transit access to the arena is provided by the Edmonton Light Rail Transit system (MacEwan station on the Metro Line) and Edmonton Transit Service bus.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA Match: Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilerslatest Info!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis on VAVEL.