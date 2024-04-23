Don't leave here to follow Arsenal vs Chelsea live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Arsenal vs Chelsea live, as well as the latest information from the Emirates Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
What time is the game and where to watch?
This is the start time of the game between Arsenal vs Chelsea on April 23 in several countries:
Germany: 9:00 PM (Sky Go / Sky Sport Premier League / WOW / Sky Sport Top Event)
Argentina: 4:00 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Bolivia: 3:00 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Brazil: 4:00 PM (Star+ / Claro TV+ / Zapping / Sky+ / ESPN)
Chile: 4:00 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Colombia: 2:00 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM (Paramount+)
Ecuador: 2:00 PM (ESPN / Star+)
United States: (ET): 3:00 PM (nbcsports.com / SiriusXM FC / UNIVERSO / USA Network / NBC Sports App)
Spain: 9:00 PM (DAZN 1 / DAZN Spain / Movistar+)
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM (TalkSport Radio UK / TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate / Discovery+ / Discovery+ App)
Mexico: 1:00 PM (Paramount+)
Paraguay: 3:00 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Peru: 2:00 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Portugal: 8:00 PM (DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal / DAZN Portugal)
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Venezuela: 3:00 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Chelsea player to watch
On the Blues' side we will take into account Cole Palmer, a young 21-year-old midfielder who has managed to score 20 goals and 9 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Nicolas Jackson. His tackling and speed could unbalance Arsenal defense.
Arsenal player to watch
In the 'Gunners' squad, the player to watch is Bukayo Saka, a 22-year-old striker who has 14 goals and 7 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Martin Odegaard. His tackling, speed and dribbling make him a danger for Chelsea.
Latest Chelsea lineup
This is how Chelsea lined up against Manchester City in the FA Cup Semifinal:
D. Petrovic (P); T. Silva, T. Chalobah, M. Gusto, M. Cucurella, E. Fernández, M. Caicedo, C. Palmer, C. Madueke, C. Gallagher and N. Jackson.
Coach: Mauricio Pochettino.
Latest Arsenal lineup
This is how Arsenal faced Wolves on Matchday 34 of the Premier League:
D. Raya (P); G. Magalhaes, W. Saliba, B. White, J. Kiwior, D. Rice, M. Odegaard, K. Havertz, B. Saka, G. Jesus and L. Trossard.
Coach: Mikel Arteta.
Referees
Simon Hooper will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Arsenal vs Chelsea, his assistants will be Simon Long and Adrian Holmes, the fourth official will be Graham Scott and Peters Bankes will be in charge of the VAR.
How does Chelsea arrive?
The 'Blues' in their last five games have performed consistently well, with a run of two wins, two draws and one defeat.
FA Cup 20/04/2024 |
Man City 1-0 Chelsea
Premier League 15/04/2024 |
Chelsea 6-0 Everton
Premier League 07/04/2024 |
Sheffield Utd 2-2 Chelsea
Premier League 04/04/2024 |
Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd
Premier League 30/03/2024 |
Chelsea 2-2 Burnley
How does Arsenal arrive?
The 'Gunners' in their last five games have performed consistently well, with a run of two wins, two defeats and a draw.
Premier League 20/04/2024 |
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Champions League 17/04/2024 |
Bayern 1-0 Arsenal
Premier League 14/04/2024 |
Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa
Champions League 09/04/2024 |
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern
Premier League 06/04/2024 |
Brighton 0-3 Arsenal
Stadium
The Emirates Stadium will be the venue for this Premier League match, located in the city of London, England. Arsenal Football Club plays its home matches there. The stadium was inaugurated in 2006 in a friendly match between Arsenal and Ajax as a tribute to the Dutch player Dennis Bergkamp. It has a capacity for 60,361 people, being the fourth largest soccer stadium in England after Wembley, Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It cost around 581 million euros.
The Premier League continues
The First Division of England brings us a duel between two teams that live different realities. Arsenal is at the top of the table with 74 points, in Champions League places and with a chance of winning the title. On the other hand, Chelsea is fighting in the eighth position with 47 points, out of the Premier League places and with no chance of fighting for the championship.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.