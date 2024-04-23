Follow Leicester City vs Southampton Live Score with VAVEL
How to watch Leicester City vs Southampton Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Tuesday, April 23
USA Time: 15:00 hours
USA TV channel (English): Sky
USA TV channel (Spanish): Sky
This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Southampton of 23rd April 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM
Bolivia: 13:00 PM
Brazil: 15:00 PM
Chile: 14:00 PM
Colombia: 13:00 PM
Ecuador: 13:00 PM
United States (ET): 15:00 PM
Spain: 18:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 PM
Paraguay: 15:00 PM
Peru: 13:00 PM
Uruguay: 15:00 PM
Watch out for this Leicester City player.
England striker, 37-year-old Jamie Vardy has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
England striker Jamie Vardy, the striker will play his 33rd game this season, in the past he played 19 as a starter and 18 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the English league and 4 assists, he currently has 15 goals in 32 games.
Watch out for this Southampton player
England attacker, 27 year old Adam Armstrong has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
England attacker Adam Armstrong, the attacker will play his 42nd game this season, in the past he played 14 as a starter and 16 as a substitute, scoring 2 goals in the English league and 1 assist, he currently has 20 goals in 42 games.
How is Southampton coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 3-0 against Preston North End, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to be confident.
Cardiff City 2 - 1 Southampton, Apr. 20, 2024, English Championship
Southampton 3 - 0 Preston North End, Apr. 16, 2024, English Championship
Southampton 3 - 2 Watford, Apr. 13, 2024, English Championship
Southampton 2 - 1 Coventry City, Apr. 9, 2024, England Championship
Blackburn Rovers 0 - 0 Southampton, Apr. 6, 2024, English Championship
How is Leicester coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Norwich City, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Leicester City 2 - 1 West Bromwich Albion, Apr. 20, 2024, English Championship
Plymouth Argyle 1 - 0 Leicester City, Apr. 12, 2024, English Championship
Millwall 1 - 0 Leicester City, Apr. 9, 2024, England Championship
Leicester City 2 - 1 Birmingham City, Apr. 6, 2024, England Championship
Leicester City 3 - 1 Norwich City, Apr. 1, 2024, English Championship
