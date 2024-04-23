Follow Libertad vs River live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Libertad vs River live, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Defensores del Chaco Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
Where, how and at what time to watch Libertad vs River live?
This is the start time of the match between Libertad and River on April 24, 2024 in several countries:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|20:30 ET
|
beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Argelia
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|1:30
|N/A
|Australia
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|11:30 AEDT
|beIN Sports Connect
|Bangladesh
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|6:30 IST
|N/A
|Bolivia
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|20:30
|
ESPN and Star+
|Brazil
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|21:30 AM
|Paramount+
|Canada
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|20:30 ET
|
Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada and beIN Sports Canada
|Chile
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|21:30
|ESPN Premium and Star+
|Colombia
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|19:30
|ESPN and Star+
|Ecuador
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|19:30
|ESPN and Star+
|India
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|5:30 IST
|N/A
|Japan
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|9:30 AM
|N/A
|Mexico
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|18:30
|Star+
|Morocco
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|0:30
|N/A
|New Zealand
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|13:30
|N/A
|Nigeria
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|1:30
|N/A
|Spain
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|1:30
|LaLiga+ Spain
|United Arab Emirates
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|4:30
|N/A
|United Kingdom
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|0:30 GMT
|N/A
|Peru
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|19:30
|ESPN and Star+
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Top 3 best current River players
Claudio Echeverri: 19-year-old Argentine midfielder. He has been part of 12 of the 18 possible games, contributing with 2 goals and 3 assists. He stands out for his aggressiveness in the rival area, with 17 shot attempts, 8 of which have been on goal, and has created 11 scoring opportunities for his team. Additionally, his passing ability is evident, with 243 successful passes and an accuracy of 86.5%. On the other hand, he has had 461 touches of the ball, 24 of which occurred in the opposing area.
Miguel Borja: 31-year-old Colombian forward. He has participated in 16 of a possible 18 matches, scoring 14 goals and providing 2 assists. Borja has been a constant threat in front of the opponent's goal, with 38 shots, 19 of which have been on goal, and has created 10 scoring opportunities for his teammates. With 290 touches of the ball, 64 of which have been in the opposing area.
Paulo Díaz: 29-year-old Chilean central defender. He has participated in 16 of the 18 possible games. He has accumulated 14 tackles made with an effectiveness of 82.4%, 18 interceptions and 50 recoveries. Díaz has also demonstrated his passing ability, with 692 successful passes and an accuracy of 87%.
Top 3 best current Libertad players
Lorenzo Melgarejo: 33-year-old Paraguayan left winger. He has participated in 14 of the 16 possible matches and scored 5 goals. In the Copa Libertadores, he has accumulated 9 shot attempts, 4 of which have gone directly to the goal, in addition to creating 2 scoring opportunities. Melgarejo has also been active in the opposing area with 14 touches.
Óscar Cardozo: 40-year-old Paraguayan forward. Despite his age, he has participated in 13 of the 16 possible games and has scored 4 goals. In the Copa Libertadores he has made 7 shot attempts, with 2 of them on the way to goal and has created 2 scoring opportunities. Additionally, he has had 88 touches, 13 of which have been in the opposing area.
Antonio Bareiro: 35-year-old Paraguayan right winger. Throughout this season, he has participated in 12 of the 16 possible games, contributing with 2 goals and 3 assists. In the Copa Libertadores, he has had 4 shot attempts, one of which was on goal, and has made 24 successful passes with an accuracy of 75%. Furthermore, he has created 2 clear scoring opportunities and his expected assists stand at 0.58.
How did River form in its last game?
In their last match, Demichelis had a 4-3-2-1 formation, with Armani in goal. The defensive line was made up of Herrera, González Pírez, Paulo Díaz and Enzo Díaz. Fernández, Villagra and Aliendro were located in the center of the field, while Echeverri played the role of playmaker. Up front, Borja and Colidio were the two starting forwards.
How did Libertad form in its last game?
In their last match, Galeano opted for a 4-4-2 formation, lined up Morínigo in goal, while Ramírez, Cardozo, Viera and Giménez formed the defensive line. In the center of the field were Villalba, Sanabria, Caballero and Merlini, while up front Aguilar and Melgarejo played as the two starting forwards.
Who will be part of the referee team?
Central: Raphael Claus - Brazil
Assistant #1: Rodrigo Correa - Brazil
Assistant #2: Rafael Alves - Brazil
Fourth referee: Bruno Arleu - Brazil
VAR: Rodolpho Toski - Brazil
AVAR: Pablo Goncalves – Brazil
In Brazil, there is a controversy related to the central referee, since Botafogo has sent a letter to the CBF to request that Raphael Claus not be appointed as referee for the classic against Flamengo. In addition, the club has requested Claus' temporary suspension until the investigation into sports betting is carried out. Claus directed the match in which Flamengo beat Botafogo in last year's Brasileirão.
River wants to recover mentally
The Argentine team leads group H with 6 points after having won both matches.
In their last Copa Libertadores match, they played at home against Nacional of Uruguay and secured a 2-0 victory, with goals scored by Claudio Echeverri and Facundo Colidio. However, in their last match of the local tournament, they suffered elimination after losing 2-3 against their eternal rival, Boca Juniors, with goals scored by Borja and Díaz.
Libertad wants to beat the leader
The Paraguayan team is in second position in group H with 3 points, after winning one game and losing another.
In their last Copa Libertadores match, they played at home against Táchira and achieved a 3-0 victory, with goals from Lucas Sanabria, Lorenzo Melgarejo and Gustavo Aguilar. Likewise, in their most recent match in the local tournament, they earned a 2-0 victory at home against Sportivo Trinidense, with goals scored by Hernesto Caballero and Lorenzo Melgarejo.
The Defensores del Chaco Stadium is preparing
The match between Libertad and River will take place at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asunción, Paraguay, with a capacity of 44,164 spectators. This stadium has historically been the home of the Paraguayan soccer team and is owned by the national association, being one of the few stadiums in the world with this characteristic. It is the place where most Paraguayan teams play their continental tournament matches.
Good evening to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to live coverage of the Libertad vs River match. My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be accompanying you in this match corresponding to the third day of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. From the Defensores del Chaco Stadium we will provide you with all the previous analysis and the most relevant information. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.