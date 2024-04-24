Tune in here Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bucks vs Pacers match.
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Pacers vs Bucks live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Rick Carlisle!
Rick Carlisle, the Pacers' coach, was very critical of his team's performance in the first game: "Our first half was just pathetic. There's no excuse for that performance, because you have to start such an important game better. It was ugly, but at least we all took responsibility for that game. Milwaukee looked like an experienced team, while we looked like helpless rookies. During a playoff series, you can prepare for a car to stop falling to the ground. But if the attitude and intensity of the defense are better, our offense will certainly be different. I'm not going to discuss how many shots this team hit and how many the other team missed, because it's not about that. We need to compete at a much better level."
Doc Rivers!
Doc Rivers, coach of the Bucks, spoke about the method used to change the mood in the team's fight for a place in the playoffs, which the Bucks later confirmed: "With a win. You need a win. You need something to go in your favor. I've been there. But this team is too talented, in my opinion, to go through that. It doesn't matter who's in or out, every team has players who leave. I have to figure that out. This team hasn't lost confidence. We're fighting at the moment. I think this team really believes when we get to the playoffs, but I would love for us to get to the playoffs, and we're not doing that right now. We're just not. We have four games to go, all with playoff teams. Maybe that's a blessing for us, I don't know, but we'll find out. Khris was great at the start of the game, he was absolutely fantastic. You feel bad for him, the guy can't recover. What are the chances? If you go into the game tonight, my tooth will be knocked out. He's having one of those seasons right now. But that's okay, because everything can change for him. I thought he went in with a great spirit tonight, only he was unlucky. He went to the dentist and I don't know if he's back yet. I think he had to have dental surgery, that would be my guess."
Injury Report
The only absentee on the Bucks side is Giannins Antetokounmpo, who is still injured. Curiously, the Pacers will only have one absentee, Bennedict Mathurin, also out through injury.
Eastern Conferece: play-in
With 47 wins and 35 losses, but in the play-in zone, the 76ers opened up this area of the table, seeing the Heat, with 46 wins and 36 losses, the Bulls, with 39 wins and 43 losses, and the Hawks, with 36 wins and 46 losses, all below. The Nets, Raptors, Hornets, Wizards and Pistons were all eliminated in the qualifying phase.
Eastern Conference: Playoffs
Qualified for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics led with 64 wins and 18 losses. The Knicks came in below with 50 wins and 32 losses, with the Bucks close behind with 49 wins and 33 losses, and the Cavaliers rounding out the top four with 48 wins and 34 losses, as well as the Magic and Pacers, both with 47 wins and 35 losses.
Last Matches: Pacers
In addition to losing Game 1, the Indiana Pacers have won three and lost one of their last games. They beat the Heat 117-115 on the seventh. On Tuesday (9) they beat the Raptors 140-123, on Friday (12) they lost 129-120 to the Cavaliers and finally on Sunday (14) they beat the Hawks 157-115.
Last Matches: Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks come into this game, already counting Game 1 of the series, with three wins and two losses. On Tuesday (9), they beat the Celtics 104-91. On Wednesday (10), the Magic won 117-99. On Friday (12), by 125-107, the defeat came against the Thunder. And on Sunday (14), the Magic had their rematch and won 113-88. Finally, in Game 1, on Sunday (21), the Bucks beat the Pacers 109-94.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-23 NBA match: Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.