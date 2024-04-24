How to watch Everton vs Liverpool & Online?
If you want to watch the game Everton vs Liverpool, your options are: Paramount+
If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Paramount+. If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Everton vs Liverpool match for Premier League match 2024
ArgentinaESPN4 Star+
AustráliabeIN SPORTS 2beIN Sports Connect
BolíviaStar+
Bósnia e HerzegovinaMoja TVArena Sport 3P
Brasil Star+
ChileStar+
ColômbiaStar+
Costa RicaStar+
PortugalSport TV1Sport TV Multiscreen
SuéciaV Sport FootballViaplay Sweden
TurquiaS Sport+
Reino UnidoSky Sports Main EventSky Ultra HDSKY GO Extra
Estados Unidos Paramount+
UruguaiStar+
VenezuelaStar+
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Everton vs Liverpool will be:
Referee: Andy Madley
VAR: David Coote
Speak, Jurgen Klopp! - Liverpool coach
"Obviously, we didn't win a lot of points in that period, but I think it was still one or two. OK, we should have won games, we didn't. That's not great. But [we] created a lot and we're in the situation we are in because of the character of these boys. Nobody expected us to be here and here we are. "If you saw our bench today (against Fulham), it was real quality and experience. I loved all the kids who played for us, we did an incredible job and we wouldn't be where we are without them, but it's nice, for once, to have them all the big guns too. Now we have to stay brave, persist. Let's see what we can do".
Speak, Sean Dyche! - Everton coach
"I'm still earning my spurs here. I never took being a coach for granted. I'm still in my infancy here and I'm currently not doing a good job. But 15 games ago I was considered the Messiah, I was doing well and I found the magic key. 15 games later , you're not. That's the football life, and that's my football life." "I never questioned them (the fans). They travel, they make noise, they are with us, they question us and that's ok, that's part of being a fan. there's no problem. All I can ask is that they remain as solid as they can with us".
Probable line-up of Liverpool
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nuñez, Diaz.
Probable line-up of Everton
Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucouré; Calvert-Lewin.
How will Liverpool arrive?
Coach Jurgen Klopp still has certain absences for the match. They are: Joel Matip and Ben Doak, both with knee injuries. Thiago Alcântara is still recovering from muscle pain and Conor Bradley from an ankle injury. Bradley, in turn, is the player most likely to return quickly. Stefan Bajcetic returned to the medical department.
How will Everton arrive?
Coach Sean Dyche will not be able to count on the presence of Beto Betuncal, who suffered a serious injury after a head collision last Sunday against Notthingam Forest. The attacker was unconscious on the field and was taken to an ambulance. At a press conference, the coach informed that the player is already conscious and that it will take a few days to recover. In addition to Beto, Everton are missing Lewis Dobbin, with an ankle injury, Dele Alli, groin, and Nathan Patterson, with a thigh injury. On the other hand, Seamus Coleman will be linked by Dyche. In addition to him, Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin will once again be listed by the coach for the match.
Last games
Everton is coming off a 2-0 victory over Notthingam Forest, last Sunday. In the last five games, Everton have won two, drawn one and lost two. Liverpool are also coming off a great 3-1 victory over Fulham last Sunday. In the last five matches, Liverpool have won three, drawn one and lost one.
Premier League
At a different time in the championship, Everton is fighting at the bottom of the table and is at risk of relegation. Everton occupies 16th place, with 30 points, and has a difference of just 5 points less than Luton Town, 18th in the Premier League. Victory at home is crucial. Liverpool, in turn, is fighting at the top and still dreams of the title. Liverpool occupies second place, with 74 points and is tied with Arsenal, the championship leader. Manchester City appears in third place, with 73, and can still surpass their competitors in the next round against Brighton, away from home.
The match will be played at the Goodison Park Stadium
The Everton vs Liverpool match will be played at the Goodison Park stadium, Liverpool, in England, with a capacity of 39,572 people.
