How to tune in to the first Play-off match between these teams?
The match between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers can be seen on television on the Fox Sports channel in USA territory.
Live and on stream, it is on NBA Pass where you can see this match.
Where can you see this match that corresponds to match 2 of the NBA Play-Offs?
It is at 10:00 p.m. (USA) that these teams will face each other, however we leave you the schedules of different countries:
Argentina: 6:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.
Brazil: 8:00 p.m.
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 9:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 12:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.
Peru: 6:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
Japan: 06:00 hours
India: 12:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 1:00 p.m.
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.
Statements Los Angeles Clippers
Tyronn Lue spoke prior to this clash: "A huge asset. When he scores and makes the right play, he's huge. He understands that he doesn't have to lift a lot of weight with Kawhi and PG on the floor. But if one of those guys gets knocked out, he's got to step up and be aggressive to score the ball. That's what he's been doing for us lately. I thought he really set the tone early on.”
“That was our game plan. T-Mann [Terrance Mann] and Amir [Coffey] just took up the entire court. I just give Luka [Doncic] different looks to try to wear him down because he's a great player. You have to give it different looks. You have to play hard, compete. He's going to make some tough shots, as we saw tonight, but make it tough and make it work. Don't let your guard down. Make it work. Don't let it deflate. Get the ball out and let's go. Like I said, T-Mann [Terrance Mann] did a good job just competing and knowing him, he's the leading scorer in the NBA for a reason. He makes tough shots. He has the ball in his hands and can make the right plays, so T-Mann [Terance Mann] did a good job.”
Possible Los Angeles Clippers lineup
James Harden, Tmann, PG, Amir, Zu.
Possible Dallas Mavericks lineup
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr, PJ Washington JR, Daniel Gafford.
What happened to the Los Angeles Clippers?
The Clippers did not have a good ending to the tournament either, in their last game they were beaten by the Houston Rockets with a score of 116 to 105.
Dallas Mavericks Statements
Jason Kidd spoke after the defeat in the first game of the Play-In: “We have to be better. We took care of the ball, we didn't take shots. We're a team that believes that if we make those shots in Game 2, hopefully that puts us in a better position.”
“Foul problems, missed shots. It's part of the game... We understand it wasn't our best effort this afternoon, but knowing that we know where we have to solve some of the problems and the central position is one that we have to improve on.”
The Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers will be played here!
The Crypto.com Arena stadium will be in charge of hosting game number two of these Play-Offs between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers. This building has 17,608 seats to receive the fans of both teams, who will go to Los Angeles, United States to watch the match.
Paul George spoke before the match: “It's not that we thought we weren't going to win because we didn't have Kawhi. We still feel safe and comfortable regardless of who fits in and who doesn't. “We know how great we can be… We have more than enough to last until Kawhi comes back.”
James Harden also spoke after falling in the first game: “I can score with the best. I can still score with the best. My role on this team is to make really good shots or make guys' jobs easier, and when they call me, I can score.”
How did the Dallas Mavericks perform in their last match of the regular season?
The last game the Mavericks played, they fell to the Oklahoma Thunder with a large score in the regular phase. In this match, they will seek to emerge victorious and tie the series.
