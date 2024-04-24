Follow here Atalanta vs Fiorentina in Coppa Italia Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the initial lineups of Atalanta vs Fiorentina live in the Coppa Italia, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Gewiss Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to follow, interesting facts about these two equipment. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Atalanta players to watch
Teun Koopmeiners has 3 games and 2 goals, being the top scorer in this competition, with Charles De Ketelaere with 2 goals in the last 2 games. The assists leader is in a tie between players, Emil Holm, Mario Pasalic and Aleksei Miranchuk with 1 assist in 3 games.
Fiorentina players to watch
From Fiorentina we have 2 players in the assists leaders, Nicolás González with 1 and Ricardo Sottil. Rolando Mandragora has 1 goal, Bala Nzola and Ricardo Sottil do not exceed 1 goal, only the time it took to score it changes. Rolando in 3 games and Riccardo with Nzola with a difference of 2 games.
Both fight in Europe
Something to note is that these two teams are still alive in UEFA's external competitions, Atalanta is in the semifinal against Club Marseille of France, after eliminating one of the favorites such as Liverpool. Winning 3 goals to 1. On the other hand, Fiorentina has life in the Conference League, after eliminating Viktoria Plzen by 2 goals to 0. The semifinal will be against Bruges. Both games will begin in the first weeks of May. Something to consider is that Roma is still active in the UEFA Europa League, if the Italian teams win we will have the Italian final.
Fiorentina close to gold
Fiorentina plays well but has not yet achieved the success they want, in Serie A they are in ninth with 47 points, 32 games won, still alive in 2 more competitions, in the Conference League in the semifinals against Bruges, in the Cup Italy. Fiorentina has everything to win two trophies, winning the first leg by 1 goal on April 3, scored by Rolando Mandragora. In the quarterfinals they earned their place in the semifinal against Viktoria on April 18, reaching the previous stage of the final against Bruges of Belgium. At the end of the season, the most difficult rival in Serie A will be Napoli on May 19. Their last game will be against Cagliari.
Atalanta a giant that rises
Atalanta has shown that it can compete with any rival, in Serie A it is sixth place with 54 points. After 32 games, with 5 games remaining, it can take fifth place from Rome and fourth place from Bologna. To take a better position thinking about going to Europe, to play in the Champions League, Europa League or the Conference League. Currently, he has just won 2 important games, one in the Europa League with 3 goals to 1 against Liverpool, to advance to the semifinals against Marseille. Monza was an easy opponent for them, winning by 2 goals to 1. After this Cup match on Sunday they face Empoli, then Marseille in the first leg in France on Thursday, May 2. Their most important rival in Serie A will be on May 12 when they face off against Roma.
How do I finish the first leg?
A very difficult match was played at the Artemio Franchi, a semi-final not full of goals, we only celebrated Rolando Mandragora's goal at 31'. Being the only annotation. But the yellow cards were given to both sides, Atalanta received 2 cautions, Miranchuk and De Roon. On the Fiorentina side, Mandragora and Kouame were cautioned with yellow. In addition, the recently admitted Gianluca Scamacca.
The Italian Cup
We are already in the second leg semi-final period, where 4 teams seek to reach the glory of winning the Italian Cup, to prove that they are the best, Lazio has complications to turn the game around, because it is down on the scoreboard by 2 goals to 0 against Juventus. Atalanta is down 1 goal to 0, Fiorentina winning. The final will be on May 15 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.
