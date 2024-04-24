Stay with us to follow Ajax vs Excelsior Rotterdam live from the Eredivisie 2023-2024!
Excelsior Rotterdam's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jasper Cillessen, Bram Nuytinck, Philippe Sandler, Calvin Verdonk, Bart van Rooij, Tjaronn Chery, Dirk Proper, Mees Hoedemakers, Koki Ogawa, Kodai Sano and Sontje Hansen.
Troy Parrot, player to watch!
The Excelsior forward is one of the most important figures for the team, the team seeks to continue his development and continue demonstrating that he is one of the best in his position. The Irishman continues his development and arrived on loan after a difficult last season with Preston, where he missed an important part of the tournament due to a knee injury. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of Excelsior's forward line and to be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he has 5 goals and 2 assists in 15 games played.
How does the Excelsior Rotterdam arrive?
Excelsior continues its Eredivisie season, after avoiding relegation to the second division of the Netherlands, and is in fifteenth position with 32 points, after 5 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. The team has a great squad with great players such as Troy Parrot, Nikolas Agrafiotis, Oscar Uddeñas, Lazaros Lamprou, Richie Omorowa, Redouan El Yaakoubi, and Couhaib Driouech to fight to have a good year and try to be at the top of the Eredivisie table. At the moment, the club is only 3 points above the teams fighting to avoid relegation. They will try to take advantage of the game with PSV to continue climbing positions within the Eredivisie and get closer to permanence. The Excelsior team is going through a difficult streak, achieving three losses and two losses in the last 5 games.
Ajax's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Diant Ramaj, Jorrel Hato, Josip Sutalo, Borna Sosa, Devyne Rensch, Georges Mikautadze, Kenneth Taylor, Kristian Hlynsson, Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis.
Steven Bergwijn, player to watch!
The Ajax forward is one of the great figures of the team and the Dutch national team. Last season he was one of the great figures of Napoli's championship and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can gain a place among the best in Europe. The Dutch striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more call-ups with the Netherlands senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to draw the attention of the European team and to continue demonstrating his high level. The previous campaign ended with 5 goals and 2 assists in 11 games in all the team's competitions.
How does Ajax get here?
Ajax continues this season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting Ajax and Feyenoord one-on-one. At the moment the team is in fifth place with 48 points, after 13 wins, 9 draws and 8 losses. On this occasion, Ajax presents a very interesting squad with great players, including Steven Bergwijn, Davy Klassen, Branco van den Boomen and Gerónimo Rulli. The team suffered from some losses of youth players with great projection such as Jurrien Timber, Dusan Tadic and Calvin Bassey. Ajax's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the Netherlands team's competitions. Ajax finished the 2022-2023 season in third place, 13 points behind champion Feyenoord. With this result, the team entered the qualifying stage of the UEFA Conference League, where a rival awaits to try to get into the Group Stage. The Amsterdam team's aspirations are to return to some European competition and fight for the Eredivisie title, which is why the front and main defense have been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the league. and achieve being among the most outstanding.
Where is the game?
The Johan Cruijff Arena located in the city of Amsterdam will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the Eredivisie. This stadium has capacity for 55,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ajax vs Excelsior Rotterdam match, corresponding to the matchday 31 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Johan Cruijff Arena, at 1 p.m.