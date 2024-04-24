author
April 24, 2024 3:00 AM ET
Where, how and at what time to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live?

This is the start time of the match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle on April 24, 2024 in several countries:

Live Streams
Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams
USA Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 15:00 ET USA Network, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com
Argelia Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 20:00 beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Australia Thursday, 25 Apr 24 6:00 AEDT Optus Sport
Bangladesh Thursday, 25 Apr 24 1:00 IST N/A
Bolivia Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 15:00 Star+
Brazil Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 16:00 AM ESPN 4 and Star+
Canada Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 15:00 ET fuboTV Canada
Chile Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 16:00 Star+
Colombia Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 14:00 Star+
Ecuador Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 14:00 Star+
India Thursday, 25 Apr 24 0:00 IST

JioTV and Hotstar VIP
Japan Thursday, 25 Apr 24 4:00 AM N/A
Mexico Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 13:00

Paramount+
Morocco Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 19:00 beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand Thursday, 25 Apr 24 8:00 Sky Sport 3 NZ and Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 20:00 SuperSport Variety and DStv Now
Spain Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 20:00 DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 23:00 beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 19:00 GMT N/A
Peru Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 14:00 Star+

April 24, 2024 2:55 AM ET
Top 3 Newcastle players

Alexander Isak: 24-year-old Swedish forward, he participated in 34 of 45 possible games, scored 21 goals and gave 1 assist. In the Premier League he took 60 shots, of which 33 were on goal, and made 31 dribbles. In addition, he accumulated 16 touches of the ball in the rival area.

Anthony Gordon: 23-year-old English winger, he participated in 43 of 45 possible games, scored 11 goals and gave 9 assists. In the Premier League, he completed 71 shots, including 28 on goal, and amassed 612 successful passes. In addition, he created 41 scoring chances and accumulated 1,277 touches on the ball, of which 135 were in the opponent's area.

Bruno Guimarães: 26-year-old Brazilian center, he participated in 44 of 45 possible games, scored 4 goals and contributed 8 assists. In the Premier League he completed 1,576 successful passes and created 50 scoring opportunities. In addition, he accumulated 2,444 touches of the ball, 234 duels won, 29 interceptions and 191 ball recoveries.

April 24, 2024 2:50 AM ET
Top 3 Crystal Palace players

Jean-Philippe Mateta: 26-year-old French forward, he participated in 34 of 37 possible games, scored 12 goals and gave 4 assists. He completed 42 shots, including 26 on goal. In addition, he made 28 dribbles and accumulated 824 touches on the ball, of which 100 were in the rival area.

Eberechi Eze: 25-year-old English midfielder, he participated in 27 of 37 possible games, scored 8 goals and contributed 5 assists. He has taken 73 shots, including 20 on goal, and has a passing accuracy of 83.1%. He created 49 scoring chances and accumulated 1,318 touches on the ball.

Michael Olise: 22-year-old French winger, he participated in 14 of 37 possible games due to injury. In that period he scored 7 goals and gave 4 assists. He has taken 37 shots, including 13 on goal, and has a passing accuracy of 81.3%. In addition, he completed 32 dribbles and accumulated 56 touches of the ball in the opponent's area.

April 24, 2024 2:45 AM ET
How did Newcastle form in their last game?

In his last game against Tottenham, Howe organized a 4-3-3 formation, with Dúbravka between the three sticks; Murphy, Krafth, Schär and Burn formed the defensive line; Longstaff, Guimaraes and Anderson in midfield; while Gordon, Isak and Barnes formed the attacking trident.

April 24, 2024 2:40 AM ET
How did Crystal Palace form in their last game?

In their last game against West Ham, Glasner opted for a 3-4-2-1 system, with Henderson in goal; Clyne, Andersen and Richards formed the defensive line; Muñoz and Mitchell as wingers; Wharton and Hughes in defensive midfield; Olise and Eze in the center, projected towards the attack; while Mateta was the only striker.

April 24, 2024 2:35 AM ET
Who makes up the referee team?

Center: Thomas Bramall

Assistant #1: Tim Wood

Assistant #2: Steve Meredith

Fourth referee: Tim Robinson

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

AVAR: Mark Scholes

Brammall refereed a total of 9 matches in the Premier League, he has accumulated 44 yellow cards and one red card.

April 24, 2024 2:30 AM ET
Newcastle thinks about Europe

The team is in sixth place in the table, with a total of 50 points after 15 wins, 5 draws and 12 losses. This position places them in the qualification zone for the Europa League. Although they are tied on points with the seventh-place team, they have a better goal difference.

In the last home game against Tottenham, the team won 4-0, with two goals from Isak, one from Gordon and another from Schär.

April 24, 2024 2:25 AM ET
Crystal Palace are comfortable in mid-table

The south London team is in 14th place in the table, with 36 points, after accumulating 9 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses so far this season. With 42 goals for and 56 against, they are far from international positions and 11 points from the relegation zone, with 15 points still to be played for.

In their last home game, they achieved a 5-2 victory over West Ham, with goals from Olise, Eze, an own goal from Palmieri and a double from Mateta. It should be noted that the score could have been 5-1 if not for Henderson's own goal.

April 24, 2024 2:20 AM ET
Selhurst Park is ready for the game

The match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle will take place at Selhurst Park, located in London, England, with a capacity of 26,309 spectators. Selhurst Park hosted two football matches during the 1948 Olympic Games, and in its history has hosted an international match between England and Wales and several amateur football matches, as well as other sports such as boxing and cricket.

How have Newcastle fared at Selhurst Park?

Premier League 2018/19: Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Newcastle

Premier League 2019/20: Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Newcastle

Premier League 2020/21: Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Newcastle

Premier League 2021/22: Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Newcastle

Premier League 2022/23: Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Newcastle

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

April 24, 2024 2:15 AM ET
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle. My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will guide you through matchday 29 of the Premier League. We will share all the previous information that arises from Selhurst Park. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m.

April 24, 2024 2:10 AM ET
