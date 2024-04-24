Live Streams Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams USA Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 15:00 ET USA Network, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com Argelia Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 20:00 beIN SPORTS CONNECT Australia Thursday, 25 Apr 24 6:00 AEDT Optus Sport Bangladesh Thursday, 25 Apr 24 1:00 IST N/A Bolivia Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 15:00 Star+ Brazil Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 16:00 AM ESPN 4 and Star+ Canada Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 15:00 ET fuboTV Canada Chile Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 16:00 Star+ Colombia Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 14:00 Star+ Ecuador Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 14:00 Star+ India Thursday, 25 Apr 24 0:00 IST JioTV and Hotstar VIP Japan Thursday, 25 Apr 24 4:00 AM N/A Mexico Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 13:00 Paramount+ Morocco Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 19:00 beIN SPORTS CONNECT New Zealand Thursday, 25 Apr 24 8:00 Sky Sport 3 NZ and Sky Sport NOW Nigeria Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 20:00 SuperSport Variety and DStv Now Spain Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 20:00 DAZN Spain United Arab Emirates Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 23:00 beIN SPORTS CONNECT United Kingdom Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 19:00 GMT N/A Peru Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 14:00 Star+ If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

Anthony Gordon: 23-year-old English winger, he participated in 43 of 45 possible games, scored 11 goals and gave 9 assists. In the Premier League, he completed 71 shots, including 28 on goal, and amassed 612 successful passes. In addition, he created 41 scoring chances and accumulated 1,277 touches on the ball, of which 135 were in the opponent's area. Bruno Guimarães: 26-year-old Brazilian center, he participated in 44 of 45 possible games, scored 4 goals and contributed 8 assists. In the Premier League he completed 1,576 successful passes and created 50 scoring opportunities. In addition, he accumulated 2,444 touches of the ball, 234 duels won, 29 interceptions and 191 ball recoveries.

Eberechi Eze: 25-year-old English midfielder, he participated in 27 of 37 possible games, scored 8 goals and contributed 5 assists. He has taken 73 shots, including 20 on goal, and has a passing accuracy of 83.1%. He created 49 scoring chances and accumulated 1,318 touches on the ball. Michael Olise: 22-year-old French winger, he participated in 14 of 37 possible games due to injury. In that period he scored 7 goals and gave 4 assists. He has taken 37 shots, including 13 on goal, and has a passing accuracy of 81.3%. In addition, he completed 32 dribbles and accumulated 56 touches of the ball in the opponent's area.

Assistant #1: Tim Wood Assistant #2: Steve Meredith Fourth referee: Tim Robinson VAR: Chris Kavanagh AVAR: Mark Scholes Brammall refereed a total of 9 matches in the Premier League, he has accumulated 44 yellow cards and one red card.

In the last home game against Tottenham, the team won 4-0, with two goals from Isak, one from Gordon and another from Schär.

In their last home game, they achieved a 5-2 victory over West Ham, with goals from Olise, Eze, an own goal from Palmieri and a double from Mateta. It should be noted that the score could have been 5-1 if not for Henderson's own goal.