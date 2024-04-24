Follow Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live with VAVEL
Where, how and at what time to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live?
This is the start time of the match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle on April 24, 2024 in several countries:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|15:00 ET
|USA Network, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com
|Argelia
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|20:00
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Australia
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|6:00 AEDT
|Optus Sport
|Bangladesh
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|1:00 IST
|N/A
|Bolivia
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|15:00
|Star+
|Brazil
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|16:00 AM
|ESPN 4 and Star+
|Canada
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|15:00 ET
|fuboTV Canada
|Chile
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|16:00
|Star+
|Colombia
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|14:00
|Star+
|Ecuador
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|14:00
|Star+
|India
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|0:00 IST
|
JioTV and Hotstar VIP
|Japan
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|4:00 AM
|N/A
|Mexico
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|13:00
|
Paramount+
|Morocco
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|19:00
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|New Zealand
|Thursday, 25 Apr 24
|8:00
|Sky Sport 3 NZ and Sky Sport NOW
|Nigeria
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|20:00
|SuperSport Variety and DStv Now
|Spain
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|20:00
|DAZN Spain
|United Arab Emirates
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|23:00
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|United Kingdom
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|19:00 GMT
|N/A
|Peru
|Wednesday, 24 Apr 24
|14:00
|Star+
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Top 3 Newcastle players
Alexander Isak: 24-year-old Swedish forward, he participated in 34 of 45 possible games, scored 21 goals and gave 1 assist. In the Premier League he took 60 shots, of which 33 were on goal, and made 31 dribbles. In addition, he accumulated 16 touches of the ball in the rival area.
Anthony Gordon: 23-year-old English winger, he participated in 43 of 45 possible games, scored 11 goals and gave 9 assists. In the Premier League, he completed 71 shots, including 28 on goal, and amassed 612 successful passes. In addition, he created 41 scoring chances and accumulated 1,277 touches on the ball, of which 135 were in the opponent's area.
Bruno Guimarães: 26-year-old Brazilian center, he participated in 44 of 45 possible games, scored 4 goals and contributed 8 assists. In the Premier League he completed 1,576 successful passes and created 50 scoring opportunities. In addition, he accumulated 2,444 touches of the ball, 234 duels won, 29 interceptions and 191 ball recoveries.
Top 3 Crystal Palace players
Jean-Philippe Mateta: 26-year-old French forward, he participated in 34 of 37 possible games, scored 12 goals and gave 4 assists. He completed 42 shots, including 26 on goal. In addition, he made 28 dribbles and accumulated 824 touches on the ball, of which 100 were in the rival area.
Eberechi Eze: 25-year-old English midfielder, he participated in 27 of 37 possible games, scored 8 goals and contributed 5 assists. He has taken 73 shots, including 20 on goal, and has a passing accuracy of 83.1%. He created 49 scoring chances and accumulated 1,318 touches on the ball.
Michael Olise: 22-year-old French winger, he participated in 14 of 37 possible games due to injury. In that period he scored 7 goals and gave 4 assists. He has taken 37 shots, including 13 on goal, and has a passing accuracy of 81.3%. In addition, he completed 32 dribbles and accumulated 56 touches of the ball in the opponent's area.
How did Newcastle form in their last game?
In his last game against Tottenham, Howe organized a 4-3-3 formation, with Dúbravka between the three sticks; Murphy, Krafth, Schär and Burn formed the defensive line; Longstaff, Guimaraes and Anderson in midfield; while Gordon, Isak and Barnes formed the attacking trident.
How did Crystal Palace form in their last game?
In their last game against West Ham, Glasner opted for a 3-4-2-1 system, with Henderson in goal; Clyne, Andersen and Richards formed the defensive line; Muñoz and Mitchell as wingers; Wharton and Hughes in defensive midfield; Olise and Eze in the center, projected towards the attack; while Mateta was the only striker.
Who makes up the referee team?
Center: Thomas Bramall
Assistant #1: Tim Wood
Assistant #2: Steve Meredith
Fourth referee: Tim Robinson
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
AVAR: Mark Scholes
Brammall refereed a total of 9 matches in the Premier League, he has accumulated 44 yellow cards and one red card.
Newcastle thinks about Europe
The team is in sixth place in the table, with a total of 50 points after 15 wins, 5 draws and 12 losses. This position places them in the qualification zone for the Europa League. Although they are tied on points with the seventh-place team, they have a better goal difference.
In the last home game against Tottenham, the team won 4-0, with two goals from Isak, one from Gordon and another from Schär.
Crystal Palace are comfortable in mid-table
The south London team is in 14th place in the table, with 36 points, after accumulating 9 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses so far this season. With 42 goals for and 56 against, they are far from international positions and 11 points from the relegation zone, with 15 points still to be played for.
In their last home game, they achieved a 5-2 victory over West Ham, with goals from Olise, Eze, an own goal from Palmieri and a double from Mateta. It should be noted that the score could have been 5-1 if not for Henderson's own goal.
Selhurst Park is ready for the game
The match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle will take place at Selhurst Park, located in London, England, with a capacity of 26,309 spectators. Selhurst Park hosted two football matches during the 1948 Olympic Games, and in its history has hosted an international match between England and Wales and several amateur football matches, as well as other sports such as boxing and cricket.
How have Newcastle fared at Selhurst Park?
Premier League 2018/19: Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Newcastle
Premier League 2019/20: Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Newcastle
Premier League 2020/21: Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Newcastle
Premier League 2021/22: Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Newcastle
Premier League 2022/23: Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Newcastle
