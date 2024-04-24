Stay with us to experience the match corresponding to Matchday 34 of the Premier League!
The match between Manchester United and Sheffield United can be seen on television on the ESPN channel in USA territory.
Live and on stream, it is on Star+ where this meeting can be seen.
Possible Sheffield lineup
Grbić, Bogle, Ahmedhodžić, Trusty, Osborn; Vinícius Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, McAtee, Brereton Díaz, McBurnie
Possible Manchester United lineup
Onana; Maguire, Dalot, Wan Bissaka; Mainoo, Fernandes, Casemiro, McTominay; Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.
What happened to Sheffield?
Sheffield had a disastrous match against Burnley, a team against which they lost four goals to one, the visiting squad needs to add three points in this match, which is quite complex for them.
Manchester United Statements
Erik Ten Hag spoke before the duel: "No, I can't understand the [media's] reaction at all. You asked the question: 'Was it embarrassing?' No, your reaction was embarrassing."
"In high-level football, the important thing is the results. We reached the final and we deserved it. Not only in this match, but also in the others. We were in control until the last 20 minutes and we were also unlucky." .
"In the end we were very lucky with the penalties, but we reached the final and that is a great achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me, as a coach, four cup finals in four years. So the comments are a shame ".
"So this was a reaction, you haven't seen the provocation, just the reaction. But I shouldn't have done it."
"I've seen Harry Maguire immediately after and others, we must recognize Coventry's performance to get there... and the comeback. I also see that we are totally dominating the game for 70 minutes by far and creating many opportunities.
"At 3-0 the game should have been close, but his team's response was very good."
"We have to form a partnership, it is very important. We are a little behind in the process, so we have to catch up, so we will go and speed up the process.
"I met him yesterday [Monday] for the first time, we had some conversations. This week we won't have much time, but from Monday we will continue.
"Of course, I know his profile, I know his methods in youth, a lot of experience there and then a year at Southampton. I know his background, so I'm looking forward to our partnership."
"We have to evaluate McTominay, but he is in doubt, Rashford is also in doubt. There was also a problem with Bruno, but I think he can solve it."
"We had a problem with Garnacho and that's why we retired it, but we will be fine."
Manchester United vs Sheffield United will be played here!
The Old Trafford stadium will be in charge of hosting the 34th match of the Premier League between Manchester United and Sheffield United. This building has 17,608 seats to receive the fans of both teams, who will go to Manchester, United Kingdom to watch the match.
How did Manchester United perform in their last match?
Manchester United tied against Bournemouth by two goals in their last Premier League match, the team led by Ten Hag will seek to continue adding points heading into the final stretch of the tournament.
