In addition, you will be able to follow all the actions of this match through VAVEL USA.

Live and on stream, it is on Star+ where this meeting can be seen.

"In high-level football, the important thing is the results. We reached the final and we deserved it. Not only in this match, but also in the others. We were in control until the last 20 minutes and we were also unlucky." .

"In the end we were very lucky with the penalties, but we reached the final and that is a great achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me, as a coach, four cup finals in four years. So the comments are a shame ".

"So this was a reaction, you haven't seen the provocation, just the reaction. But I shouldn't have done it."

"I've seen Harry Maguire immediately after and others, we must recognize Coventry's performance to get there... and the comeback. I also see that we are totally dominating the game for 70 minutes by far and creating many opportunities.

"At 3-0 the game should have been close, but his team's response was very good."

"We have to form a partnership, it is very important. We are a little behind in the process, so we have to catch up, so we will go and speed up the process.

"I met him yesterday [Monday] for the first time, we had some conversations. This week we won't have much time, but from Monday we will continue.

"Of course, I know his profile, I know his methods in youth, a lot of experience there and then a year at Southampton. I know his background, so I'm looking forward to our partnership."

"We have to evaluate McTominay, but he is in doubt, Rashford is also in doubt. There was also a problem with Bruno, but I think he can solve it."

"We had a problem with Garnacho and that's why we retired it, but we will be fine."

Manchester United vs Sheffield United will be played here!

The Old Trafford stadium will be in charge of hosting the 34th match of the Premier League between Manchester United and Sheffield United. This building has 17,608 seats to receive the fans of both teams, who will go to Manchester, United Kingdom to watch the match.