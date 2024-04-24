Tune in here Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston BruinsLive Score
Jim Montgomery!
Jim Montgomery, coach of the Bruins, spoke on Tuesday (23), analyzing the loss in Game 2, looking ahead to the third game and praising Ullmark: “I didn't think the urgency was where it needed to be to prevail tonight. I just didn't think we won enough wall battles to be able to get to our side successfully. ... I think our players weren't in sync and didn't know what they were trying to do, so it looks a bit disorganized. I think it's a function of their good defending. It's also a function of us not playing fast enough. We're slow in transition, which isn't allowing us to have possession and isn't allowing us to get into the attacking half. It's a series. They're a good field hockey team. We're a good field hockey team. It's the playoffs. They improved from Game 1 to Game 2. We didn't improve enough. We need to improve for Game 3. No second thoughts. He (Ullmark) was fantastic. He made several important saves. He's a strength of our team. They both played very well and we only scored two goals. I think that's because Toronto defended well. It's also a function of us not playing fast enough. We're slow in transition, which doesn't allow us to have possession of the puck and doesn't allow us to go on the offensive. His (Andrew Peekes) balance with the puck, his ability to find the middle of the ice, his ability to make plays in the offensive zone is something we'll possibly look at in the next game. Also, his willingness to go back and get the puck is a strong point. It's a tough blow; he's been very good for us. Everyone on the trip, all the defensemen on the trip, Lohrei, Wotherspoon... they play really good field hockey for us, so it's a position of strength for us. The depth is good.”
Injury Report
For the match, the Maple Leafs will be without the injured John Klingberg, Jake Muzzin, Ty Voit and Matt Murray, as well as having Bobby McMann and William Nylander listed as questionable. The Bruins will be without Matthew Poitras, Milan Lucic, Derek Forbot and Justin Brazeau, who are also injured.
Eastern Conference
Both teams are from the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference, with the Panthers leading the regular season with 110 points, ahead of the Bruins with 109 points. The Maple Leafs came in third with 102 points and the Lightining rounded out the qualifiers with 98 points. The eliminated teams were the Red Wings, Sabres, Senators and Canadiens.
Last Matches: Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs had four defeats and one win in their last five regular season games. The win, away from home, came against the Devils, 5-2. Then the Devils lost 6-5 at home, followed by the Red Wings, 5-4 at home, the Panthers, 5-2 away, and the Lightning, 6-4 away, ending the losing streak.
Last Matches: Bruins
In their last five regular season games, the Boston Bruins have lost three and won two. Their first home win came against the Panthers, 3-2. At home again, 4-1, the defeat came against the Hurricanes. Away to the Penguins, it was a 6-4 win, followed by 2-0 away to the Capitals and 3-1 at home to the Senators to close out the season.
Games 1 and 2
And the series is tied at 1-1. With the first two games taking place in Boston, the Bruins won the first 5-1, while the Maple Leafs won the second 3-2.
