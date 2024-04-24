Tune in here Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics live stream, as well as the latest information from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics live on TV, your option is TNT
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass and truTV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics game for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics of April 24th, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and TNT Sports
Chile: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (25 de abril) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Key player - Boston Celtics
In Boston Celtics, the presence of Jayson Tatum stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against Miami Heat with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes played. In the regular season he scored an average of 26.9 points per game, achieved in 74 games played, where he has an average of 35.7 minutes played per game.
Key player - Miami Heat
In Miami Heat, the presence of Bam Adebayo stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against Boston Celtics with 24 points, three assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes played. In the regular season he averaged 19.3 points per game in 71 games played, where he averages 34.0 minutes played per game.
Heat need to gain confidence
The Miami Heat have been decimated without their top star, Jimmy Butler. The outlook looks more complex than could be envisioned if the team fails to employ an effective strategy without him and Terry Rozier, as both will be out for virtually the remainder of the series. At the TD Garden, they are hoping for a victory to give some validity to that statistic of 24 wins in 41 games away from home, which, in a way, marked the way to get into the playoffs.
Celtics look to increase lead
The Celtics have had a couple of days to prepare for the second game of the round. In front of their home crowd, the team will be looking for a repeat performance to tip the scales in their favor. It is worth noting that the TD Garden has been a fortress, with 37 wins in 41 regular season games, and they will want to hold on to that fact to go to Miami with the series at ease.
The game will be played at the TD Garden
The Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics will be played at the TD Garden, located in the North End neighborhood of the city of Boston, in the state of Massachusetts, in the United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 18,624 spectators.
Summary: Celtics take advantage in the first game
The first game of the series between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics was a complete domination of the team led by Jayson Tatum, who took advantage of the home court to get over a weak Heat, which has had to start the postseason without key players such as Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.
The Celtics' game was very consistent and with very good numbers from Tatum (23 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) managed to win by 20 points of difference (114-94) against the Heat, who are obliged to change the story from the second game.
Hello to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2023-24 match: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.