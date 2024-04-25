Rayados Monterrey trains in Columbus
From the Lower Field Rayados Stadium in Monterrey I trained prior to the first leg, Columbus Crew. With a full squad looking to win in the first chapter to have an advantage for the return leg at BBVA.
They think of Columbus
Jorge Rodríguez spoke at a press conference about Columbus Crew's game, knowing that they must win this game to reach the return leg well.
“It is essential, because then we can define it at home, we know what the rival is, how well they play, we have to focus on our work, psyched to give our best.”
“Tomorrow's result is important to finish it at home, they have a good game, 3 important players up front, we know what we have to take care of and what we have to do to hurt the rival.”
USA Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
USA Time: 7:15 PM ET
USA Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
USA Time: 7:15 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Fox Sports
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Columbus Crew vs Rayados: match for the in Concacaf Champions Cup?
This is the start time of the game Columbus Crew vs Rayados of Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 in several countries:
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
21:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
20:15 hrs
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
21:15 hrs
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
21:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
19:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
19:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
12:15 hrs
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
19:15 hrs
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
20:15 hrs
|
In CBS, FOX Sports and VIX.
|
Mexico
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
18:15 hrs
|
In FOX Sports.
|
Paraguay
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
19:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
21:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
21:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
|
20:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
Columbus Crew vs Rayados bets
These are the bets for the Columbus Crew vs Rayados this Wednesday, April 24, with the Monterrey team as the favorite, taking the odds +187. The tie has been handled with a +245 and Columbus' victory with a +150. With the probability that both teams score with -138 and no with +100. Remember that the odds are changed by the actual match time, the casino of your choice.
Players to watch from the match
Monterrey's best player is Brandon Vázquez with 4 goals in the last 6 games, Jesús Gallardo has 2 goals equal to Germán Berterame. The assists leader is Maximiliano Meza with 5 assists, while the Argentine Berte has 2 assists.
Let's not shame Sergio Canales who has 5 goals in Liga MX and 4 assists. Even in this tournament he has not made his debut with goals or assists.
On the Columbus side, Aidan Morris has 3 assists being the leader, a great companion to Diego Rossi with 2 goals, Cucho Hernández has 1 goal as well as Alexandru Matan.
Cristiano Ronaldo to Monterrey
This week a new rumor was uncovered, this news attracted a lot of ridicule, Cristiano Ronaldo to the Rayados, knowing that the commander's current moment is not the best for Arabia, the rumors from the local press put one of the best in the world in the Liga MX, but this in view of the 2025 Club World Cup. Something that seems very far away, but this brought many mocking comments and famous memes from the fans of the arrival of the Bug.
How do the teams arrive?
Rayados comes to the close of the Liga MX season, Monterrey qualified for the quarterfinals, in position 4. Now Sunday will be their last game against Necaxa, from there they will rest and focus on the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Columbus.
On the other hand, the Crew, with only 9 games at the start of the MLS season, are in first fourth place in the American League. They eliminated the Tigres at home, they know what it's like to play against the royals. This week they face Monterrey, to travel home to face Montreal in the league. Coming from a 2-goal draw against Timbers.
Rayados eliminated Miami
The moment many believe that Inter Miami would be here against Columbus, the Mexican team eliminated Messi and company's team from the Concacaf Champions Cup, beyond the fact that Monterrey has a direct pass to the club World Cup, it has the responsibility of eliminate another team from the MLS. Now to the same monarch of the American league.
They already know how to play the royals
Columbus Crew eliminated Tigres, the MLS champion knows how to play Mexican teams. In the quarterfinals, back on penalties, they thanked Tigres, the Nuevo León team was the favorite, but the Crew won by 4 penalties to 3, after tying them at 1 goal in the 90 minutes. Now they are looking to eliminate Monterrey in the semifinals, to seek the club world championship.
MLS vs Liga MX
Another confrontation between the great club rivalry, Mexico vs. the United States, converted with the MLS champion, Columbus Crew against one of the most powerful teams in Liga MX. This is the second round of their confrontation in 2021, when Monterrey eliminated Columbus in the quarterfinals by 5 to 2. The first game in the United States this Wednesday, April 24 and the second leg on May 1.
