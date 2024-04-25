Stay tuned to follow the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings in real time in game 2 of the NHL 2024 playoffs.
Rogers Place
It is the Edmonton Oilers stadium, one of the most important arenas in the NHL, is located in Canada and has a capacity for 18 thousand 500 spectators and was inaugurated on September 8, 2016, will host this game 2 between Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, no doubt a meeting where there will be a full house with a fan base that does not abandon their teams in these playoffs of the NHL 2024, certainly a great arena for a great game.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game, which will be very close and they will need their stars to win tomorrow.
Background
The record leans towards Edmonton Oilers, since they have met 15 times, leaving a record of 10 games won for Oilers, while Los Angeles Kings have won 5 times, so tomorrow Edmonton will be the favorite to win its second victory in this NHL playoff series.
How do the Los Angeles Kings get there?
For their part, the Los Angeles Kings have the obligation after losing the first game to go for the second game in order not to go with a two-game disadvantage to visit the Oilers, it is expected to be a very physical game with two teams that always go forward looking for quick goals, this is how the two teams arrive to this game that promises to have many goals, intensity and emotions and where a full house is expected at Rogers Place.
How does Edmonton Oilers arrive?
Edmonton Oilers comes from defeating the Los Angeles Kings 7-4 in the first game, a game where they were solid offensively and managed to be effective to get the first win of this series, now they will have the goal of going for the second win in their third game to have the advantage of playing at home and with their fans, against an opponent that is very strong as is the Los Angeles Kings, so Edmonton arrives to this game that promises to be very exciting.
