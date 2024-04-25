Live Streams Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams USA Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 20:30 ET beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Argelia Thursday, 25 Apr 24 1:30 N/A Australia Thursday, 25 Apr 24 11:30 AEDT beIN Sports Connect Bangladesh Thursday, 25 Apr 24 6:30 IST N/A Bolivia Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 20:30 ESPN and Star+ Brazil Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 21:30 AM Paramount+ Canada Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 20:30 ET Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada and beIN Sports Canada Chile Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 21:30 ESPN Premium and Star+ Colombia Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 19:30 ESPN and Star+ Ecuador Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 19:30 ESPN and Star+ India Thursday, 25 Apr 24 5:30 IST N/A Japan Thursday, 25 Apr 24 9:30 AM N/A Mexico Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 18:30 Star+ Morocco Thursday, 25 Apr 24 0:30 N/A New Zealand Thursday, 25 Apr 24 13:30 N/A Nigeria Thursday, 25 Apr 24 1:30 N/A Spain Thursday, 25 Apr 24 1:30 LaLiga+ Spain United Arab Emirates Thursday, 25 Apr 24 4:30 N/A United Kingdom Thursday, 25 Apr 24 0:30 GMT N/A Peru Wednesday, 24 Apr 24 19:30 ESPN and Star+ If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

Miguel Borja: 31-year-old Colombian forward. He has participated in 16 of a possible 18 matches, scoring 14 goals and providing 2 assists. Borja has been a constant threat in front of the opponent's goal, with 38 shots, 19 of which have been on goal, and has created 10 scoring opportunities for his teammates. With 290 touches of the ball, 64 of which have been in the opposing area. Paulo Díaz: 29-year-old Chilean central defender. He has participated in 16 of the 18 possible games. He has accumulated 14 tackles made with an effectiveness of 82.4%, 18 interceptions and 50 recoveries. Díaz has also demonstrated his passing ability, with 692 successful passes and an accuracy of 87%.

Óscar Cardozo: 40-year-old Paraguayan forward. Despite his age, he has participated in 13 of the 16 possible games and has scored 4 goals. In the Copa Libertadores he has made 7 shot attempts, with 2 of them on the way to goal and has created 2 scoring opportunities. Additionally, he has had 88 touches, 13 of which have been in the opposing area. Antonio Bareiro: 35-year-old Paraguayan right winger. Throughout this season, he has participated in 12 of the 16 possible games, contributing with 2 goals and 3 assists. In the Copa Libertadores, he has had 4 shot attempts, one of which was on goal, and has made 24 successful passes with an accuracy of 75%. Furthermore, he has created 2 clear scoring opportunities and his expected assists stand at 0.58.

Assistant #1: Rodrigo Correa - Brazil Assistant #2: Rafael Alves - Brazil Fourth referee: Bruno Arleu - Brazil VAR: Rodolpho Toski - Brazil AVAR: Pablo Goncalves – Brazil In Brazil, there is a controversy related to the central referee, since Botafogo has sent a letter to the CBF to request that Raphael Claus not be appointed as referee for the classic against Flamengo. In addition, the club has requested Claus' temporary suspension until the investigation into sports betting is carried out. Claus directed the match in which Flamengo beat Botafogo in last year's Brasileirão.

In their last Copa Libertadores match, they played at home against Nacional of Uruguay and secured a 2-0 victory, with goals scored by Claudio Echeverri and Facundo Colidio. However, in their last match of the local tournament, they suffered elimination after losing 2-3 against their eternal rival, Boca Juniors, with goals scored by Borja and Díaz.

In their last Copa Libertadores match, they played at home against Táchira and achieved a 3-0 victory, with goals from Lucas Sanabria, Lorenzo Melgarejo and Gustavo Aguilar. Likewise, in their most recent match in the local tournament, they earned a 2-0 victory at home against Sportivo Trinidense, with goals scored by Hernesto Caballero and Lorenzo Melgarejo.