History
In total, the two teams have played 74 games all-time, with the New Orleans Pelicans winning 32 and the Oklahoma City Thunder victorious in 42 meetings.
In terms of NBA playoff series duels, this is the first conference series where the two teams face each other. At the moment, the Oklahoma City Thunder leads the record with one win over none of the Pelicans in the playoffs.
NBA Playoffs 2024: the qualified teams
Boston Celtics
New York Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Calavliers
Orlando Magic
Indiana Pacers
Philadelphia76ers
Miami Heat
Western Conference
Oklahoma Thunder
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Dallas Mavericks
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans
Pre-game forecast
The layout before the game is quite interesting, with odds of 1.3 for the home team to win and 3.6 for the away team to win, both quite attractive. We are sure that both teams, Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, will put up a serious battle, so after performing further analysis, we see the biggest potential in the 'Total Points Plus (215.5)' bet, considering the circumstances of the match - it is a safe and profitable bet.
Where and how New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder real time
The game will be streamed on NBA Season Pass.
The game will be streamed on NBA Season Pass.
What time is theNew Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder?
Argentina: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10 P.M. ON NBA LEAGUE PASS USA (ET): 10 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 03 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 21:00 on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Possible Oklahoma City Thunder lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Gidder, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren.
Possible New Orleans Pelicans lineup
CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas.
First match result
The first game was a hard-fought encounter between the two teams and despite the failed attempts on both sides and the fact that at some points the game took on a more fought than competitive air, the score was in favor of the Thunders with a score of Oklahoma City Thunder 94-92 New Orleans Pelicans.
This is how the winners of the Western Conference in the regular season took the first game.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder reached the series after defeating the Dallas Mavericks, in this game, which was the last of the regular phase for the locals, winning 135-86.
Subsequently, they achieved the first position in the Western Conference.
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans reached this series after defeating the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In in a very close game, which ended with a score of 105 to 98, making it to this phase.
The Pelicans were ranked seventh in the Western Conference.
Paycom Center
The Paycom Center, formerly known as Ford Center, Oklahoma City Arena and Chesapeake Energy Arena from 2011 to 2021, is a pavilion located in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After three years of construction, it opened its doors on June 8, 2002. It is the home of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.
It features 3380 club seats, seven party suites and 49 private suites. The Ford Center is owned by the city. This pavilion is the first project in a city program to improve sports, leisure and cultural facilities with a 1% sales tax.
