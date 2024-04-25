author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

History

In total, the two teams have played 74 games all-time, with the New Orleans Pelicans winning 32 and the Oklahoma City Thunder victorious in 42 meetings.

In terms of NBA playoff series duels, this is the first conference series where the two teams face each other. At the moment, the Oklahoma City Thunder leads the record with one win over none of the Pelicans in the playoffs.

April 24, 2024 9:30 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

NBA Playoffs 2024: the qualified teams

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics

New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks

Cleveland Calavliers

Orlando Magic

Indiana Pacers

Philadelphia76ers

Miami Heat

Western Conference

Oklahoma Thunder

Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Clippers

Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans

April 24, 2024 9:25 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Pre-game forecast

The layout before the game is quite interesting, with odds of 1.3 for the home team to win and 3.6 for the away team to win, both quite attractive. We are sure that both teams, Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, will put up a serious battle, so after performing further analysis, we see the biggest potential in the 'Total Points Plus (215.5)' bet, considering the circumstances of the match - it is a safe and profitable bet.

April 24, 2024 9:20 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Welcome

Welcome to live NBA Playoffs coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder in real time.

April 24, 2024 9:15 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Stay tuned to follow the New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder in real time NBA, as well as the latest information coming from the arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 

April 24, 2024 9:10 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Where and how New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder real time

The game will be streamed on NBA Season Pass.
If you want to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder in streaming, it will be tuned in NBA Season Pass.
If you want to watch the game in real time online, VAVEL US is your best option.

April 24, 2024 9:05 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

What time is theNew Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder?

Argentina: 23 hours on NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 22 hours on NBA League Pass

Brazil: 23 hours on NBA League Pass

Chile: 23 hours on NBA League Pass

Colombia: 21 hours on NBA League Pass

Ecuador: 21 hours on NBA League Pass

USA (ET): 10 P.M. ON NBA LEAGUE PASS USA (ET): 10 p.m. on NBATV

Spain: 03 hours on NBA League Pass

Mexico: 8 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass

Paraguay: 11 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Peru: 21:00 on NBA League Pass

Uruguay: 23 hours on NBA League Pass

Venezuela: 22 hours on NBA League Pass

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

April 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Possible Oklahoma City Thunder lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Gidder, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren.

April 24, 2024 8:55 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Possible New Orleans Pelicans lineup

CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas.

April 24, 2024 8:50 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

First match result

The first game was a hard-fought encounter between the two teams and despite the failed attempts on both sides and the fact that at some points the game took on a more fought than competitive air, the score was in favor of the Thunders with a score of Oklahoma City Thunder 94-92 New Orleans Pelicans.

This is how the winners of the Western Conference in the regular season took the first game.

April 24, 2024 8:45 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder reached the series after defeating the Dallas Mavericks, in this game, which was the last of the regular phase for the locals, winning 135-86.

Subsequently, they achieved the first position in the Western Conference.

April 24, 2024 8:40 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans reached this series after defeating the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In in a very close game, which ended with a score of 105 to 98, making it to this phase.

The Pelicans were ranked seventh in the Western Conference.

April 24, 2024 8:35 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Paycom Center

The Paycom Center, formerly known as Ford Center, Oklahoma City Arena and Chesapeake Energy Arena from 2011 to 2021, is a pavilion located in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After three years of construction, it opened its doors on June 8, 2002. It is the home of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.

It features 3380 club seats, seven party suites and 49 private suites. The Ford Center is owned by the city. This pavilion is the first project in a city program to improve sports, leisure and cultural facilities with a 1% sales tax.

April 24, 2024 8:30 AM ET
author
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA Match:New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder latest Info!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis on VAVEL.

April 24, 2024 8:25 AM ET
Update