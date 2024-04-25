Stay tuned here to follow Brighton vs Manchester City
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brighton vs Manchester City as well as the latest information from the Falmer Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Brighton vs Manchester City?
If you want to watch the Brighton vs Manchester City match, it can be followed on television on ONBC Sports App
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Brighton vs Manchester City in Premier League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Manchester City player
Erling Haaland is still in stratospheric numbers with 31 goals in 39 games. Although far from the 52 goals he scored last season. The 23-year-old Norwegian striker, with 20 Premier League goals, is fighting for the top spot with Palmer, Watkins and Solanke. Haaland has not scored since April 13, after failing to score in the two games against Real Madrid and did not play against Chelsea in the FA Cup due to some discomfort.
Watch out for this Brighton player
Joao Pedro is in his first season at Brighton and is already excelling. The young Brazilian striker, just 22 years old, has 19 goals and two assists in 35 games. This is his best season in terms of goal numbers in a season. He has been injured for almost two months and has not scored since February 3.
How is Manchester City coming along?
After being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, they have recovered by reaching the final of the FA Cup where they will face Manchester United, as they did last season. In the Premier League, they have won three consecutive victories and have not lost since December 6 at Aston Villa. They started the midweek fixture in third position with 73 points, one less than Arsenal and Liverpool, who have a game in hand.
Last five matches
Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea | FA Cup: 20 April 2024
Manchester City 1(3)-1(4) Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League: 17 April 2024
Manchester City 5-1 Luton Town | Premier League: 13 April 2024
Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City | UEFA Champions League: April 9, 2024
Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City | Premier League: April 6, 2024
How is Brighton coming along?
They have four consecutive matches without a win. They have not won in the Premier League since February 10 at home against Nottingham. After losing against Roma in the UEFA Europa League, their season is practically over. They occupy a mid-table position in the Premier League, 16 points away from the European places and 19 points clear of relegation.
Last five matches
Burnley 1-1 Brighton | Premier League: 13 April 2024
Brighton 0-3 Arsenal | Premier League: 6 April 2024
Brentford 0-0 Brighton | Premier League: April 3, 2024
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton | Premier League: March 31, 2024
Brighton 1-0 Roma : UEFA Europa League : March 14, 2024
Background
A total of 30 meetings between these two teams with a favorable balance for Manchester City, which has won 19 times, five times Brighton has won, while six duels have ended in a draw. Of the last five meetings, four of them have been won by Manchester City. The last time they met was last October, when Guardiola's side won by the narrowest of margins, 2-1.
Last five meetings
Manchester City 2-1 Brighton | Premier League: 21 October 2023
Brighton 1-1 Manchester City | Premier League: 24 May 2023
Manchester City 3-1 Brighton | Premier League: 22 October 2022
Manchester City 3-0 Brighton | Premier League: April 20, 2022
Brighton 1-4 Manchester City | Premier League: 23 October 2021
The Stadium
The match will be played at Falmer Stadium, which was inaugurated in July 2011 and has a capacity of 30,6666 spectators.
Preview of the match
Brighton and Manchester City will meet this Thursday, April 25, 2024 in the match corresponding to the 29th round of the Premier League.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Brighton vs Manchester City match in Premier League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.