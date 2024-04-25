Watch for Rafa Nadal vs Darwin Blanch
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Rafa Nadal vs Darwin Blanch match as well as the latest information from the Manolo Santana court. Stay tuned for live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch Rafa Nadal vs Darwin Blanch?
If you want to watch the Rafa Nadal vs Darwin Blanch match, you can follow it on TV through Tennis TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Rafa Nadal vs Darwin Blanch at the Madrid Masters 1000?
This is the start time in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador 10:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 17:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
England: 16:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM
India 16:30 AM
Rafa Nadal in front of his last Masters 1000 in Madrid
A priori and as announced by the Spanish tennis player, it will be the last time he will play this tournament before his retirement, which could be at the end of 2024. Great expectation in the training sessions prior to his debut
Todo el cariño que mereces 🥰@RafaelNadal | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/x22EK1QaOn— #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) April 24, 2024
Order of play for Thursday, April 25
Third day at the Mutua Madrid Open where we will have several matches to highlight. On center court will start with the duel between Nishioka and Auger-Aliassime. This will be followed by two matches in the women's draw, with Naomi Osaka taking center stage in the first match. Then it will be the turn of the world number 3, American Coco Gauff. This match will be followed by this match and the day will close on the Manolo Santana court with the world number 1, Igor Swiatek. On the Arantxa Sanchez court there are great duels such as Gasquet against Sonego or the duels of the Spaniards Roberto Bautista and Roberto Carballés Baena.
ORDER OF PLAY 🎾— #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) April 24, 2024
🗓️ 25 April
⏰ 11.00
🏟️ Estadio Manolo Santana@atptour | @wta | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/C92c968GyK
How does Darwin Blanch arrive?
American tennis player of only 16 years of age who plays the Madrid Masters 1000 as a guest. He is currently number 1028 in the ATP ranking.
This surprised in 2023 reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon and Roland Garros junior. This year he has played mainly ITF tournaments where he highlights the semifinals in the Spanish tournaments of Torello and Telde. He also played a Masters 1000 match in Miami against Tomas Machaz where he was defeated in the first round by 4-6 and 2-6.
How does Rafa Nadal arrive?
The 37-year-old tennis player from Manacor is currently ranked number 644 in the world.
He will play his second consecutive tournament for the first time in 2024. He started playing in January at the ATP Brisbane after a year away from the court where he was defeated in the quarterfinals against Jordan Thompson and ended with discomfort.
Now comes the tour where he has more hopes and it is clay where he wants to arrive in a great moment to Roland Garros and the games. In Barcelona he returned after a long break where he defeated Cobolli in the first round, while in the second round he was beaten by Alex de Miñaur, who is number 11 in the world.
Background
This will be the first time Rafa Nadal and Darwin Blanch face each other in history. Nadal will face an American tennis player again, for the first time in 2024, and something that has not happened since 2022 when he faced Taylor Fritz in the ATP Finals where he lost in two sets. While Darwin has already faced a Spanish player in his last meeting in the semifinals of the ITF 125 where he lost to Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Manolo Santana center court, located in the city of Madrid and inaugurated on May 8, 2009, with a capacity for 12,442 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rafa Nadal and Darwin Blanch will meet this Thursday, April 25, 2024 in the first round of the Madrid Masters 1000.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rafa Nadal vs Darwin Blanch at Madrid Masters 1000
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.