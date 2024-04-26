Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Updates
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets match and online?
The match Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets will not be broadcast .
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game on April 25, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 26th)
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Denver Nuggets
One of the most outstanding players in Denver Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, the 29 years old player born in Serbia comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 27 points.
Key player for Los Angeles Lakers
One of the players to watch out for in Los Angeles Lakers is Anthony Davis, the 31-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 32 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last April 22, 2024 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Denver Nuggets managed to win by a score of 101 points against 99 of Los Angeles Lakers.
The player who scored the most points for Denver Nuggets in that game was Nikola Jokic with 27, while the player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Lakers in that game was Anthony Davis with 32.
History Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers, as they have won three of the last five games, while the Denver Nuggets have won two. In the total number of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have scored 567 points compared to 559 for the Denver Nuggets.
Actuality - Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets has had a good performance in the NBA season 2023-2024. After playing 82 games in the regular season, they managed to win 57 and lose 25.
- Last five games
Denver Nuggets 116 - 107 Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA Game)
San Antonio Spurs 121 - 120 Denver Nuggets (NBA Game)
Memphis Grizzlies 111 - 126 Denver Nuggets (NBA Game)
Denver Nuggets 114 - 103 Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Game)
Denver Nuggets 101 - 99 Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Game)
Actuality - Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a good performance in the current NBA season. After playing 82 games in the regular season, they won 47 and lost 35.
- Last five games
Memphis Grizzlies 120 - 123 Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Game)
New Orleans Pelicans 108 - 124 Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Game)
New Orleans Pelicans 106 - 110 Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Game)
Denver Nuggets 114 - 103 Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Game)
Denver Nuggets 101 - 99 Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Game)
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium
The match between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will take place at Crypto.com Arena Stadium in the city of Los Angeles (United States), the stadium is where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers play their home games, was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,100 spectators.
