Respect for Ancelotti
Imanol Alguacil spoke at a press conference where he highlighted the situation of Real Madrid. Clarifying that he respects them and it is an honor to play against them. In addition, he recognized Ancelotti's great work.
“What others do is the least of my worries. The important thing is what we do. Real Madrid is a great team no matter where it comes from. What do you have next week? Whoever plays plays tomorrow, they are going to play to win, because they are a champion team and have proven it throughout their history. It has a huge quality squad. The best coach in recent years. “It is an honor and pleasure to play against Carlo.”
The call from Real Madrid
This is the call of the meringues for their next match against Real Sociedad.
Where the absences of Mendy and Jude Bellingham due to illness stand out, Rodrygo does travel even though he had the flu.
The injured of Real Sociedad
These are the players who will not be available for the game against Real Madrid. Aihen Muñoz, Carlos Fernández, Martín Merquelanz, Brais Méndez and Hamari Traore.
About Madrid's injured players
Ancelotti has mentioned about the players who will not be available for this trip to San Sebastian. Highlighting the name of Jude Bellingham.
“Jude had a stomach problem tonight. Rodrigo has the flu. I think they will be available tomorrow. Today they stayed at home. Mendy is not traveling. She is fine but I prefer that she stay to work for the Champions League match.”
They seek to be champions
Real Madrid seeks to finish the mission of being champions now. Coach Ancelotti wants to get the remaining 7 points and be champions.
“All the excitement in the world. The objective is very clear. We have 7 points left to mathematically win the league. We have to make 7 points as soon as possible. It will be a complicated match against Real Sociedad. We will try to do our best and win.”
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Friday, April 26, 2024
USA Time: 2:00 PM
USA TV channel (English): Paramount.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TVChannel and Live Streamings Real Sociedad vs RealMadrid: match for thein LaLiga Match?
This is the start time of the game Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: of Friday, April 26, 2024 in several countries:
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
ESPN
|
Brazil
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
ESPN y Star +.
|
Chile
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
ESPN
|
Colombia
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
ESPN
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
ESPN
|
Spain
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
Movistar Liga de Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
DAZN Canadá.
|
USA
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
Paramount +.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
13:00 hrs
|
ESPN and Star+.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
ESPN and Star +.
|
Peru
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
12:00 hrs
|
ESPN and Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
ESPN and Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
ESPN and Star +.
History in the last 5 games
The numbers have the following statistics, with 3 wins for Madrid, a draw and a win for Real Sociedad.
Real Madrid has just won on September 17, 2023, by 2 goals to 1. Real Sociedad has not beaten it since May 2, by 2 goals to 0. The last draw was on January 29, 2023.
Players to follow from Real Sociedad
The team's scorer is Mikel Oyarzabal with 9 goals, Takefuesa Kubo has 7 goals and Martín Zubimendi has 4 scores. The assist leaders, Brais Méndez with 5 assists, Mikerl Merino has 3 equal to Takefusa Kubo.
Real Madrid players to follow
Real Madrid has the young revelation, Jude Bellingham with 25 games, scoring 17 goals. Being the top scorer, above Vinicius Junior with 13 goals, Rodrygo has 10 goals. The leader in assists is Federico Valverde with 7 assists, the same as Toni Kroos, and finally, Rodrygo.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid bets
The bets for this match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid are more in favor of the meringues with a +175 to win the match. The tie is at +225 and the txuri-urdin victory is at +160.
How is Real Sociedad doing?
Real Sociedad occupying sixth position with 51 points, winning 13 games, 12 draws and 7 losses. They come from a draw in a row against Real Sociedad and Getafe. They have not won since March 31, by 1 goal. The end of the campaign will be tough, against Real Madrid, then Barcelona, Valencia, Atlético de Madrid, Betis and Las Palmas as an easier rival.
How is Madrid doing?
Real Madrid is coming off a great week, the meringues eliminated Manchester City in the Champions League, in a dramatic round of penalties, 4 in favor to 3. After tying at 4 goals in the extra time and final minutes. Then Barcelona was their rival on matchday 33, winning with everything and controversy. By a score of 3 goals to 2. 4 games in the season remain in the local league. The rival at the door, Real Sociedad and Villarreal, will be the strongest opponents in this closing, beyond not counting Bayer in the UCL in the semifinal.
Real Madrid will be the next champion
The championship is in sight, Real Madrid has 6 games left to play in the Spanish league, plus the Champions League semi-final against Bayern. The meringues will be the champions, with a wide advantage of more than 11 points over Barcelona. The Catalans were not a rival for Madrid this season.
