Group D standings
Latest Boca Juniors results
Won 1-0 vs Sportivo Trinidense (Conmebol Sudamericana)
Lost 1-0 vs Estudiantes (League Cup)
Won 1-0 vs Godoy Cruz (League Cup)
Won 3-2 vs River Plate (League Cup)
Latest Fortaleza results
Ganó 5-0 vs Nacional Potosí (Conmebol Sudamericana)
Ganó 2-1 vs San Pablo (Brasileirao)
Empató 1-1 vs Cruzeiro (Brasileirao)
Ganó 5-0 vs AE Altos (Copa do Nordeste)
Welcome to live coverage of the Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors match in the group stage of the Conmebol Sudamericana. We begin.
Where and how to watch Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors live?
The game will be televised on ESPN and DSports.
The game can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
What time is Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors?
Argentina: 09:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+
Bolivia: 08:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+
Brazil: 09:00 PM on Paramount+
Chile: 09:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+
Colombia: 07:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+
Ecuador: 07:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+
United States (ET): 08:00 PM on beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 02:00 AM on LaLiga+ Spain
Mexico: 06:00 PM on Star+
Paraguay: 08:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+
Peru: 07:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+
Uruguay: 09:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+
Venezuela: 08:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+
Referees
The referee for the match will be Colombian Wilmar Roldan and his assistants Alexander Guzman and Jhon Gallego. In the VAR booth will be Carlos Orbe and Christian Lescano (AVAR), both from Ecuador.
Boca Juniors key player
The outstanding player at Boca Juniors is the 37-year-old Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. During the current season, he has scored 7 goals in 11 games played in the local tournament. With an average of 1.7 shots per game, Cavani has had a goal frequency every 131 minutes. In addition to his work on the offensive side, Cavani also excels in collective play, averaging 22.7 touches per game and exhibiting a 77% pass efficiency rate.
Fortaleza key player
Hercules, 23 years old, is the player to watch out for and also the most expensive of the Fortaleza Esporte Clube squad according to Transfermarkt.com. The Brazilian midfielder has scored one goal and registered one assist in two appearances in the current Conmebol Sudamericana, making him undoubtedly one of the references in the offense of the 'Tricolor de Acero' team.
He is considered quite good when it comes to playing as a team and even has great individual qualities that generate advantages against the rival both inside and outside the area.
Boca Juniors
Boca comes into this match after beating their long-time rivals, River Plater, in the Argentine Professional League Cup by 3-2. Thanks to this result, the Xeneize team qualified for the semifinals of the local tournament and remains on course for the title.
On the other hand, in the Copa Sudamericana they have started with a regular pace, scoring 4 points so far; a draw against Nacional Potosí in their debut and a win by the minimum against Trinidense.
Fortaleza Esporte Clube
The Brazilian team Fortaleza Esporte Clube has been having a good moment in the Conmebol Sudamericana, as the Brazilian team is first in the Group D standings with a total of six points, product of two victories in the international tournament.
Fortaleza, meanwhile, is in eighth place in the Brasileirao with four points and hopes to continue on a profitable path that will consolidate its position in the top positions of the local league and fight for places in international competitions.
Arena Castelão
Governador Plácido Castelo Stadium, also known as Arena Castelão , or simply Castelão , is a Brazilian soccer stadium located in Fortaleza, Ceará , and inaugurated in 1973. Its current capacity is up to 63,904 spectators. It is among the 60 largest stadiums in the world , it is the fourth largest in Brazil and the largest in the North/Northeast. It is the first stadium in South America to obtain Leed environmental certification.
The stadium was renovated in 2002, and completely remodeled in 2012, following the 2014 FIFA World Cup , an event for which it was one of the venues, hosting six matches, including a round of 16 match, one of the quarterfinal and two matches of the Brazilian national team.
