Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Group D standings

April 25, 2024 2:00 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Latest Boca Juniors results

Won 1-0 vs Sportivo Trinidense (Conmebol Sudamericana)

Lost 1-0 vs Estudiantes (League Cup)

Won 1-0 vs Godoy Cruz (League Cup)

Won 3-2 vs River Plate (League Cup)

April 25, 2024 1:55 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Latest Fortaleza results

Ganó 5-0 vs Nacional Potosí (Conmebol Sudamericana)

Ganó 2-1 vs San Pablo (Brasileirao)

Empató 1-1 vs Cruzeiro (Brasileirao)

Ganó 5-0 vs AE Altos (Copa do Nordeste)

April 25, 2024 1:50 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Welcome

Welcome to live coverage of the Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors match in the group stage of the Conmebol Sudamericana. We begin.

April 25, 2024 1:45 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Follow Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors live with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the latest updates on our live coverage of Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors, as well as the latest information coming from the stadium. Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.

April 25, 2024 1:40 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Where and how to watch Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors live?

The game will be televised on ESPN and DSports.

The game can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.

If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

April 25, 2024 1:35 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

What time is Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors?

Argentina: 09:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+

Bolivia: 08:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+

Brazil: 09:00 PM on Paramount+

Chile: 09:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+

Colombia: 07:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+

Ecuador: 07:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+

United States (ET): 08:00 PM on beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: 02:00 AM on LaLiga+ Spain

Mexico: 06:00 PM on Star+

Paraguay: 08:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+

Peru: 07:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+

Uruguay: 09:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+

Venezuela: 08:00 PM on ESPN, DSports and Star+

April 25, 2024 1:30 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Referees

The referee for the match will be Colombian Wilmar Roldan and his assistants Alexander Guzman and Jhon Gallego. In the VAR booth will be Carlos Orbe and Christian Lescano (AVAR), both from Ecuador.

April 25, 2024 1:25 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Boca Juniors key player

The outstanding player at Boca Juniors is the 37-year-old Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. During the current season, he has scored 7 goals in 11 games played in the local tournament. With an average of 1.7 shots per game, Cavani has had a goal frequency every 131 minutes. In addition to his work on the offensive side, Cavani also excels in collective play, averaging 22.7 touches per game and exhibiting a 77% pass efficiency rate.

April 25, 2024 1:20 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Fortaleza key player

Hercules, 23 years old, is the player to watch out for and also the most expensive of the Fortaleza Esporte Clube squad according to Transfermarkt.com. The Brazilian midfielder has scored one goal and registered one assist in two appearances in the current Conmebol Sudamericana, making him undoubtedly one of the references in the offense of the 'Tricolor de Acero' team.

He is considered quite good when it comes to playing as a team and even has great individual qualities that generate advantages against the rival both inside and outside the area.

April 25, 2024 1:15 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Boca Juniors

Boca comes into this match after beating their long-time rivals, River Plater, in the Argentine Professional League Cup by 3-2. Thanks to this result, the Xeneize team qualified for the semifinals of the local tournament and remains on course for the title.

On the other hand, in the Copa Sudamericana they have started with a regular pace, scoring 4 points so far; a draw against Nacional Potosí in their debut and a win by the minimum against Trinidense. 

April 25, 2024 1:10 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Fortaleza Esporte Clube

The Brazilian team Fortaleza Esporte Clube has been having a good moment in the Conmebol Sudamericana, as the Brazilian team is first in the Group D standings with a total of six points, product of two victories in the international tournament.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, is in eighth place in the Brasileirao with four points and hopes to continue on a profitable path that will consolidate its position in the top positions of the local league and fight for places in international competitions.

April 25, 2024 1:05 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Arena Castelão

Governador Plácido Castelo Stadium, also known as Arena Castelão , or simply Castelão , is a Brazilian soccer stadium located in Fortaleza, Ceará , and inaugurated in 1973. Its current capacity is up to 63,904 spectators. It is among the 60 largest stadiums in the world , it is the fourth largest in Brazil and the largest in the North/Northeast. It is the first stadium in South America to obtain Leed environmental certification.

The stadium was renovated in 2002, and completely remodeled in 2012, following the 2014 FIFA World Cup , an event for which it was one of the venues, hosting six matches, including a round of 16 match, one of the quarterfinal and two matches of the Brazilian national team.

April 25, 2024 1:00 PM ET
Esteban MonsalveLive reporter

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Conmebol Sudamericana match: Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

April 25, 2024 12:55 PM ET
