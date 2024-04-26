PSG vs Le Havre LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
Get real-time updates on PSG vs Le Havre live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the Ligue 1 matchday 31 with VAVEL. Match will start at 3:00 PM ET on April 27th 2024.
Where, how and at what time to watch PSG vs Le Havre live?
This is the start time of the match between PSG and Le Havre on April 27, 2024 in several countries:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|15:00 ET
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español
|Argelia
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|20:00
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN Sports English 2 and TOD
|Australia
|Sunday, 28 Apr 24
|6:00 AEDT
|beIN Sports Connect
|Bangladesh
|Sunday, 28 Apr 24
|1:00 IST
|N/A
|Bolivia
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|15:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|Brazil
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|16:00 AM
|Star+
|Canada
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|15:00 ET
|beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
|Chile
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|16:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|Colombia
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|14:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|Ecuador
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|14:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|India
|Sunday, 28 Apr 24
|0:00 IST
|N/A
|Japan
|Sunday, 28 Apr 24
|4:00 AM
|DAZN Japan
|Mexico
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|13:00
|
ESPN and Star+
|Morocco
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|19:00
|
beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD and beIN Sports English 2
|New Zealand
|Sunday, 28 Apr 24
|8:00
|N/A
|Nigeria
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|20:00
|Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
|Spain
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|20:00
|Eurosport Player Spain
|United Arab Emirates
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|23:00
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2 and beIN Sports HD 4
|United Kingdom
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|19:00 GMT
|discovery+, discovery+ App and TNT Sports 2
|Peru
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|14:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
Top 3 best current players from Le Havre
Emmanuel Sabbi: 26-year-old American right winger. He has participated in 29 of the 33 possible matches, during this time, he has accumulated 5 goals. Regarding his shooting accuracy, he has made 29 attempts, with 13 of them hitting the opponent's goal. Furthermore, he has been active in possession of the ball, with 615 touches, 69 which have been in the danger zone.
Mohamed Bayo: 25-year-old Guinean center forward. Throughout the campaign, he has participated in 22 of the 33 possible matches, during this time he has accumulated 4 goals and 1 assist. He has been active in generating scoring opportunities, with 43 shots, of which 17 have been on goal. Additionally, he has created 13 scoring opportunities for his teammates. As for his passing game, he has completed 196 passes. In physical duels, he has won 78 confrontations.
Daler Kuzyaev: 31-year-old Russian midfielder. So far he has participated in 29 of the 33 possible games. During this time, he has accumulated 3 goals and 2 assists. His passing accuracy has been outstanding, with 776 successful passes completed with an accuracy of 80.5%. With a total of 1,232 touches of the ball, 51 in the opposing area, he has been a constant presence in the construction of the game.
Top 3 best current PSG players
Kylian Mbappé: French forward, 25 years old. In a total of 43 games played out of a possible 46, he has accumulated 43 goals and 10 assists. His ability in front of the opponent's goal is reflected in the 114 shots he has taken, with 58 of them directly on target, and in the 39 scoring opportunities he has created for his teammates. With 1,288 touches of the ball, of which 217 were in the opposing area, he demonstrates his constant presence in the game.
Ousmane Dembélé: French right winger, 26 years old. He has played 37 of the 46 possible games, scoring 5 goals and 14 assists. With 39 shots taken, 13 of which have gone directly on goal, he shows his ability to threaten the rival goal. His passing ability is remarkable, with 719 successful passes and an accuracy of 82%. In addition, he has delivered 31 long passes with an effectiveness of 72%.
Vitinha: Portuguese midfielder, 24 years old. He has participated in 41 of the 43 possible games, contributing 9 goals and 5 assists. He has been instrumental, with 1,470 successful passes and an accuracy of 91%. In addition, he has delivered 65 long passes with an accuracy of 75%. In terms of controlling the game, he has made 32 successful dribbles, in addition, he has contributed defensively with 142 recoveries
How did Le Havre line up in their last game?
In their last match, Elsner opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation. The starting lineup included Desmas in goal, while the defensive line included Sangante, Kinkoue, Salmier and El Hajjam. In the midfield, Targhalline and Kechta served as pivots, while Sabbi, Kuzyaev and Casimir acted as midfielders. In the forward position, Ngoura was the only offensive reference.
How did PSG line up in their last game?
In their last match, Luis Enrique opted for a 4-3-3 formation. The starting line-up included Donnarumma in goal, supported by Zague, Skriniar, Lucas and Nuno Mendes in the defensive line. In the midfield, Mayulu, Peña and Lee were located, while in the offensive zone there were Dembélé, Gonçalo Ramos and Mbappé.
Le Havre seeks permanence
The team is in sixteenth position in the table, with a total of 28 games played. They have had 6 wins, 10 draws and 14 losses so far. They have scored 27 goals, while they have conceded 38. A victory in their next match would allow them to climb some places in the standings and distance themselves even further from the direct relegation zone.
In their last match, played as visitors against Lens, they managed to obtain a 1-1 draw. The team's goal was scored by Emmanuel Sabbi, who equalized the score with a penalty.
PSG is heading to the title
The team is at the top of the leaderboard with a total of 69 points. This position is the result of 20 games won, 9 draws and only 1 loss so far. They have scored a total of 73 goals, while their defense has only allowed 26 goals against. They currently maintain a comfortable 11-point lead over AS Monaco, which brings them considerably closer to winning the title.
In their last match, played on their own turf, they faced Lorient and achieved a 4-1 victory. In this match, the goals were the work of Ousmane Dembelé and Kylian Mbappé, who contributed two goals each.
The Parc des Princes is ready
The PSG vs Le Havre match will take place at the Parc des Princes, located in Paris, France. This stadium has a capacity to hold 47,929 spectators and is known for being both a football and rugby stadium. The Parc des Princes is owned by the municipality of Paris and has been the home of Paris Saint-Germain since 1974. Throughout its history, the Parc des Princes has witnessed important events, including the Football World Cup 1938, Euro 1960, Euro 1984, the 1998 Football World Cup and Euro 2016. In addition, it also hosted several matches of the 2019 Women's Football World Cup, as well as the Rugby World Cup in 2007.
