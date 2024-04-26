PSG vs Le Havre LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

Live Streams Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams USA Saturday, 27 Apr 24 15:00 ET beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español Argelia Saturday, 27 Apr 24 20:00 beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN Sports English 2 and TOD Australia Sunday, 28 Apr 24 6:00 AEDT beIN Sports Connect Bangladesh Sunday, 28 Apr 24 1:00 IST N/A Bolivia Saturday, 27 Apr 24 15:00 Star+ and ESPN2 Brazil Saturday, 27 Apr 24 16:00 AM Star+ Canada Saturday, 27 Apr 24 15:00 ET beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada Chile Saturday, 27 Apr 24 16:00 Star+ and ESPN2 Colombia Saturday, 27 Apr 24 14:00 Star+ and ESPN2 Ecuador Saturday, 27 Apr 24 14:00 Star+ and ESPN2 India Sunday, 28 Apr 24 0:00 IST N/A Japan Sunday, 28 Apr 24 4:00 AM DAZN Japan Mexico Saturday, 27 Apr 24 13:00 ESPN and Star+ Morocco Saturday, 27 Apr 24 19:00 beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD and beIN Sports English 2 New Zealand Sunday, 28 Apr 24 8:00 N/A Nigeria Saturday, 27 Apr 24 20:00 Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique Spain Saturday, 27 Apr 24 20:00 Eurosport Player Spain United Arab Emirates Saturday, 27 Apr 24 23:00 beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2 and beIN Sports HD 4 United Kingdom Saturday, 27 Apr 24 19:00 GMT discovery+, discovery+ App and TNT Sports 2 Peru Saturday, 27 Apr 24 14:00 Star+ and ESPN2 If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

Mohamed Bayo: 25-year-old Guinean center forward. Throughout the campaign, he has participated in 22 of the 33 possible matches, during this time he has accumulated 4 goals and 1 assist. He has been active in generating scoring opportunities, with 43 shots, of which 17 have been on goal. Additionally, he has created 13 scoring opportunities for his teammates. As for his passing game, he has completed 196 passes. In physical duels, he has won 78 confrontations. Daler Kuzyaev: 31-year-old Russian midfielder. So far he has participated in 29 of the 33 possible games. During this time, he has accumulated 3 goals and 2 assists. His passing accuracy has been outstanding, with 776 successful passes completed with an accuracy of 80.5%. With a total of 1,232 touches of the ball, 51 in the opposing area, he has been a constant presence in the construction of the game.

Ousmane Dembélé: French right winger, 26 years old. He has played 37 of the 46 possible games, scoring 5 goals and 14 assists. With 39 shots taken, 13 of which have gone directly on goal, he shows his ability to threaten the rival goal. His passing ability is remarkable, with 719 successful passes and an accuracy of 82%. In addition, he has delivered 31 long passes with an effectiveness of 72%. Vitinha: Portuguese midfielder, 24 years old. He has participated in 41 of the 43 possible games, contributing 9 goals and 5 assists. He has been instrumental, with 1,470 successful passes and an accuracy of 91%. In addition, he has delivered 65 long passes with an accuracy of 75%. In terms of controlling the game, he has made 32 successful dribbles, in addition, he has contributed defensively with 142 recoveries

In their last match, played as visitors against Lens, they managed to obtain a 1-1 draw. The team's goal was scored by Emmanuel Sabbi, who equalized the score with a penalty.

In their last match, played on their own turf, they faced Lorient and achieved a 4-1 victory. In this match, the goals were the work of Ousmane Dembelé and Kylian Mbappé, who contributed two goals each.