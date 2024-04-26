FULL TIME
Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Follow Sheffield Wednesday-West Bromwich live updates coverage minute by minute, score and result online, stream information, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2024 EFL Championship Regular Season with VAVEL. Match will start at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th 2024.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich live, as well as the latest information from the Hillsborough Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is the Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich EFL Championship match?
This is the kick-off time for the Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich match on April 27, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Key player - West Bromwich
Alex Mowatt is the key player of the West Bromwich team, the Englishman despite not being the most productive player, is key to Corberan's game, he has one goal and five assists on the season, in 41 appearances in the season.
Key Player - Sheffield Wednesday
Josh Windass is Sheffield Wednesday's key player, he has 4 goals on the season in 23 Championship appearances, and is a striker who has just scored the opening goal in the win over Blackburn.
Head to head: Sheffield Wednesday vs. West Bromwich
This Saturday's match will be the 121st meeting between these two teams, the balance stands at 53 wins for Sheffield Wednesday against 39 for West Bromwich, as well as 28 draws.
Sheffield Wednesday have not beaten West Brom in nine meetings between the two sides, but have not won at home since November 2006.
West Brom destined to clinch Playoff qualification
The Spanish Carlos Corberan's team is one of the most attractive teams in the Championship, but in recent weeks they have fallen into a slump of results, which could complicate their Playoff situation.
Wednesday wants to get out of the red zone
The local team has been signing a low season with good results, so much so that for now they would not fall to League One, but they must win this match, against a very difficult opponent, the three points are non-negotiable, so they will go out to defeat West Brom.
The Championship is on fire
Everything will be defined in the last matchdays, both teams have two very complicated stops, West Brom got complicated little by little in their qualification to the Playoffs, while Sheffield Wednesday, although starting outside the red zone, must win or win to stay safe in this matchday.
The stadium
Hillsborough Stadium is the home of Sheffield Wednesday of the EFL Championship, is a building located in the city of Sheffield, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in September 1899 and has a capacity of 34835 spectators.
This is a club owned stadium, this will be the last home game for Wednesday, and they hope to close at home with guaranteed promotion.
