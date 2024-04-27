Queretaro vs Pumas LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Queretaro and Pumas, Puebla vs America, another match that promises to be very exciting but with two teams that live a very different panorama, these are the two matches for tomorrow in Liga MX.
Corregidora Stadium
It is the stadium of the white roosters of Queretaro, one of the most important stadiums in Mexican football, it has a capacity for 34 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on February 5, 1985, it will host this match between Queretaro and Pumas, a match where it is expected to be a full house with fans who are excited that the roosters are in the playoffs again, certainly a great stadium for a match that has a lot of expectation.
What time is Querétaro vs Pumas live on Liga MX Clausura 2024 match day 17?
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this 17th match day, where the teams are fighting for a place in the play-offs and the loser will be eliminated.
Background
The record is very even, as these two teams have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 5 wins for Querétaro, 4 draws and 5 wins for Pumas, despite this record the prediction is reserved and there is no team that is a favorite, the roosters should take advantage of playing at home and with their fans.
How are the Pumas coming along?
For their part, Pumas are also playing for their season in this last match, as if they lose tomorrow against the roosters, they would open the door to León, who, if they win, would eliminate the university team, who are in 9th position with 26 points and a record of 7 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats, They have just pulled off a great surprise and with a huge match they defeated America 2-1 to arrive motivated to this last day of the regular season in the Clausura 2024, without a doubt one of the best days awaits us where many things are at stake on the road to the playoffs of Mexican football.
How does Querétaro get there?
The Queretaro roosters are coming off a 2-0 loss to Chivas, a game in which they suffered a lot and were unable to find clarity in the last zone, now they are playing for the season against Pumas, where if they win they could secure a place in the play-offs and fight for a place in the big party of Mexican football, They are in 10th position with 23 points and a record of 6 wins, 5 draws and 5 defeats, it is expected that tomorrow will be an intense match, full of intensity, goals and emotions, this is how Queretaro arrives to this 17th round of Liga MX, the last of the regular season.
