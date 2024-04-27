Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Get real-time updates on Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2023-24 Bundesliga with VAVEL. Game will start at 9:30 AM ET on April 27th 2024.
What time is the game and where to watch?
This is the start time of the game between Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt on April 27 in several countries:
Germany: 3:30 PM (WOW / Sky Sport Bundesliga 2 / Sky Sport Bundesliga 1 / Sky Go / Sky Sport Bundesliga HD)
Argentina: 10:30 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Bolivia: 9:30 AM (Star+)
Brazil: 10:30 AM (GOAT Channel)
Chile: 10:30 AM (Star+)
Colombia: 8:30 AM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 7:30 AM (Sky HD)
Ecuador: 8:30 AM (Star+)
United States: (ET): 9:30 AM (ESPN+)
Spain: 3:30 PM (Movistar Champions League)
United Kingdom: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM (Blue To Go Video Everywhere / Sky HD)
Paraguay: 9:30 AM (Star+)
Peru: 8:30 AM (Star+)
Portugal: 2:30 PM (DAZN Portugal / DAZN Eleven 5 Portugal)
Uruguay: 10:30 AM (Star+)
Venezuela: 9:30 AM (Star+)
Eintracht Frankfurt player to watch
On the 'Eagles' side, we will take into account Omar Marmoush, a 25-year-old striker who has managed to score 11 goals and 6 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Mario Gotze. His tackling and speed could unbalance Bayern Munich's defense.
Bayern Munich player to watch
In the 'Bavarians' squad, the player to watch is Harry Kane, a 30-year-old experienced striker who has scored 33 goals and 8 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Thomas Müller. His tackling and unmarked runs make him a danger for Eintracht Frankfurt.
Last Eintracht Frankfurt lineup
This is how Eintracht Frankfurt lined up against Augsburg on Matchday 30 of the Bundesliga:
K. Trapp (P); W. Pacho, R. Koch, P. Max, A. Buta, M. Gotze, E. Skhiri, E. Ebimbe, F. Chaiba, O. Marmoush and H. Ekitike.
Coach: Dino Toppmoller.
Latest Bayern Munich lineup
This is how Bayern Munich faced Union Berlin on Matchday 30 of the Bundesliga:
M. Neuer (P); K. Min-Jae, E. Dier, J. Kimmich, A. Davies, L. Goretzka, A. Pavlovic, T. Muller, M. Tel, E. Choupo-Moting and H. Kane.
Coach: Thomas Tuchel.
How are Eintracht Frankfurt coming along?
The 'Eagles' in their last five games have underperformed, with a run of two defeats, two draws and one win.
Bundesliga 19/04/2024 |
Frankfurt 3-1 Augsburg
Bundesliga 13/04/2024 | Stuttgart 3-0 Frankfurt
Stuttgart 3-0 Frankfurt
Bundesliga 05/04/2024 | Frankfurt 1-1 Bremen
Frankfurt 1-1 Bremen
Bundesliga 30/03/2024 | Frankfurt 0-0 Union Berlin
Frankfurt 0-0 Union Berlin
Bundesliga 17/03/2024 | Dortmund 3-1 Frankfurt
Dortmund 3-1 Frankfurt
How are Bayern Munich coming along?
The 'Bavarians' in their last five games have performed well, with a run of three wins, one loss and one draw.
Bundesliga 20/04/2024 |
Union Berlin 1-5 Bayern
Champions League 17/04/2024 |
Bayern 1-0 Arsenal
Bundesliga 14/04/2024 |
Bayern 2-0 Koln
Champions League 09/04/2024 |
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern
Bundesliga 06/04/2024 |
Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern
Stadium
The Allianz Arena will be the venue for this Bundesliga match, located in the Fröttmaning district, north of Munich, Germany. Bayern Munich plays its home matches there. The stadium was inaugurated on May 30, 2005 in a friendly match between Bayern Munich and TSV Munich. It has a capacity for 70,024 people and cost around 280 million euros.
The Bundesliga continues
The German First Division brings us a duel between two teams that are a bit evenly matched. Bayern Munich is in second place in the table with 66 points and in Champions League places. On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt is fighting in the sixth position with 45 points, within the Conference League, but still has a chance to aspire to enter the Europa League or Champions League.
Welcome
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt corresponding to Matchday 31 of the 2023-24 Bundesliga.
