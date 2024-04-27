Bundesliga Matchday 31 Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Stadium: Allianz Arena - Referee: Daniel Schlager
Start in 7:27

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

Get real-time updates on Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2023-24 Bundesliga with VAVEL. Game will start at 9:30 AM ET on April 27th 2024.

marcosuryel
By Marcos Uriel García Ramos
Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Image: VAVEL
author
Marcos Uriel García RamosLive reporter

Stay tuned for live coverage of Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live, as well as the latest information from the Allianz Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL minute-by-minute live online coverage.

April 27, 2024 1:35 AM ET
author
Marcos Uriel García RamosLive reporter

What time is the game and where to watch?

This is the start time of the game between Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt on April 27 in several countries:
Germany: 3:30 PM (WOW / Sky Sport Bundesliga 2 / Sky Sport Bundesliga 1 / Sky Go / Sky Sport Bundesliga HD)
Argentina: 10:30 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Bolivia: 9:30 AM (Star+)
Brazil: 10:30 AM (GOAT Channel)
Chile: 10:30 AM (Star+)
Colombia: 8:30 AM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 7:30 AM (Sky HD)
Ecuador: 8:30 AM (Star+)
United States: (ET): 9:30 AM (ESPN+)
Spain: 3:30 PM (Movistar Champions League) 
United Kingdom: 2:30 PM 
Mexico: 7:30 AM (Blue To Go Video Everywhere / Sky HD)
Paraguay: 9:30 AM (Star+)
Peru: 8:30 AM (Star+)
Portugal: 2:30 PM (DAZN Portugal / DAZN Eleven 5 Portugal)
Uruguay: 10:30 AM (Star+)
Venezuela: 9:30 AM (Star+)

April 27, 2024 1:30 AM ET
author
Marcos Uriel García RamosLive reporter

Eintracht Frankfurt player to watch

On the 'Eagles' side, we will take into account Omar Marmoush, a 25-year-old striker who has managed to score 11 goals and 6 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Mario Gotze. His tackling and speed could unbalance Bayern Munich's defense.

Photo: Eintracht Frankfurt (Facebook)
Photo: Eintracht Frankfurt (Facebook)

April 27, 2024 1:25 AM ET
author
Marcos Uriel García RamosLive reporter

Bayern Munich player to watch

In the 'Bavarians' squad, the player to watch is Harry Kane, a 30-year-old experienced striker who has scored 33 goals and 8 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Thomas Müller. His tackling and unmarked runs make him a danger for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Photo: FC Bayern München (Facebook)
Photo: FC Bayern München (Facebook)

April 27, 2024 1:20 AM ET
author
Marcos Uriel García RamosLive reporter

Last Eintracht Frankfurt lineup

This is how Eintracht Frankfurt lined up against Augsburg on Matchday 30 of the Bundesliga:
K. Trapp (P); W. Pacho, R. Koch, P. Max, A. Buta, M. Gotze, E. Skhiri, E. Ebimbe, F. Chaiba, O. Marmoush and H. Ekitike.
Coach: Dino Toppmoller.
 

April 27, 2024 1:15 AM ET
author
Marcos Uriel García RamosLive reporter

Latest Bayern Munich lineup

This is how Bayern Munich faced Union Berlin on Matchday 30 of the Bundesliga:
M. Neuer (P); K. Min-Jae, E. Dier, J. Kimmich, A. Davies, L. Goretzka, A. Pavlovic, T. Muller, M. Tel, E. Choupo-Moting and H. Kane.
Coach: Thomas Tuchel.

April 27, 2024 1:10 AM ET
author
Marcos Uriel García RamosLive reporter

How are Eintracht Frankfurt coming along?

The 'Eagles' in their last five games have underperformed, with a run of two defeats, two draws and one win.
Bundesliga 19/04/2024 |
Frankfurt 3-1 Augsburg
Bundesliga 13/04/2024 | Stuttgart 3-0 Frankfurt
Stuttgart 3-0 Frankfurt
Bundesliga 05/04/2024 | Stuttgart 3-0 Frankfurt
Frankfurt 1-1 Bremen
Bundesliga 30/03/2024 | Frankfurt 0-0 Union Berlin
Frankfurt 0-0 Union Berlin
Bundesliga 17/03/2024 | Dortmund 3-1 Frankfurt
Dortmund 3-1 Frankfurt

April 27, 2024 1:05 AM ET
author
Marcos Uriel García RamosLive reporter

How are Bayern Munich coming along?

The 'Bavarians' in their last five games have performed well, with a run of three wins, one loss and one draw.
Bundesliga 20/04/2024 |
Union Berlin 1-5 Bayern
Champions League 17/04/2024 | 
Bayern 1-0 Arsenal 
Bundesliga 14/04/2024 | 
Bayern 2-0 Koln
Champions League 09/04/2024 | 
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern
Bundesliga 06/04/2024 | 
Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern

April 27, 2024 1:00 AM ET
author
Marcos Uriel García RamosLive reporter

Stadium

The Allianz Arena will be the venue for this Bundesliga match, located in the Fröttmaning district, north of Munich, Germany. Bayern Munich plays its home matches there. The stadium was inaugurated on May 30, 2005 in a friendly match between Bayern Munich and TSV Munich. It has a capacity for 70,024 people and cost around 280 million euros.

Photo: FC Bayern München (Facebook)
Photo: FC Bayern München (Facebook)

April 27, 2024 12:55 AM ET
author
Marcos Uriel García RamosLive reporter

The Bundesliga continues

The German First Division brings us a duel between two teams that are a bit evenly matched. Bayern Munich is in second place in the table with 66 points and in Champions League places. On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt is fighting in the sixth position with 45 points, within the Conference League, but still has a chance to aspire to enter the Europa League or Champions League.

April 27, 2024 12:50 AM ET
author
Marcos Uriel García RamosLive reporter

Welcome

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt corresponding to Matchday 31 of the 2023-24 Bundesliga.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

April 27, 2024 12:45 AM ET
Update