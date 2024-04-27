EFL Championship 45th matchday Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Stadium: Estadio MKM Stadium - Referee: Andrew Kitchen
Start in 6:16

Hull City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Get real-time updates on Hull City vs Ipswich Town live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 45th matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024 with VAVEL. Game will start at 3:00 P.M. ET on April 27th, 2024.

By Ismael Esteban Silva Ibagos
Image: Twitter Hull City
Tune in here Hull City vs Ipswich Town Updates

In a few moments we will share with you the starting rosters for Hull City vs Ipswich Town live, as well as the latest information from MKM Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Hull City vs Ipswich Town with VAVEL.

April 27, 2024 8:00 AM ET
How to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town match and online?

The Hull City vs Ipswich Town match will not be broadcast .
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

April 27, 2024 7:55 AM ET
What time is Hull City vs Ipswich Town?

This is the kick-off time for the Hull City vs Ipswich Town match on April 27, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -

April 27, 2024 7:50 AM ET
Referee Team

Referee: Andrew Kitchen.

April 27, 2024 7:45 AM ET
Key player at Ipswich Town

One of the players to watch out for in Ipswich Town is Conor Chaplin, the 27-year-old English-born center forward has played 42 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of games he already has seven assists and 13 goals, these against; Q P R, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Preston North End, Swansea City, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Swansea City, Birmingham City, Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers.

April 27, 2024 7:40 AM ET
Key player in Hull City

One of the most outstanding players in Hull City is Jaden Philogene Bidace, the 22 year old center forward born in England, has played 30 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has six assists and 12 goals, these against; Millwall, Birmingham City, Preston North End, Swansea City, Rotherham United twice, Millwall, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Q P R and Coventry City.

April 27, 2024 7:35 AM ET
History Hull City vs Ipswich Town

In total, the two sides have met five times since 2018, Hull City dominate the record with three wins, there have been zero draws and Ipswich Town have won two meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Hull City with seven goals to Ipswich Town's four.

April 27, 2024 7:30 AM ET
Actuality - Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing a total of 43 matches, is in the number three position in the standings with 89 points, this after winning 26 matches, drawing 11 and losing six, leaving a goal difference of +32, this after scoring 85 goals and conceding 53.

  • Last five matches

Blackburn Rovers 0 - 1 Ipswich Town (EFL Championship)
Ipswich Town 3 - 2 Southampton (EFL Championship)
Norwich City 1 - 0 Ipswich Town (EFL Championship)
Ipswich Town 0 - 0 Watford FC (EFL Championship)
Ipswich Town 1 - 1 Middlesbrough (EFL Championship)

April 27, 2024 7:25 AM ET
Actuality - Hull City

Hull City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 44 matches they are in the seventh position in the standings with 69 points, this score was achieved after winning 19 matches, drawing 12 and losing 13, they have also scored 65 goals and conceded 56, for a goal difference of +9.

  • Last five matches

Cardiff City 1 - 3 Hull City (EFL Championship)
Hull City 2 - 2 Middlesbrough (EFL Championship)
Hull City 3 - 0 Q P R (EFL Championship)
Watford 0 - 0 Hull City (EFL Championship)
Coventry City 2 - 3 Hull City (EFL Championship)

April 27, 2024 7:20 AM ET
The match will be played at the MKM Stadium

The match between Hull City and Ipswich Town will take place at the MKM Stadium in the city of Kingston upon Hull (England), the stadium is where Hull City Association Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 25,400 spectators.

Image: visithull.org
Image: visithull.org

April 27, 2024 7:15 AM ET
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Hull City vs Ipswich Town in real time, valid for the 45th matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and real time news, here on VAVEL.

April 27, 2024 7:10 AM ET
