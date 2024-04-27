Hull City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Get real-time updates on Hull City vs Ipswich Town live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 45th matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024 with VAVEL. Game will start at 3:00 P.M. ET on April 27th, 2024.
Tune in here Hull City vs Ipswich Town Updates
In a few moments we will share with you the starting rosters for Hull City vs Ipswich Town live, as well as the latest information from MKM Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Hull City vs Ipswich Town with VAVEL.
How to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town match and online?
The Hull City vs Ipswich Town match will not be broadcast .
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Hull City vs Ipswich Town?
This is the kick-off time for the Hull City vs Ipswich Town match on April 27, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Referee Team
Referee: Andrew Kitchen.
Key player at Ipswich Town
One of the players to watch out for in Ipswich Town is Conor Chaplin, the 27-year-old English-born center forward has played 42 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of games he already has seven assists and 13 goals, these against; Q P R, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Preston North End, Swansea City, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Swansea City, Birmingham City, Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers.
Key player in Hull City
One of the most outstanding players in Hull City is Jaden Philogene Bidace, the 22 year old center forward born in England, has played 30 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has six assists and 12 goals, these against; Millwall, Birmingham City, Preston North End, Swansea City, Rotherham United twice, Millwall, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Q P R and Coventry City.
History Hull City vs Ipswich Town
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2018, Hull City dominate the record with three wins, there have been zero draws and Ipswich Town have won two meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Hull City with seven goals to Ipswich Town's four.
Actuality - Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing a total of 43 matches, is in the number three position in the standings with 89 points, this after winning 26 matches, drawing 11 and losing six, leaving a goal difference of +32, this after scoring 85 goals and conceding 53.
- Last five matches
Blackburn Rovers 0 - 1 Ipswich Town (EFL Championship)
Ipswich Town 3 - 2 Southampton (EFL Championship)
Norwich City 1 - 0 Ipswich Town (EFL Championship)
Ipswich Town 0 - 0 Watford FC (EFL Championship)
Ipswich Town 1 - 1 Middlesbrough (EFL Championship)
Actuality - Hull City
Hull City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 44 matches they are in the seventh position in the standings with 69 points, this score was achieved after winning 19 matches, drawing 12 and losing 13, they have also scored 65 goals and conceded 56, for a goal difference of +9.
- Last five matches
Cardiff City 1 - 3 Hull City (EFL Championship)
Hull City 2 - 2 Middlesbrough (EFL Championship)
Hull City 3 - 0 Q P R (EFL Championship)
Watford 0 - 0 Hull City (EFL Championship)
Coventry City 2 - 3 Hull City (EFL Championship)
The match will be played at the MKM Stadium
The match between Hull City and Ipswich Town will take place at the MKM Stadium in the city of Kingston upon Hull (England), the stadium is where Hull City Association Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 25,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Hull City vs Ipswich Town in real time, valid for the 45th matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and real time news, here on VAVEL.