Rafa Nadal vs Alex Miñaur LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Masters 1000 of Madrid Match
Get real-time updates on Rafa Nadal vs Alex Miñaur live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream, information, how to watch, TV channel, latest updates and time of the Masters 1000 of Madrid with VAVEL. Game Will start at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th, 2024.
Don't leave here to follow Rafa Nadal vs Alex de Miñaur
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Rafa Nadal vs Alex de Miñaur match, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Manolo Santana court. Stay tuned for live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch Rafa Nadal vs Alex de Minaur?
If you want to watch the Rafa Nadal vs Alex de Miñaur match you can follow it on television through Tennis TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Rafa Nadal vs Alex de Miñaur at the Madrid Masters 1000?
This is the start time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador 8:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 2:00 PM
Australia: 11:00 PM
India 16:30 AM
Alcaraz starts defending the crown
The Murcian tennis player and winner of the last two editions has returned with a good victory and also good feelings. Although he arrived with doubts due to his discomfort in his right arm, which had left him out of the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo and Monaco, he has shown a good level. Without forcing his forehand too much and taking advantage of the mistakes of the Kazakh, Shevchenko, he managed to win 6-2 and 6-1. On Sunday he will play the third round against Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild. Despite winning the last two times he is not the seed, but rather Jannik Sinner, who also makes his debut in the capital of Spain this Saturday
How does Alex de Minaur arrive?
Alex de Minaur, 25 years old, is currently number 11 in the world in the ATP rankings. Their record this year is 23-8.
He started 2024 performing well in the United Cup. In the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open was defeated in the round of 16 after an exciting battle against Andrey Rublev. He later lost in the ATP Rotterdam final against Sinner. After a surprising defeat in the first round in Los Cabos, he made up for it by winning the Acapulco tournament. In both Indian Wells and Miami he was defeated in the round of 16.
The dirt tour started at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 where he was defeated in the quarterfinals against world number 1, Novak Djokovic. In Barcelona a week ago he beat Rafa Nadal, but in his next duel he was surprised by the Frenchman Fils.
How does Rafa Nadal arrive?
The 37-year-old tennis player from Manacor is currently number 644 in the world.
He is in his second consecutive tournament playing for the first time in 2024. He started playing in the month of January at the ATP Brisbane after a year away from the court where he was defeated in the quarterfinals against Jordan Thompson and ended up with discomfort.
Now comes the tour where he has more hopes and it is clay where he wants to arrive at Roland Garros and the games in a great moment. In Barcelona he returned after a long break where he defeated Cobolli in the first round, while in the second round he was beaten by Alex de Minaur, who is number 11 in the world. While in the Masters 1000 in Madrid, in his first match he overwhelmed the young 16-year-old Darwin Blanch, who could only win one game in the entire match.
Background
Rafa Nadal and Alex de Minaur have faced each other a total of five times, with a balance of three wins for the Spaniard and two for the Australian. The last time they met was in the recent duel in Barcelona a little over a week ago where Alex won in two sets. This has been the only confrontation on clay. The last time Rafa beat the Australian was in 2020 in an ATP Cup match.
The stadium
The match will be played on the central court called Manolo Santana located in the city of Madrid and inaugurated on May 8, 2009 and has a capacity for 12,442 spectators.
Match preview
Rafa Nadal and Alex de Miñaur will meet this Saturday, April 27, 2024 in the match corresponding to the second round of the Madrid Masters 1000
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Rafa Nadal vs Alex de Miñaur at the Madrid Masters 1000
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.