Rafa Nadal vs Alex Miñaur LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Masters 1000 of Madrid Match

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Bolivia: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Chile: 9:00 AM

Colombia: 8:00 AM

Ecuador 8:00 AM

UNITED STATES (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 16:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Paraguay: 9:00 AM

Peru: 9:00 AM

Uruguay: 9:00 AM

Venezuela: 9:00 AM

England: 2:00 PM

Australia: 11:00 PM

India 16:30 AM

He started 2024 performing well in the United Cup. In the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open was defeated in the round of 16 after an exciting battle against Andrey Rublev. He later lost in the ATP Rotterdam final against Sinner. After a surprising defeat in the first round in Los Cabos, he made up for it by winning the Acapulco tournament. In both Indian Wells and Miami he was defeated in the round of 16. The dirt tour started at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 where he was defeated in the quarterfinals against world number 1, Novak Djokovic. In Barcelona a week ago he beat Rafa Nadal, but in his next duel he was surprised by the Frenchman Fils.