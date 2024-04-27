Premier League 35º round Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Stadium: London Olympic - Referee: Anthony Taylor
West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Warm-up

Get real-time updates on West Ham vs Liverpool live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2024 Premier League with VAVEL. Game will start at 5:30 PM ET on April 27th 2024.

lucasfmonteiro1
By Lucas Monteiro
Photo: Liverpool
Statistics

Total goals: West Ham 54x75 Liverpool
Total assists: West Ham 37x57 Liverpool
Total goals conceded: West Ham 63x34 Liverpool

April 27, 2024 7:02 AM ET
Last five games

Liverpool 5x1 West Ham - December 20, 2023 - English League Cup
Liverpool 3x1 West Ham - September 24, 2023 - English Championship
West Ham United 1x2 Liverpool - April 26, 2023 - English Championship
Liverpool 1x0 West Ham - October 19, 2022 - English Championship
Liverpool 1x0 - West Ham - March 5, 2022 - English Championship

April 27, 2024 7:01 AM ET
Liverpool assists

Salah: 28 games and 9 assists
Núñez: 32 games and 8 assists
Mac Allister: 29 games and 5 assists

April 27, 2024 7:01 AM ET
West Ham assists

Ward-Prowse: 33 games and 7 assists
Coufal: 32 games and 7 assists
Paquetá: 27 goals and 6 assists

April 27, 2024 7:00 AM ET
Liverpool top scorers

Salah: 28 games and 17 goals
Núñez: 32 games and 11 goals
Diogo Jota: 21 games and 10 goals

April 27, 2024 6:55 AM ET
West Ham goalscorers

Bowen: 31 games and 15 goals
Kudus: 29 games and 7 goals
Ward-Prowse: 23 games and 6 goals

April 27, 2024 6:50 AM ET
Liverpool reserves

Kostas Tsimikas, Darwin Núñez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konaté, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Caoimhín Kelleher, Mohamed Salah.

April 27, 2024 6:45 AM ET
West Ham reserves

Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Ben Johnson, Lukasz Fabianski, Divin Mubama, Aaron Cresswell, James Ward-Prowse, Kaelan Casey, Kalvin Phillips.

April 27, 2024 6:40 AM ET
Line-up of Liverpool

Alisson; Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.

April 27, 2024 6:35 AM ET
Line-up of West Ham

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Álvarez, Soucek, Paquetá, Kudus, Bowen, Antonio.

April 27, 2024 6:30 AM ET
We're back!

We are back to follow in real time the game between West Ham and Liverpool, this Saturday (27), at 8:30 am, at the Olympic Stadium in London. The match is valid for the 35th round of the Premier League.

April 27, 2024 6:25 AM ET
How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool & Online?

If you want to watch the game West Ham vs Liverpool, your options are: Paramount+

If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Paramount+. If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!

April 27, 2024 6:20 AM ET
What time is West Ham vs Liverpool match for Premier League match 2024

Argentina ESPN4 Star+

AustráliabeIN SPORTS 2beIN Sports Connect

BolíviaStar+

Bósnia e HerzegovinaMoja TVArena Sport 3P

Brasil Star+

ChileStar+

ColômbiaStar+

Costa RicaStar+

PortugalSport TV1Sport TV Multiscreen

SuéciaV Sport FootballViaplay Sweden

TurquiaS Sport+

Reino UnidoSky Sports Main EventSky Ultra HDSKY GO Extra

Estados Unidos Paramount+

UruguaiStar+

VenezuelaStar+

April 27, 2024 6:15 AM ET
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this West Ham vs Liverpool will be:

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn
Fourth Official: Josh Smith
VAR: Tim Robinson
Assistant VAR: Wade Smith

April 27, 2024 6:10 AM ET
Speak, Jurgen Klopp! - Liverpool coach

"It's tricky. Strikers have to go through these things. That's how it is. That's a striker's life. A goalkeeper's life is make 500 saves, then one howler - and everybody talks about this. A striker's life is you score all the time, then you don't score for a while and then everybody asks why you don't score. It can be the most difficult thing in the world and sometimes it's the easiest thing in the world, depending on what chance you get".

April 27, 2024 6:05 AM ET
Speak, David Moyes! - West Ham coach

"The most important thing is that things would need to be right between me and the club. And if we get that right then we will see what happens, but it will be at the end of the season. You can continue to ask me the questions and I'm happy to take them. But it's not as if I've changed track in any way. We've always said it will be made at the end of the season and as far as I'm concerned that will still be the decision".

April 27, 2024 6:00 AM ET
Probable line-up of Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nuñez, Diaz.

April 27, 2024 5:55 AM ET
Probable line-up of West Ham

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Álvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá; Antônio.

April 27, 2024 5:50 AM ET
How will Liverpool arrive?

Coach Jurgen Klopp also has many absences for the match. Diogo Jota is out after feeling pain in his hip, Thiago Alcântara, in his muscles, Conor Bradley, in his foot, Joel Matip and Ben Doak, both with knee injuries. Cody Gakpo, who was absent from the game against Everton due to the birth of his son, is still a doubt for this Saturday's game. Salah, Núñez and Luis Díaz, in turn, remain in the German coach's starting lineup.

April 27, 2024 5:45 AM ET
How are West Ham arriving?

Coach David Moyes is still counting on the return of  Jarrod Bowen, who was absent for West Ham in the 5-2 defeat to Crystal Palace, after suffering back pain. However, the player is still in doubt. In addition to him, Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos are also doubts for the match and will be re-evaluated. Goalkeeper Areola is expected to return to the starting lineup after being replaced by Fabianski against Crystal Palace. In midfield,  Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are competing for places and could appear in David Moyes' starting lineup. Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez, in turn, have a better chance of filling their respective vacancies. Lucas Paquetá and Kudus are guaranteed in the starting lineup to support Michail Antonio.

April 27, 2024 5:40 AM ET
Last games

In their last five games, West Ham have won one, drawn one and lost three. Liverpool, in turn, won two, drew one and lost two games. Last Sunday, West Ham were beaten 5-2 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Liverpool are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday at Goodison Park.

April 27, 2024 5:35 AM ET
Premier League

West Ham is in eighth place and has 48 points. The home team has a difference of 12 points less than Tottenham. The English club is in fifth place in the table, which guarantees a place in next season's Europa League. Liverpool is fighting at the top of the table and still dreams of winning the title. The team led by coach Jurgen Klopp is in third place, with 74 points, 3 less than Arsenal, leader of the Premier League, with 77.

April 27, 2024 5:30 AM ET
The match will be played at the London Olympic Stadium

The West Ham vs Liverpool match will be played at the London Olympic stadium, in England, with a capacity of 68.013 people.

April 27, 2024 5:25 AM ET
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Premier League match: West Ham vs Liverpool Latest Info!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. Follow pregame information on VAVEL.

April 27, 2024 5:20 AM ET
Update