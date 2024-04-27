West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Warm-up

LIVE UPDATES
Statistics
Total goals: West Ham 54x75 Liverpool
Total assists: West Ham 37x57 Liverpool
Total goals conceded: West Ham 63x34 Liverpool
Last five games
Liverpool 5x1 West Ham - December 20, 2023 - English League Cup
Liverpool 3x1 West Ham - September 24, 2023 - English Championship
West Ham United 1x2 Liverpool - April 26, 2023 - English Championship
Liverpool 1x0 West Ham - October 19, 2022 - English Championship
Liverpool 1x0 - West Ham - March 5, 2022 - English Championship
Liverpool assists
Salah: 28 games and 9 assists
Núñez: 32 games and 8 assists
Mac Allister: 29 games and 5 assists
West Ham assists
Ward-Prowse: 33 games and 7 assists
Coufal: 32 games and 7 assists
Paquetá: 27 goals and 6 assists
Liverpool top scorers
Salah: 28 games and 17 goals
Núñez: 32 games and 11 goals
Diogo Jota: 21 games and 10 goals
West Ham goalscorers
Bowen: 31 games and 15 goals
Kudus: 29 games and 7 goals
Ward-Prowse: 23 games and 6 goals
Liverpool reserves
Kostas Tsimikas, Darwin Núñez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konaté, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Caoimhín Kelleher, Mohamed Salah.
West Ham reserves
Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Ben Johnson, Lukasz Fabianski, Divin Mubama, Aaron Cresswell, James Ward-Prowse, Kaelan Casey, Kalvin Phillips.
Line-up of Liverpool
Alisson; Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.
Line-up of West Ham
Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Álvarez, Soucek, Paquetá, Kudus, Bowen, Antonio.
We're back!
We are back to follow in real time the game between West Ham and Liverpool, this Saturday (27), at 8:30 am, at the Olympic Stadium in London. The match is valid for the 35th round of the Premier League.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this West Ham vs Liverpool will be:
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn
Fourth Official: Josh Smith
VAR: Tim Robinson
Assistant VAR: Wade Smith
Speak, Jurgen Klopp! - Liverpool coach
"It's tricky. Strikers have to go through these things. That's how it is. That's a striker's life. A goalkeeper's life is make 500 saves, then one howler - and everybody talks about this. A striker's life is you score all the time, then you don't score for a while and then everybody asks why you don't score. It can be the most difficult thing in the world and sometimes it's the easiest thing in the world, depending on what chance you get".
Speak, David Moyes! - West Ham coach
"The most important thing is that things would need to be right between me and the club. And if we get that right then we will see what happens, but it will be at the end of the season. You can continue to ask me the questions and I'm happy to take them. But it's not as if I've changed track in any way. We've always said it will be made at the end of the season and as far as I'm concerned that will still be the decision".
Probable line-up of Liverpool
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nuñez, Diaz.
Probable line-up of West Ham
Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Álvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá; Antônio.
How will Liverpool arrive?
Coach Jurgen Klopp also has many absences for the match. Diogo Jota is out after feeling pain in his hip, Thiago Alcântara, in his muscles, Conor Bradley, in his foot, Joel Matip and Ben Doak, both with knee injuries. Cody Gakpo, who was absent from the game against Everton due to the birth of his son, is still a doubt for this Saturday's game. Salah, Núñez and Luis Díaz, in turn, remain in the German coach's starting lineup.
How are West Ham arriving?
Coach David Moyes is still counting on the return of Jarrod Bowen, who was absent for West Ham in the 5-2 defeat to Crystal Palace, after suffering back pain. However, the player is still in doubt. In addition to him, Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos are also doubts for the match and will be re-evaluated. Goalkeeper Areola is expected to return to the starting lineup after being replaced by Fabianski against Crystal Palace. In midfield, Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are competing for places and could appear in David Moyes' starting lineup. Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez, in turn, have a better chance of filling their respective vacancies. Lucas Paquetá and Kudus are guaranteed in the starting lineup to support Michail Antonio.
Last games
In their last five games, West Ham have won one, drawn one and lost three. Liverpool, in turn, won two, drew one and lost two games. Last Sunday, West Ham were beaten 5-2 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Liverpool are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday at Goodison Park.
Premier League
West Ham is in eighth place and has 48 points. The home team has a difference of 12 points less than Tottenham. The English club is in fifth place in the table, which guarantees a place in next season's Europa League. Liverpool is fighting at the top of the table and still dreams of winning the title. The team led by coach Jurgen Klopp is in third place, with 74 points, 3 less than Arsenal, leader of the Premier League, with 77.
The match will be played at the London Olympic Stadium
The West Ham vs Liverpool match will be played at the London Olympic stadium, in England, with a capacity of 68.013 people.
