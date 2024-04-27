Newcastle vs Sheffield United LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League Match
Get real-time updates on Newcastle vs Sheffield United live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the day 35 in Premier League with VAVEL. Game will start at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th 2024.
Stay with us to experience the match corresponding to Matchday 35 of the Premier League, the final stretch of the tournament!
Be sure to follow the match through VAVEL, in a short time we will tell you about the most important and relevant information about both teams, which is why you cannot detach yourself from this live event.
How to tune in to the Premier League Matchday 35 match?
The match between Newcastle and Sheffield United can be seen on television on the ESPN channel in USA territory.
Live and on stream, it is on Star+ where this meeting can be seen.
In addition, you will be able to follow all the actions of this match through VAVEL USA.
Where can you see this match that corresponds to Matchday 35 of the Premier League?
It is at 10:00 hrs, (USA) that these teams will face each other, however we leave you the schedules of different countries:
Argentina: 06:00 hours
Bolivia: 05:00 hours
Brazil: 08:00 hours
Chile: 08:00 hours
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Ecuador: 10:00 am
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 06:00 hours
Peru: 06:00 hours
Uruguay: 06:00 hours
Venezuela: 08:00 hours
Japan: 6:00 p.m.
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 02:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 4:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Sheffield Statements
Chris Wilder stated before this match: "In the game against Manchester he was absolutely right, I did my homework with him as I knew what he was like as a person and as a player. The truth is that he was outstanding."
"We went head-to-head for 80 minutes, we took the lead a couple of times. But it was the same old things that came back to haunt us: bad defending."
"We are not saying that everything is going well. What we are saying is that there is a lot of optimism about the future of the football club."
"It's a bad season, not a bad football club. We've been in much worse situations than this as a football club, especially during my time as a fan, player and coach."
"So we will be back if the inevitable happens over the weekend. We will do everything we can, as we did on Wednesday night at Old Trafford, to achieve a result for our club and our supporters, who were still superb again."
"We must learn and absorb all the lessons from Wednesday. Every game is very difficult, it is up to us to approach the game with the right mentality and let our players express themselves in the right way. We have to finish the season strong. We have illusions about the importance of these games.
Possible Sheffield United lineup
Foderingham; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Brooks; Brereton, Archer.
Possible Newcastle lineup
Dúbravka; Murphy, Krafth, Schär, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Anderson; Gordon, Isak, Barnes.
What happened to Sheffield?
Sheffield failed to beat Manchester United in their last match and ended up losing with a score of four goals to two.
Newcastle Statements
Eddie Howe spoke before facing United: "It goes without saying what I think about Bruno's situation," declared the Englishman. "We want to keep him, we want to build our team around him and he is an integral part of what we are doing."
"His form has been very good, he seems very happy and well settled, he will be thinking about a busy summer ahead and how far we can take the team. He is an important part of this."
"Having it was well planned and structured by the club, in the sense that it has an end date. We don't want constant rumors, I don't think it would be healthy for the player or for us."
"The way we are now in terms of wages and transfer payments, I don't think we are in a position to do that."
Newcastle vs Sheffield United will be played here!
The Old Trafford stadium will be in charge of hosting the 34th match of the Premier League between Newcastle and Sheffield United. This building has 17,608 seats to receive the fans of both teams, who will go to Newcastle, United Kingdom to watch the match.
How did Newcastle perform in their last match?
Newcastle fell at Crystal Palace's home two goals to zero in a very interesting match, the now local team could not add goals and lost three important points.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Premier League Matchday 34 match live!
In this preview we will bring you the most relevant news of this meeting, updates, as well as everything that happens in the surroundings of this property, the Old Trafford Stadium, which will host a great meeting.