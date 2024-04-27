Benfica vs Braga LIVE Score Updates in Portugal League Match
Game will start at 11:00 PM ET on April 27th 2024.
How to watch Benfica vs Braga & Online?
If you want to watch the game Benfica vs Braga, your options are: Paramount+
If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Paramount+. If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Benfica vs Braga match for Portugal League match 2024
ArgentinaESPN4 Star+
AustráliabeIN SPORTS 2beIN Sports Connect
BolíviaStar+
Bósnia e HerzegovinaMoja TVArena Sport 3P
Brasil Star+
ChileStar+
ColômbiaStar+
Costa RicaStar+
PortugalSport TV1Sport TV Multiscreen
SuéciaV Sport FootballViaplay Sweden
TurquiaS Sport+
Reino UnidoSky Sports Main EventSky Ultra HDSKY GO Extra
Estados Unidos Paramount+
UruguaiStar+
VenezuelaStar+
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Benfica vs Braga will be:
Referee: Joao Pinheiro
Assistants: Bruno Jesus and Luciano Maia
Fourth referee: Carlos Macedo
VAR: Hugo Miguel
AVAR: Andre Campos
Speak, Rui Duarte! - Braga coach
"It's a good team, with quality, with very high level players, who play at home. We analyzed what we have to do to win the game, without any doubt and with confidence, personality and identity. These amorphous entries are not just for now, they are not only under my command. They can influence the game and the final result, but we are also the team that best reacts to this constraint with very successful second halves. But, we are trying to change that a little". "They talk about the contest, but basically Benfica is coming off a very successful victory in Faro. We're just looking at the game. We're going to play against Benfica as a whole. We're going to be focused on what we can do, knowing that they're going to create difficulties for us We are very confident in imposing our game and our identity in relation to what Benfica doesn't do so well".
Speak, Roger Schmidt! - Benfica coach
"No, I don't want to get this relationship back. Because it ended, I can't accept this relationship, I will never accept it, I will never forgive. I don't need to have a relationship with these 10 people. “When we started throwing things, spitting at the players. We are Benfica, we represent Benfica and we expect a minimum of respect. Basic values in the world are decreasing more and more, that's obvious, but it's not right". "If you want to spit and throw things at our players, they'd better stay at home. But of course we need all the other fans. We can't be successful without the fans, we need a great atmosphere in our stadium. As I said, we're still fighting for the championship, it's not over yet. It's an important reason and we know we can achieve it tomorrow [Saturday] when we win the game, but of course the main objective is still to fight for the best possible classification and that's still first place".
Probable line-up of Braga
Matheus, Gomez, Oliveira, Niakate, Borja; Moutinho, Carvalho; Djaló, R Horta, Zalazar, Banza.
Probable line-up of Benfica
Trubin, Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Luis, Kokcu; Di Maria, Mário Gouveia; Cabral.
How do Braga arrive?
Coach Rui Duarte will also be without Abel Ruiz, who will be suspended for his third yellow card after being warned against Vizela. Zalazar should remain in the starting lineup after having a good performance against Vizela. The defense will still be assembled with Víctor Gomez, Paulo Oliveira, Sikou Niakate and Cristian Borja. The attack will not change and João Moutinho and Vitor Carvalho should be kept.
How are Benfica arriving?
Coach Roger Schmidt will still be without Juan Bernat, who suffered a muscle injury. In addition to him, Thomas Araújo has been absent due to an ankle injury since April 14, when he faced Moreirense.
Last games
Benfica, in the last five games, won four and lost only one duel, as did Braga. Benfica is coming off a good 3-1 away win over Farense, in São Luís. Braga beat Vizela, 2-1, in Braga.
Portugal League
Benfica is second in the table and has 73 points. The Eagles have 7 points less than Sporting, the competition leader, with 80. Braga, in turn, occupies fourth place, with 62 points, but is fighting to stay in the G-4. Fourth place guarantees a place in next season's Conference League.
The match will be played at the Luz Stadium
The Benfica vs Braga match will be played at the Luz stadium, Lisboa, in Portugal, with a capacity of 65,000 people.
