Everton vs Brentford LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League Match
Get real-time updates on Everton vs Brentford live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the Premier League matchday 35 with VAVEL. Match will start at 12:30 AM ET on April 27th 2024.
Where, how and at what time to watch Everton vs Brentford live?
This is the start time of the match between Everton and Brentford on April 27, 2024 in several countries:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|12:30 ET
|SiriusXM FC, NBC and Peacock
|Argelia
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|17:30
|TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports English
|Australia
|Sunday, 28 Apr 24
|3:30 AEDT
|Optus Sport
|Bangladesh
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|22:30 IST
|Star Sports Select HD1
|Bolivia
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|12:30
|ESPN2 and Star+
|Brazil
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|13:30 AM
|ESPN4 and Star+
|Canada
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|12:30 ET
|fuboTV Canada
|Chile
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|13:30
|ESPN2 and Star+
|Colombia
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|11:30
|ESPN2 and Star+
|Ecuador
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|11:30
|ESPN2 and Star+
|India
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|21:30 IST
|Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV and Hotstar VIP
|Japan
|Sunday, 28 Apr 24
|1:30 AM
|AbemaTV
|Mexico
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|10:30
|Paramount+
|Morocco
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|16:30
|TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports English
|New Zealand
|Sunday, 28 Apr 24
|5:30
|
Sky Sport Premier League and Sky Sport NOW
|Nigeria
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|17:30
|SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2 and DStv Now
|Spain
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|17:30
|DAZN 2, DAZN Spain and Movistar+
|United Arab Emirates
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|20:30
|TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports English
|United Kingdom
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|16:30 GMT
|SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
|Peru
|Saturday, 27 Apr 24
|11:30
|ESPN2 and Star+
Top 3 best current Brentford players
Yoane Wissa: 27-year-old Congolese left winger. During this season, he has been part of 32 of the 38 possible games. In terms of offensive performance, he has accumulated a total of 10 goals and 1 assist. He has been active in the opponent's area, with 62 shots, of which 24 were on goal, and has created 27 scoring opportunities for his teammates. In terms of participation in the game, he has recorded a total of 755 touches of the ball, of which 117 were in the opponent's area, and has executed 9 accurate long passes.
Bryan Mbeumo: 24-year-old Cameroonian right winger. During this season, he has participated in 23 of the 38 possible games. Regarding his performance on the offensive front, he has accumulated a total of 8 goals and 5 assists. He has been active in the opponent's area, with 48 shots, of which 19 were on goal, and has created 29 scoring opportunities for his teammates. In terms of game distribution, he has made 393 successful passes, with an accuracy of 75%, and has executed 13 long passes with an accuracy of 52%.
Neal Maupay: 27-year-old French forward, who joined the club on loan this season. During his time on the team, he has participated in 30 of a possible 38 games. In terms of contribution to the scoreboard, he has accumulated a total of 8 goals and 3 assists. He has been active on the attacking front, with 42 shots, of which 20 have been on goal, and has created 16 scoring opportunities for his teammates. Regarding his distribution game, he has completed 289 successful passes, with an effectiveness of 73%.
Top 3 best current Everton players
Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 27-year-old English striker. During this season, he has participated in 35 of the 41 possible games. In terms of statistics, he has managed to score 7 goals and provide 2 assists. Likewise, he has taken a total of 65 shots, of which 26 have been on goal, and has created 17 scoring opportunities for his team. Regarding his handling of the ball, he has made 709 touches, with 118 of them in the opponent's area.
Abdoulaye Doucouré: 31-year-old Malian midfielder. During this season, he has participated in 31 of the 41 possible games. In terms of statistics, he has managed to score 6 goals and provide 2 assists. Likewise, he has taken a total of 41 shots, of which 20 have been on goal, and has created 32 scoring opportunities for his team. Regarding his ball handling, he has made 586 successful passes, with an accuracy of 78%. Defensively, he has made 15 interceptions and made 132 recoveries.
James Tarkowski: 31-year-old English central defender. During this season, he has managed to complete all of the 41 possible matches. In terms of contribution to the team, he has accumulated 2 goals and 1 assist. Defensively, he has had 36 successful innings. In addition, he has won a total of 212 duels, of which 127 were aerial, and has made 55 key interceptions. In terms of recovery efforts, he has recorded 170 defensive recoveries.
How did Brentford form in their last game?
In their last match, Frank opted for a 4-3-3 formation. In goal, Flekken was the starting goalkeeper. The defensive line was made up of Ajer, Collins, Pinnock and Reguilón. In the center of the field, those in charge were Damsgaard, Janelt and Jensen. Meanwhile, in the attacking trident, there were Mbeumo, Wissa and Lewis-Potter.
How did Everton form in their last game?
In his last game, Dyche opted for a 4-4-1-1 formation. In goal, they had Pickford as the starting goalkeeper. The defensive line consisted of Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite and Mykolenko. In the center of the field, those in charge were Harrison, Garner, Gueye and McNeil. Doucouré occupied the playmaker position, while Calvert-Lewin served as a center forward.
Brentford also wants to stay in first division
The team occupies fifteenth position in the standings, accumulating a total of 35 points to date. This score comes from 9 wins, 8 draws and 17 losses throughout the season. They have managed to score 52 goals, while they have conceded 59.
In their last away game, they faced Luton Town and won 5-1. The goals were scored by Yoane Wissa on two occasions, Ethan Pinncck, Keane Lewis-Potter and Kevin Schade.
Everton doesn't want to get close to relegation
The team is in sixteenth position in the table, with a total of 33 points to date. This figure comes from 11 games won, 8 draws and 15 losses throughout the season. He has managed to score 36 goals, while conceding 48. It is important to note that the team was deducted 8 points due to violations related to Financial Fair Play. Obtaining a victory in the match could eliminate any mathematical possibility of relegation and ensure their stay in the first division.
In their last match, played at home, the team faced Liverpool and achieved a 2-0 victory. The goals were scored by Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, one in each half of the match.
Goodison Park is ready
The match between Everton and Brentford will take place at Goodison Park, located in Liverpool, England. This stadium has a capacity for 39,000 spectators and was inaugurated on August 24, 1892, it is owned by Everton. It has hosted more top-flight English football matches than any other stadium in the United Kingdom. A notable fact is that it was the only stadium of an English club that hosted a semi-final of the 1966 Football World Cup, where five matches were played, which included the semi-final between the Soviet Union and West Germany.
How did Brentford do at Goodison Park?
FA Cup 2021/22: Everton 4 – 1 Brentford
Premier League 2021/22: Everton 2 – 3 Brentford
Premier League 2022/23: Everton 1 – 0 Brentford
