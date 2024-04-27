Everton vs Brentford LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League Match

Bryan Mbeumo: 24-year-old Cameroonian right winger. During this season, he has participated in 23 of the 38 possible games. Regarding his performance on the offensive front, he has accumulated a total of 8 goals and 5 assists. He has been active in the opponent's area, with 48 shots, of which 19 were on goal, and has created 29 scoring opportunities for his teammates. In terms of game distribution, he has made 393 successful passes, with an accuracy of 75%, and has executed 13 long passes with an accuracy of 52%.

Neal Maupay: 27-year-old French forward, who joined the club on loan this season. During his time on the team, he has participated in 30 of a possible 38 games. In terms of contribution to the scoreboard, he has accumulated a total of 8 goals and 3 assists. He has been active on the attacking front, with 42 shots, of which 20 have been on goal, and has created 16 scoring opportunities for his teammates. Regarding his distribution game, he has completed 289 successful passes, with an effectiveness of 73%.