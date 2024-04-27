Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League Match
Get real-time updates on Aston Villa vs Chelsea live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2024 Premier League with VAVEL. Game will start at 3:00 PM ET on April 27th, 2024.
Stay tuned to VAVEL to follow Aston Villa vs Chelsea
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Aston Villa vs Chelsea in real time in the Premier League, as well as the latest information from the Aston Villa Park Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Guide to Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Real Time: TV Broadcasting Options and Where to Watch Online
The match will be broadcast on television on NBC Sports.
Aston Villa vs Chelsea can be tuned in from live streams from Peackok, Sirius XM
If you want to follow the result of the match live on the Internet, VAVEL is your best option.
Last lineup Chelsea
Petrovic, Gilchrist, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Gallagher, Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk.
Last lineup Aston Villa
Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Bailey, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Diaby, Watkins.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Aston Villa vs Chelsea will be Craig Pawson; Nick Greenhalgh, first row; Steve Meredith, second row; Sam Barrott, fourth assistant; Chris Kavanagh, VAR assistant.
How are Chelsea coming into this match?
The Blues, led by Mauricio Pochettino, have had one of the worst seasons in recent years and their numbers reflect it as they have had one setback after another, the most recent was in the FA Cup where they were eliminated from the semifinal against Manchester City after losing by the minimum last Saturday. However, Chelsea had another painful defeat in midweek when Arsenal thrashed them at the Emirates Stadium by a score of 5-0 that the Blues could not reverse at any time. Now with no championship aspirations in any of the tournaments they played in this soccer year, Chelsea only aspires to finish the season in the best way possible;
Currently, the London team is in ninth place with 47 points after 32 Premier League matches played, with a record of 13 wins, 8 draws, and 11 defeats.
How are Aston Villa coming into this match?
Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery, has had a great season in the Premier League surprising everyone and is one of the revelation teams of this season as they are currently in fourth place in the standings with 66 points, six points ahead of Tottenham who is fifth, but they need the win to secure their place in the next edition of Champions League.
The Villans are in high spirits as a week ago they qualified for the Conference League semi-finals after eliminating Lille on penalties. In the local league, Aston Villa are coming off a convincing 3-1 win over Bournemouth last time out.
Matchday 35 of the Premier League
We are already in the final stretch of the season and again we have activity in the best leagues in the world to continue with all the activity of the English league in this fourth month of the year and in the second half of the season.On this Saturday we continue with the Premier League soccer activity and the city of Birmingham will witness a vibrant match between two teams that are fighting for different causes in the overall table; nothing more and nothing less than Aston Villa hosting Chelsea.A match between two teams that need the victory, one to continue to stay at the top of the standings and thus ensure their place in the next edition of the Champions League and the other wants the three points to get out of the mid-table and finish this season in the best way. Despite that the villains look like 'favorites' for their good numbers and the quality in the squad, the Blues want to give a blow on the table to bring joy to their fans in this difficult match. Can the locals achieve victory or will the visitors do it?
The match will be played at the Villa Park stadium
The match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be played at Villa Park Stadium, in the city of Birmingham, England. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 hrs (ET).
Welcome, friends of VAVEL USA!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the crucial Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea in real time, corresponding to the 34th matchday of the season 2023-2024 Premier League. The match will take place at Villa Park Stadium, at 15:00 hrs.
Follow pregame information on VAVEL. Don't move from here!