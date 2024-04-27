Juárez vs Leon LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Get real-time updates on Juárez vs Leon live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream, information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the Liga MX with VAVEL. Game Will start at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th, 2024.
How to watch Juárez vs León LIVE Stream in USA?
USA DATE: Saturday, April 27th
USA Time: 19:00 p.m. ET
TV: Vix Premium.
Where and how to watch Juárez vs León live? These are the TV and online transmission options
The transmission will be through paid streaming platforms for Mexico and Central America through VIX Premium and Fox Sports Premium and for the United States through VIX Premium.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 7:00 p.m.
Brazil: 8:00 p.m.
Chile (Santiago): 7:00 p.m.
Colombia: 6:00 p.m.
Costa Rica: 5:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
USA (ET): 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 01:00 a.m.
Mexico: 5:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 6:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
Key player of Juárez
Aítor García: It is difficult to find a player with good performance in the Fronterizo team, however, the Spanish García has been the differentiator, a scorer with four goals and one assist. Acclaimed by the fans due to his dedication every game, he does not stop running or trying in front of the rival goal.
Key player of León
Federico Viñas: The Uruguayan fell like a glove into the green bellies team, the tournament's scoring leader with eight goals, in search of his first individual title, also important in the tournament for León. He could conquer the top scorers and in the process help his team qualify for the final phase. Fede has played a total of 32 games with the Esmeraldas, 16 scores plus four assists on goal, the Bajío team's hope to return them to the forefront of Mexican soccer.
¡GOOOOOOOOL! ¡GOL DE LA FIERA! ⚽🦁— Claro Sports (@ClaroSports) April 20, 2024
No fue en la primera, pero en la segunda Federico Viñas no perdona y abre el marcador frente a @Rayados
EN VIVO: https://t.co/Te0NxohDkt pic.twitter.com/cc84v37mlj
León's last lineup
R. Cota; A. Frías, S. Barreiro, W. Tesillo, L. Cervantes, P. Bellon; E. Guerra, L. A. Guardado, A. Mena; A. Alvarado y F. Viñas.
DT. Jorge Bava.
Juárez's last lineup
S. Jurado; R. Orquín, D. Campillo, M. Mosquera, F. Calvo; E. Fernando, D. Villalpando, M. Castro, A. García, J. Venegas, A. Zaldivar.
DT. Mauricio Barbieri.
Center referee
The referee of the match is Adonai Escobedo, eight games coached, he has only coached one duel against the emeralds.
Assistant referee one: Alberto Morín Méndez.
Assistant referee two: Enedina Caudillo Gómez.
Fourth Referee: Miguel Ángel Anaya Suárez.
Last call
The beast arrives with the possibility of playing in the final phase, it is favored by the clash between teams that are above in the classification, Querétaro and Pumas, a victory would place them in the Play In.
11th place in the general table with 23 pts, a record of seven wins, two draws and two losses. Three wins in the last five games, they beat Monterrey at home two to zero the previous date.
Eliminated
Bad campaign for the Braves in general terms, 12th place with 15 points, a record of four wins, three draws and nine losses, they did not compete for Play In positions and were one of the first teams to be eliminated.
Curiously, they closed the championship in a great way, four wins in the last five games, last weekend they defeated Mazatlán two to zero away from home.
Last date
This afternoon the last day of Clausura 2024 will be played, our match opens the curtain, later the duels: Toluca vs Cruz Azul, Tigres vs Tijuana, Pachuca vs Mazatlán and Atlas vs Chivas.
The stadium
The game will be played at the Benito Juárez Olympic stadium located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, near the El Chamizal urban and Federal park. Inaugurated on May 12, 1981 with a capacity for 19,703 spectators.
The property is property of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez.
