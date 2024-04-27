Juventus vs Milan LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Serie A Match
Get real-time updates on Juventus vs Milan live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the Serie A with VAVEL. Game will start at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th 2024.
How to watch Juventus vs Milan Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Saturday 27, 2024
USA Time: 12:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): Paramount+
USA TV channel (Spanish): Paramount+
What time is Juventus vs Milan in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Juventus vs Milan Serie A match, Saturday, April 27 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA: 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Missing the game
Fikayo Tomori has been suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card against Inter.
Elsewhere, Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria both received red cards in the final minutes in the Derby della Madonnina. Theo misses one game, while the Rossoneri captain goes with two games.
Pierre Kalulu and Tommaso Pobega are absent due to injury.
On the Juve side, Nicolo Fagioli is out through injury; Moise Kean remains in doubt.
Juve for the Coppa
After beating Lazio, Juventus is going for the 12th Coppa Italia final in its history against Atalanta. It is the club that has lifted this trophy the most times with 14.
The second team with the most finals is Roma with 16.
The end of a cycle
The Milan environment is not very happy with the recent decisions of coach Stefano Pioli, the board analyzed his continuity depending on how the team's performance progresses in the course of the matchdays; everything seemed to indicate that there were possibilities of a renewal, but today, the future of the Parma-born would be outside Milan.
Pioli arrived on October 9, 2019 to replace Marco Giampaolo to straighten the team's path. Amid questions about his arrival, he achieved results over time; he returned to the San Siro to compete for the Champions League, they won the Scudetto after 11 years of not achieving it and reached the semifinals in the previous edition of the Champions League.
Last five Milan matches
Four consecutive matches without a win for the Rossoneri; they have not won since April 6 against Lecce; away against Fiorentina on March 30.
(April 22) Milan 1-2 Inter - Serie A
(April 18) Roma 2-1 Milan - Europa League
(April 14) Sassuolo 3-3 Milan - Serie A
(April 11) Milan 0-1 Roma - Europa League
(April 6) Milan 3-0 Lecce - Serie A
Last five Juventus matches
Juve have gone three games without a win; they haven't won since April 7 against Fiorentina.
(23 April) Lazio 2-1 Juventus - Coppa Italia
(19 April) Cagliari 2-2 Juventus - Serie A
(13 April) Torino 0-0 Juventus - Serie A
(April 7) Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina - Serie A
(April 2) Juventus 2-0 Lazio - Coppa Italia
How does Milan arrive?
The Rossoneri are not at their best at the end of the season. They lost on Thursday last week in the UEFA Europa League against Roma, and last Monday they lost against Inter in the derby della Madonnina.
Milan have not been at their best in recent weeks and have now gone four consecutive matches without a win between Europe and Serie A. At the moment they are in second place with 69 points with a balance of 21 wins, 6 draws and 6 defeats; 64 goals scored and 39 conceded.
How will Juventus arrive?
Juve has been busy in the middle of the week. The Bianconeri qualified for the Coppa Italia final after beating Lazio 3-2 on aggregate. In a hard-fought match, Juve were trailing 2-0 with a brace from Valentin Castellanos and Arkadiusz Milik scored the difference goal to prevent the match from going to extra time. Juventus will now face Atalanta on May 15 at 13:00 hrs (Mexico Central Time) at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
On the other hand, the Vecchia Signora team has accumulated three matches without a win in Coppa and Serie A. In their last match in Serie A, they held Cagliari to a 2-2 draw. Dusan Vlahovic and an own goal by Alberto Dossena gave Max Alegri's side a draw.
La Vecchia Signora is third in the standings with 64 points, four points behind Milan who are second.
