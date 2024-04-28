Tigres vs Xolos LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch in Liga MX Match
Get real-time Tigres vs Xolos live coverage live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2024 in Liga MX with VAVEL. Game will start at 8:00 PM on April 27th 2024.
Follow here Tigres vs Xolos in Liga MX Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the initial lineups of Tigres vs Xolos live in the Liga MX, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Universitario Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to follow, interesting facts about this two equipment. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
How to watch Tigres vs Xolos Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Saturday 27 April 2024
USA Time: 8:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings Tigres vs Xolos: match for the in Liga MX Match?
This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Xolos: of Saturday 27 April 2024 in several countries:
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
1:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
In VIX and TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 27 April 2024
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
Xolos players to watch
Tijuana's top scorer is Christian Rivera with 6 goals in 15 games, Carlos González has 4 goals in 16 games and 1 assist. Efraín Álvarez has 3 goals and 4 assists. Lucas Rodríguez has 2 assists.
Tigres players to follow
Juan Brunetta is the player with the most goals in the Tigres championship with 6 scores, and he also has 3 assists. The second best scorer is Marcelo Flores, the young Mexican has 5 goals in the last 12 games, highlighting in the last game against Necaxa, where he scored a hat trick. Nicolás Ibáñez has 4 scores. Ozziel Herrera has 4 assists, being the leader along with Nico Ibáñez.
History in the last 5 games
Tigres and Xolos in the last 5 games have generated the following numbers, Xolos has 1 win, 1 draw and 3 victories for the cats. In the last game on November 1, 2023, Xolos beat Tigres by 2 goals to 0. On January 20, 2023 they tied 1 goal. The most recent victory for the incomparables was on July 17, 2022 by 1 goal to zero.
Eliminated teams
Puebla, San Luis, Atlas and Mazatlán are automatically eliminated. Santos Laguna or Juárez can join the list if they do not win their match, if the Laguneros win against the Colchoneros and Juárez loses those from the Comarca Lagunera would go into reclassification. The minimum score is 15 points to ensure reclassification.
Tigres needs to recover the level
The Incomparables, beyond losing the possibility of going to the club World Cup, the cats won against Necaxa by 5 goals to 2. Marcelo Flores' great level has led him to be a scoring element in the face of the reclassification game and the league. Tigres lost Javier Aquino due to expulsion, plus the sanction of Nahuel Guzmán, the controversy of the royal classic, the elimination of the Champions Cup, the Incomparables need to recover beyond trust, if not credibility.
Season to be forgotten for Xolos
Tijuana is practically eliminated, beyond being one point behind Juárez, the Xolos have Mazatlán and Santos Laguna ahead of them, who have 15 units, more likely to occupy said position. The border team has only 2 wins, 8 draws and 6 losses. In their last 2 games they have won consecutively, the last game they lost was against Necaxa on matchday 14. As a visitor they lost on matchday 13 against Mazatlán. From being almost at the bottom, they recovered positions.
Tigres need to win
Los Incomparables need to win this last game against Xolos, victory would give them 3 or 4 place, depending on the results of Rayados and Cruz Azul. The cats are fifth with 28 points, tied with Tuzos and Chivas, a victory for them, plus a hypothetical victory for Tigres, that position would be defined by the difference in points, in the event that the 3 teams are tied in units.
The last Dance
The MX League closes its ranks this week, being the last day of the championship, date 17 has an important closure prepared for us, with teams seeking to qualify for reclassification, secure their place in the first four places, but others are no longer being played nothing. On Friday the actions begin with Puebla vs América, later Querétaro faces Pumas. América with a victory secures its first place, Pumas and Gallos will only determine their place in the reclassification, both classified.
On Saturday Juárez tries to rescue the season against León. Tigres has the possibility of being one of the first four, Cruz Azul and Toluca with the mission of reaching the league fresh. Atlas and Chivas the most interesting duel, although the red and black are already eliminated, a victory with the staunch rival will be of great help. Santos fights for reclassification and Rayados to win on the road to be fourth.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Liga MX Match Tigres vs Xolos Updates!
My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.