Liga MX Matchday 17 Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Stadium: Universitario Stadium - Referee: Fernando Hernández Gómez
Tigres vs Xolos LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch in Liga MX Match

Get real-time Tigres vs Xolos live coverage live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2024 in Liga MX with VAVEL. Game will start at 8:00 PM on April 27th 2024. 

By Mauricio González
Photo: VAVEL
Mauricio González

Follow here Tigres vs Xolos in Liga MX Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the initial lineups of Tigres vs Xolos live in the Liga MX, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Universitario Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to follow, interesting facts about this two equipment. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

April 27, 2024 2:00 PM ET
Mauricio González

How to watch Tigres vs Xolos Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Saturday 27 April 2024

USA Time: 8:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

April 27, 2024 1:55 PM ET
Mauricio González

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings Tigres vs Xolos: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Xolos: of Saturday 27 April 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 27 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday 27 April 2024

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday 27 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday 27 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday 27 April 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday 27 April 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday 27 April 2024

1:00 hrs

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday 27 April 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

USA

Saturday 27 April 2024

20:00 hrs

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday 27 April 2024

19:00 hrs

In VIX  and TUDN.

Paraguay

Saturday 27 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday 27 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday 27 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday 27 April 2024

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

April 27, 2024 1:50 PM ET
Mauricio González

Xolos players to watch

Tijuana's top scorer is Christian Rivera with 6 goals in 15 games, Carlos González has 4 goals in 16 games and 1 assist. Efraín Álvarez has 3 goals and 4 assists. Lucas Rodríguez has 2 assists.

April 27, 2024 1:45 PM ET
Mauricio González

Tigres players to follow

Juan Brunetta is the player with the most goals in the Tigres championship with 6 scores, and he also has 3 assists. The second best scorer is Marcelo Flores, the young Mexican has 5 goals in the last 12 games, highlighting in the last game against Necaxa, where he scored a hat trick. Nicolás Ibáñez has 4 scores. Ozziel Herrera has 4 assists, being the leader along with Nico Ibáñez.

April 27, 2024 1:40 PM ET
Mauricio González

History in the last 5 games

Tigres and Xolos in the last 5 games have generated the following numbers, Xolos has 1 win, 1 draw and 3 victories for the cats. In the last game on November 1, 2023, Xolos beat Tigres by 2 goals to 0. On January 20, 2023 they tied 1 goal. The most recent victory for the incomparables was on July 17, 2022 by 1 goal to zero.

April 27, 2024 1:35 PM ET
Mauricio González

Eliminated teams

Puebla, San Luis, Atlas and Mazatlán are automatically eliminated. Santos Laguna or Juárez can join the list if they do not win their match, if the Laguneros win against the Colchoneros and Juárez loses those from the Comarca Lagunera would go into reclassification. The minimum score is 15 points to ensure reclassification.

April 27, 2024 1:30 PM ET
Mauricio González

Tigres needs to recover the level

The Incomparables, beyond losing the possibility of going to the club World Cup, the cats won against Necaxa by 5 goals to 2. Marcelo Flores' great level has led him to be a scoring element in the face of the reclassification game and the league. Tigres lost Javier Aquino due to expulsion, plus the sanction of Nahuel Guzmán, the controversy of the royal classic, the elimination of the Champions Cup, the Incomparables need to recover beyond trust, if not credibility.

April 27, 2024 1:25 PM ET
Mauricio González

Season to be forgotten for Xolos

Tijuana is practically eliminated, beyond being one point behind Juárez, the Xolos have Mazatlán and Santos Laguna ahead of them, who have 15 units, more likely to occupy said position. The border team has only 2 wins, 8 draws and 6 losses. In their last 2 games they have won consecutively, the last game they lost was against Necaxa on matchday 14. As a visitor they lost on matchday 13 against Mazatlán. From being almost at the bottom, they recovered positions.

April 27, 2024 1:20 PM ET
Mauricio González

Tigres need to win

Los Incomparables need to win this last game against Xolos, victory would give them 3 or 4 place, depending on the results of Rayados and Cruz Azul. The cats are fifth with 28 points, tied with Tuzos and Chivas, a victory for them, plus a hypothetical victory for Tigres, that position would be defined by the difference in points, in the event that the 3 teams are tied in units.

April 27, 2024 1:15 PM ET
Mauricio González

The last Dance

The MX League closes its ranks this week, being the last day of the championship, date 17 has an important closure prepared for us, with teams seeking to qualify for reclassification, secure their place in the first four places, but others are no longer being played nothing. On Friday the actions begin with Puebla vs América, later Querétaro faces Pumas. América with a victory secures its first place, Pumas and Gallos will only determine their place in the reclassification, both classified.
On Saturday Juárez tries to rescue the season against León. Tigres has the possibility of being one of the first four, Cruz Azul and Toluca with the mission of reaching the league fresh. Atlas and Chivas the most interesting duel, although the red and black are already eliminated, a victory with the staunch rival will be of great help. Santos fights for reclassification and Rayados to win on the road to be fourth.

April 27, 2024 1:10 PM ET
Mauricio González

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Liga MX Match Tigres vs Xolos Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I'll be your host for this game.

April 27, 2024 1:05 PM ET
