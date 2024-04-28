Pachuca vs Mazatlan LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Get real-time updates on Pachuca vs Mazatlan live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2023-24 Liga MX with VAVEL. Game will start at 9:10 PM ET on April 27th 2024.
What time is the game and where to watch?
This is the kickoff time for the Pachuca vs Mazatlan game on April 27 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:10 PM (ViX+)
Bolivia: 9:10 PM (ViX+)
Brazil: 10:10 PM (Claro Sports)
Chile: 10:10 PM (ViX+)
Colombia: 8:10 PM (ViX+)
Costa Rica: 7:10 PM (ViX+)
Ecuador: 8:10 PM (ViX+)
United States 9:10 PM (ViX+)
Mexico: 7:10 PM (Claro Sports / Fox Sports Mexico / ViX+)
Paraguay: 9:10 PM (ViX+)
Peru: 8:10 PM (ViX+)
Uruguay: 10:10 PM (ViX+)
Venezuela: 9:10 PM (ViX+)
Referees
Luis Enrique Santander Aguirre will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Pachuca vs Mazatlan, his assistants will be Christian Kiabek Espinosa Zavala and Enrique Martínez Sandoval, Mario Terrazas Chávez will act as fourth official and Vicente Jassiel Reynoso Arce will be in charge of the VAR, accompanied by Diana Stephanía Pérez Borja.
Mazatlan player to watch
On the side of the 'Cañoneros' we will take into account Luis Amarilla, an experienced 28-year-old striker who has managed to score 7 goals in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays along with Gustavo Del Prete. His tackling and unmarked runs could unbalance Pachuca's defense.
Pachuca player to watch
In the 'Tuzos' squad, the player to watch is Erick Sánchez, a young 24-year-old midfielder who has 5 goals and 4 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays along with Oussama Idrissi. His tackling and speed make him a danger for Mazatlan.
Latest Mazatlan lineup
This is how Mazatlan lined up against Juárez on Day 16 of Liga MX:
H. González (P); F. Almada, G. Sánchez, S. Rodríguez, J. Madueña, J. Esquivel, S. Flores, G. Del Prete, A. Montaño, J. Colmán and L. Amarilla.
Coach: Gilberto Adame.
Latest Pachuca lineup
This is how Pachuca faced America in the Concachampions Semifinal:
C. Moreno (P); A. Arroyo, G. Cabral, E. Berlanga, B. González, N. Deossa, P. Pedraza, E. Sánchez, E. Rodríguez, O. Idrissi and S. Rondón.
Coach: Guillermo Almada.
How does Mazatlan arrive?
The 'Cañoneros' in their last five games have had an average performance, with a streak of three losses, two wins.
Liga MX 19/04/2024 |
Mazatlan 0-2 Juarez
Liga MX 12/04/2024 |
Querétaro 0-2 Mazatlan
Liga MX 05/04/2024 |
Mazatlan 0-4 Pumas
Liga MX 29/03/2024 |
Mazatlan 2-0 Tijuana
MX League 16/03/2024 |
Tigres 5-1 Mazatlan
How is Pachuca coming along?
The 'Tuzos' in their last five matches have performed well, with a streak of three wins, one loss and one draw.
Concachampions 04/23/2024 |
America 1-1 Pachuca
Liga MX 20/04/2024 |
Santos 0-2 Pachuca
Liga MX 13/04/2024 |
Pachuca 0-1 Chivas
Concachampions 10/04/2024 |
Pachuca 2-1 Herediano
Liga MX 06/04/2024 |
Tigres 0-3 Pachuca
Stadium
The Hidalgo Stadium (also known as 'El Huracán') will be the venue for this Liga MX match, located in the city of Pachuca, in the state of Hidalgo, Mexico. Club de Futbol Pachuca plays its home matches there. The stadium was inaugurated on February 14, 1993 in a match between the 'Tuzos' vs Pumas. It has a maximum capacity for 30 thousand people.
The Liga MX continues
The mexican First Division brings us a duel between two teams with different realities. Pachuca is in sixth position in the table with 28 points, in direct playoff positions and with a chance to fight for the title. Mazatlan, on the other hand, is struggling in fourteenth position with 15 points, practically eliminated from the Clausura 2024.
Welcome
