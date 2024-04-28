Atlas vs Chivas LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Live and on stream, it is on ViX+ where this meeting can be seen. In addition, you will be able to follow all the actions of this match through VAVEL USA.

Argentina: 7:00 p.m. Bolivia: 6:00 p.m. Brazil: 9:00 p.m. Chile: 9:00 p.m. Colombia: 10:00 p.m. Ecuador: 11:00 p.m. United States: 11:00 p.m. PT and 1:00 a.m. ET Mexico: 9:00 p.m. Paraguay: 7:00 p.m. Peru: 7:00 p.m. Uruguay: 7:00 p.m. Venezuela: 9:00 p.m. Japan: 07:00 hours India: 1:00 p.m. Nigeria: 3:00 p.m. South Africa: 2:00 p.m. Australia: 05:00 hours United Kingdom ET: 4:00 p.m.

“The Classic has to be worked on during the week very calmly.” “You always have to correct, both in the positive and negative aspects, keep trying to work on the good and correct what was done wrong. We needed faster circulation in the first half because the spaces were where we wanted.” “From the result, everything is positive when you win. It is very difficult to analyze it only from the result of the victory. The same work was done from the beginning of the preseason until today, and game situations will continue to be corrected where the boys are with a greater pace of work and training.” “The conviction of the same boys to face each game has been the key, to have the situations of what they have been working on, to continue insisting.”