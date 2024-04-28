Atlas vs Chivas LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Get real-time updates on Atlas vs Chivas live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2023-24 Liga MX with VAVEL. Game will start at 11:10 PM ET on April 27th 2024.
Stay with us to experience the match corresponding to Matchday 17 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League!
Be sure to follow the match through VAVEL, in a short time we will tell you about the most important and relevant information about both teams, which is why you cannot detach yourself from this live event.
How to tune in to the match on Matchday 17 of Clausura 2024?
The match between Atlas and Chivas can be seen on television on the TUDN channel in USA territory.
Live and on stream, it is on ViX+ where this meeting can be seen.
In addition, you will be able to follow all the actions of this match through VAVEL USA.
Where can you see this match that corresponds to Matchday 17 of the Liga MX?
It is at 11:00 p.m. (USA) that these teams will face each other, however we leave you the schedules of different countries:
Argentina: 7:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 6:00 p.m.
Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Colombia: 10:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.
United States: 11:00 p.m. PT and 1:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
Japan: 07:00 hours
India: 1:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 3:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 4:00 p.m.
Chivas Statements
Fernando Gago stated before this match: “With respect to the string of victories, it is important because we try to have the means to achieve a result. When they occur, they make an impact within the locker room, you work with greater peace of mind and everything adds up. "We don't have to stop with that, but continue building what we are looking for."
“The Classic has to be worked on during the week very calmly.”
“You always have to correct, both in the positive and negative aspects, keep trying to work on the good and correct what was done wrong. We needed faster circulation in the first half because the spaces were where we wanted.”
“From the result, everything is positive when you win. It is very difficult to analyze it only from the result of the victory. The same work was done from the beginning of the preseason until today, and game situations will continue to be corrected where the boys are with a greater pace of work and training.”
“The conviction of the same boys to face each game has been the key, to have the situations of what they have been working on, to continue insisting.”
Possible alignment of Chivas
José Rangel; Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Orozco, José Castillo; Pavel Pérez, Isaác Brizuela, Erick Gutiérrez, Fernando Beltrán; Ricardo Marín, Roberto Alvarado.
Possible Atlas alignment
Camilo Vargas; Hugo Nervo, Idekel Domínguez, José Lozano, Carlos Robles; Raymundo Fulgencio, Jeremy Márquez, Víctor Ríos; Mateo García, Jhon Murillo, Eduardo Aguirre.
What happened to Chivas?
The Chivas had a great day 16 where the locals at the time beat Querétaro with a score of two goals to zero against a Querétaro that failed to be present.
Atlas Statements
Beñat San José spoke after the draw against Cruz Azul “This is the field with this team (Cruz Azul) in top shape, getting a point is good, we leave frustrated because we deserved more in certain key moments of the game.”
“I think we played a very brilliant first half, we deserved more in key moments of the game, we were brave, we were proactive, we looked for the spaces that they usually leave because they are also a brave team.”
“We played a great game. The point is not enough for us because we were able to kill the game. When you don't do it and the opponent puts you with six attackers it is very difficult to sustain. His second goal was very fortuitous, it made us angry, the game was fought and the point reflects the one-on-one. We wanted to increase the result. By not scoring we suffered, but I am proud of my players.”
Atlas vs Chivas will be played here!
The Jalisco stadium will be in charge of hosting match 17 of Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX. This building has 17,608 seats to receive the fans of both teams, who will go to Guadalajara, Jalisco to watch the match.
How did Atlas fare in their last match?
Atlas has not had a good season, in their last match they tied two goals against Cruz Azul after winning, however they were unable to consummate their victory, falling resoundingly, losing two points.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Premier League Matchday 34 match live!
In this preview we will bring you the most relevant news of this meeting, updates, as well as everything that happens in the surroundings of this property, the Old Trafford Stadium, which will host a great meeting.